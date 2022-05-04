U.S. Marshals lead hunt for Casey White and Vicky White

May 3—The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force has taken the lead in attempting to locate escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White, 38, and Lauderdale County Corrections Office Vicky White, 56, who both were last seen on the morning of April 29 after Officer White told the detention center staff that Casey White was being transported to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. The two are not related.

Lauderdale County officials offered new information at a Monday morning press conference.

After canvassing video surveillance, officers did find footage of the car Casey White and Officer White were traveling in timestamped at 9:49 a.m., eight minutes after they left the detention center. The footage was taken at the intersection of Huntsville Road and Cox Creek Parkway in Florence.

"What that tells us is that the patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot. There was not enough time for them to even attempt to try to come to the courthouse," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said.

A warrant was issued for Vicky White May 2 for facilitating an escape in the first degree.

"We are in hopes that we will get some much needed breaks in the next few hours, or days, that will help us locate them and get them back here to Lauderdale County and get Casey White, especially, back behind bars," Singleton said.

US Marshal for the northern district of Alabama, Marty Keely, emphasized that the case is now "a major case for the United States Marshal Service." A reward of up to $10,000 is now being offered for information leading to the location of either suspect.

Casey White is considered extremely dangerous, armed and should not be approached. He is 6'9", 260 pounds and changes his appearance often. If you see Casey White or Vicky White, U.S. Marshals ask that 9-1-1 be called immediately. Those with information can call the USMS Communications Center at (800) 336-0102. To submit an anonymous tip, use the US Marshals Tip App.

Casey White, of Athens, has an extensive criminal history, according to past reports. He was serving a 75-year sentence after being found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping, burglary, animal cruelty, robbery, attempting to elude law enforcement and breaking and entering a vehicle. The charges stemmed from his 2015 arrest by Limestone County sheriff's deputies after a multi-state crime spree that ended in standoff in a field near the intersection of US Hwy. 31 and Huntsville-Brownsferry Road.

White began his spree at his ex-girlfriend's where he arrived with two handguns. She and two others fled to safety. White fired multiple shots while inside the home still occupied by two children. Officers found the children unharmed, but the ex-girlfriend's dog was found shot to death.

Authorities then received several reports from others who crossed paths with White.

—A man was robbed at gunpoint near White's ex-girlfriend's home. The victim, who had no money, had his 2007 Ford Explorer stolen by White.

—White jumped out of the SUV with two handguns and attempted to carjack an 18-wheeler at the Tennessee Welcome Center but failed when the truck driver was able to safely barricade himself in the sleeper compartment.

—White ran across the Welcome Center parking lot, approaching a lady from Kentucky. He demanded she let him in, but she refused. White fired multiple shots into her vehicle, striking the woman multiple times in the arm before fleeing. She survived.

—A man at the Pilot gas station on I-65 in Tennessee was approached by White who was armed. White stole the man's 2012 Lincoln MKZ. The stolen Ford Explorer was recovered at the Pilot.

—White was spotted driving the Lincoln south on I-65 at speeds around 120 mph. He exited onto US Hwy. 31 southbound traveling through Athens and Tanner. White drove the Lincoln into a ditch near Swan Creek Manufactured Home Community and exited the car. Armed and threatening suicide unless he could speak to then Sheriff Mike Blakely, he finally surrendered peacefully once Blakely arrived.

In September of 2020, White confessed to the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway of Rogersville. in a letter he wrote from prison to Lauderdale County Lt. Brad Potts. After confessing to the stabbing death of Ridgeway, White was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on two counts of capital murder.

The crime spree that resulted in White being found guilty and sentenced to 75 years in prison occurred six weeks after the murder of Ridgeway. Besides facing two capital murder charges in Lauderdale County, White is also facing charges in Giles County, Tenn., as a result of the 2015 multi-state crime spree.