U.S. Marshals net 59 arrests during fugitive roundup in Durham area

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested 59 wanted fugitives in the Carolinas as they targeted the Durham area.

Channel 9 rode along with marshals in York and Gaston counties during the first joint operation for the new task force in the Carolinas.

The most recent arrests come from its second joint operation in Durham that ended in September.

Marshals arrested 59 fugitives, seven of whom were wanted for homicides.

They seized nine guns, 17.8 kilos of narcotics, 2,500 oxycodone pills and other drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s office told Channel 9 the operations are a way to crack down on repeat offenders as they try to combat a rise in violent crime across the Carolinas.

