U.S. Marshals, Puerto Rican police arrest woman hiding in Leominster after son's death

LEOMINSTER - A Puerto Rican woman wanted in the 2021 beating death of her 5-year-old son was arrested Thursday in Leominster by police from Puerto Rico and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Leydie Trinidad Apolinaris, 30, who fled the island community of Alturas de Rio Grande after the death of her son, was arrested on $1 million cash bail and held pending extradition, according to a release issued by Commissioner Col. Antonio Lopez Figueroa of the Negociado de la Policia de Puerto Rico.

Almost two years of collecting evidence, interviews and confidential tips led the Fajardo task force to Leominster, said Agent José Catalano Garcia.

In the early morning of July 25, police arrested and charged Luis M. Rodriguez Algarín, 32, with murder in the death of the boy and child abuse. He was detained in the community of Villa Fontana in Carolina.

Rodriguez Algarín was held on $2 million cash bail.

The suspects are accused of beating the boy, Orland Adill Santana Trinidad, on various parts of his body, causing his death on Nov. 14, 2021.

