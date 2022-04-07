U.S. Marshals, Londonderry police arrest man wanted for raping child

Apr. 7—LONDONDERRY — A 71-year-old man accused of raping a child in Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday by local and federal officials at a home in Londonderry.

Fred Walker, whose last known address was in Taunton, Massachusetts, was wanted on a warrant issued by Taunton District Court on Feb. 18. The charges are for rape of a child with a 10-year age difference, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and attempting to commit a crime.

U.S. Marshals in Massachusetts were able to determine that Walker was no longer living in-state and was likely over the New Hampshire border with a family member in Londonderry.

A statement from the federal office explains that he was taken into custody without incident at an apartment on Bridle Path.

In addition to the Massachusetts charges, Walker was charged in New Hampshire as a fugitive from justice. Police say he will stay at Rockingham County Jail pending a court appearance and subsequent return to Massachusetts.