U.S. Marshals shoot and arrest man at Tempe Marketplace

Members of the U.S. Marshals Arizona Task Force shot and arrested a man who they say is a fugitive accused of multiple crimes in Washington state at Tempe Marketplace on Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the shooting happened near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway when officials tried to arrest a man accused of robbery, assault, burglary, and theft in King and Lewis counties in Washington, and has a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant for escape.

The identity of the suspect was not released by authorities.

According to the news release, the suspect was in the driver's seat of his vehicle when the U.S. Marshals members approached him. The suspect allegedly took out a handgun from the backseat, and officials started firing at him.

The suspect was taken into custody and received first aid treatment at the location before being transported to a hospital, officials said.

No officers or other people were injured during the incident.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, further investigation is being done by the Tempe Police Department.

