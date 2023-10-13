U.S. Marshals still searching for Fairmont shooting suspect

Oct. 12—The U.S. Marshals Service is still on the hunt for a fugitive wanted for a kidnapping and attempted murder in Fairmont earlier this year.

Jamie Ray Jones, 30, is the last at-large suspect in what law enforcement allege to be a "planned, targeted shooting " April 27 on Maple Avenue in Fairmont, according to a recent press release.

The other two suspects in the shooting, Kenyatta Ephraim, 29, and Tyreese Dayvon Taylor, 29, were arrested earlier this year and are both currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with no bond.

The Marshals first sent a press release asking for the public's assistance with their search for Jones on July 5, after he was suspected of crashing into multiple vehicles near the University Town Centre in Morgantown. That July incident was the last time Taylor was seen by law enforcement.

On Oct. 4, the Marshals added some monetary incentive for information on Taylor's whereabouts with a reward up to $5, 000.

"Mr. Jones has demonstrated that he is a clear danger to the community, and we need to find him as soon as possible before anyone else gets hurt, " Terry Moore, acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virginia said last week. "Our hope is that the offer of a $5, 000 reward will be an incentive for someone who knows something to come forward and help us get Mr. Jones into custody."

Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal John Kaznowski told The Dominion Post on Thursday — eight days after offering the reward — that they have not received any credible tips regarding Taylor or where he might be hiding.

Kaznowski said they could not say for sure if Taylor is still in the area, but they are continuing to search for him here as well as looking for him elsewhere.

Jones is described as a black male, 6-foot-1, and approximately 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

"Jones has a history involving weapons, violent tendencies, and fleeing ..." the Marshals warn. "He should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone who may have information on Jones or his whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486. You can also submit information via the U.S. Marshal's Tips app or by calling the 24-hour tip line at 888-869-4589.