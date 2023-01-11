U.S. Marshals locate and arrest Marion murder suspect in Detroit

The United States Marshals Service has arrested a Marion man accused of the murder of a local high school student last summer.

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said agents from the Marshals Service informed him Wednesday that they located Marquis Deshun Adams, age 18, Marion, in the Detroit, Michigan, area and arrested him. McDonald said agents called him from the scene of the arrest to let him know that Adams was in custody.

Adams is accused of shooting and killing Jamear Anthony Douglas, age 17, Marion, during an incident that occurred early on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 20 at a residence in the 500 block of Adams Street in Marion. Adams fled the scene following the shooting and had not been located until marshals arrested him on Wednesday, according to police. Adams had eluded law enforcement for nearly five months since the shooting.

“I am proud of the officers who never stopped looking for Mr. Adams and I am grateful for everyone who provided information that helped in this investigation," McDonald said. "We're looking forward to getting him back here in Marion to face justice. I want to say how much I appreciate the tireless work of the Marshals Service. The Detroit area is one of the busiest in the nation for the marshals and they never stopped trying to find him and their hard work has paid off."

McDonald said marshals apprehended Adams without incident and no one was injured during the arrest.

Douglas was a senior at Marion Harding High School. McDonald said Maj. Chris Adkins of the Marion Police Department informed Douglas' family that Adams has been arrested and "they expressed relief that this arrest has finally been made."

The funeral service for Douglas was conducted on Sept. 2 at Logos Christian Ministries, where he attended church. He is survived by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, grandparents, and other family members, according to his obituary on the website of the Hughes-Allen Chapel of Edwards Funeral Service.

Story continues

According to a press release police issued the afternoon following the shooting, officers arrived at the scene of the incident around 12:11 a.m. on Saturday and found Douglas, who had suffered "multiple gunshot wounds." The City of Marion Fire Department then transported the youth to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by officials from the Marion County Coroner's Office.

The case was filed with the Marion Municipal Court on Aug. 20 and Judge Theresa L. Ballinger issued a warrant for the arrest of Adams. The Marion County grand jury indicted Adams on three counts of murder, unspecified felonies, and two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies, and Nov. 16, 2022. Each charge carries with it a three-year firearm specification, according to the indictment.

The MARMET Drug Task Force Board of Directors contribute $2,500 to the $5,000 reward that was offered by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for information leading to the arrest of Adams.

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: U.S. Marshals locate and arrest Marion murder suspect in Detroit