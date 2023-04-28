U.S Marshals Service offers $10,000 reward for released inmate charged in KCK shootout

The U.S Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was mistakenly released from Platte County jail after being charged with attempted capital murder in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a release.

Jae’veon Mitchell Locke, 21, was being held in Platte County jail on warrants unrelated to his attempted capital murder charges in Kansas City, Kansas, when he was mistakenly released on April 20.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged Locke with attempted capital murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated endangering of a child and distribution of fentanyl — along with three other suspects — following an April 5 shootout that left three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers seriously injured.

Officers were attempting an undercover investigation of fentanyl dealing when the shooting happened.

A manhunt for Locke between the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, U.S Marshals Service and Platte County Sheriff’s Office has ensued since his release.

Locke stands 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes are brown. He has a scar on his right arm.

He’s believed to be armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service

Anyone with information on Locke’s location should call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. All calls are kept confidential.