U.S. Marshals: New photos released of escaped Tucson murder suspects

The U.S. Marshals Service released new photos Saturday of the married couple who escaped from a transport van while being extradited to Arizona, where they are suspects in a Tucson murder.

The photos of Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, were taken at San Juan County Jail where the fugitives were housed the night before their escape Monday, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

"These updated photos of Blane and Susan Barksdale were taken shortly before overpowering the transport team outside of Blanding, Utah," said U.S. Marshal David Gonzales, in the release. "We are asking anyone who knows of their whereabouts or sees them to call the U.S. Marshals Service or 9-1-1 immediately."

The Barksdales were being transported to Pima County where they face charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, arson of an occupied structure, theft of a means of transportation, criminal damage and prohibited possession, the release stated.

The husband and wife were arrested May 24 in Henrietta, New York, in connection with the killing of Frank Bligh, 72, in Tucson, according to officials.

During transport, the couple overpowered two security guards Monday and abandoned the vehicle. Gonzales told the Associated Press on Thursday that Susan Barksdale pretended to have an "intestinal issue" before she and her husband charged the guards.

Investigators say the Barksdales are possibly traveling through Arizona and were last seen driving a red GMC Sierra pickup with Arizona license plate 127XTY.

A reward of up to $10,000 per fugitive is being offered for information leading to the Barksdales' arrest.

Blane Barksdale is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 265 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair, but his head is shaved. He has tattoos on both arms. Susan Barksdale is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with blonde/gray hair and blue eyes.

Arizona Department of Transportation digital signs along some state highways are alerting the public of the escaped murder suspects and their vehicle description.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or 911.

