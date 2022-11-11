U.S. Marshals Service task force collar 'dangerous fugitives' in Fayette County

Nov. 11—Two "dangerous fugitives" were apprehended in Fayette County Thursday after one was shot during a standoff with a U.S. Marshals Service task force.

Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal, Southern District of West Virginia, said the altercation took place about 1:30 p.m. when the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at a residence near Pax.

Baylous said the warrant was referred to the Marshals Service by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in the Western District of Virginia.

As the CUFFED Task Force team members entered the residence, they observed two subjects with firearms barricade themselves inside a bedroom, he said, and the CUFFED Task Force then requested the assistance of the Fayette County Sheriff's Department's SWAT Team.

But before the SWAT Team could arrive, one of the subjects exited the bedroom with a firearm and pointed it in the direction of the officers, Baylous said. A Deputy U.S. Marshal responded to the immediate threat and shot the subject. First aid was provided to the subject and he was transported to the hospital.

Baylous said the other subject in the bedroom was apprehended after a brief struggle and it was learned that both subjects were dangerous fugitives, one from the Western District of Virginia and the other from Chicago.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.

"I would like to thank Sheriff Mike Fridley and his Deputies for assisting the CUFFED Task Force today," Baylous said. "By working together, our agencies were able to remove two violent fugitives who thought they could hide in rural WV. The actions today by CUFFED and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department just may have prevented others from being harmed by these dangerous criminals."

At this time, the names of the two fugitives will not be released, he added.

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

