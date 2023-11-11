U.S. Marshals offer reward for man accused of fatal shooting in Eastern Kentucky

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for a West Virginia man accused in a fatal shooting in Pike County.

Charles Ray Blevins, 36, of Williamson, W.Va., is wanted for first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a handgun, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Blevins is accused in the July 2019 death of Adrian Smith, who was shot in South Williamson. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals, Kentucky State Police and the West Virginia Department of Corrections, according to a Facebook post by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, the U.S. Marshals said.

“The U.S. Marshals for the Eastern District of Kentucky Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force (CKFT) and Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance,” the marshals service said in a post on the social media platform X.

A poster released by the U.S. Marshals said a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information on Blevins’ location was asked to call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 877-926-8332.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Charles Ray Blevins is wanted for first-degree murder and other charges. U.S. Marshals Service

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said Blevins was released on parole in 2019 after being convicted of second-degree murder in Cabell County, W.Va., in 2009.

State police previously said Smith, 44, was from Cleveland, W.Va., and was shot near the city park in South Williamson.