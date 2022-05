Good Morning America

Walking down the aisle may just be the biggest moment for any bride but for Kristie Mihelich of Troy, Michigan, it was an extraordinary event she won’t soon forget. Mihelich was getting ready to marry Bobby Mihelich on April 22 at Planterra Conservatory in West Bloomfield, Michigan, when their 2-year-old son, Pierson, unwittingly stole the show. The second he noticed his mom appear at the end of the aisle, Pierson let out a big shout and quickly ran toward her.