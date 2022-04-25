U.S. Marshals find suspect in Tampa park slaying, police search for 2nd person

A U.S. Marshals Service task force has located a 30-year-old man suspected of being involved in the death of a man whose body was found in a Tampa park last November, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Taymel Jerome Jackson is facing charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence in the killing of Christopher Watson, who was shot to death at the 22nd Street Park on Nov. 1, 2021, the agency said in a news release Monday evening.

Watson had told authorities some information about a drug crime before he was killed, according to the release, and investigators say evidence indicates Jackson and Sherron McCombs conspired to kill Watson as a result.

McCombs still is at large, police said. Anyone with information about McCombs’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.