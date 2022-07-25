U.S. Marshals task officer recovering at local hospital, after officer involved shooting in Fayette

A U.S. Marshals task officer is recovering at a local hospital, after he was shot in Fayetteville on Sunday.

Officers were serving an arrest warrant around 9:15 on Sage Brush Trail in Fayetteville when shots were fired. Both the Marshal and the suspect were shot and were taken to Grady Hospital.

“I went to your website, and saw the little clip,” said Jackoline Crosby.

That’s how Jackoline Crosby found out what the huge police presence was all about outside her home on Sage Brush Trail in Fayetteville.

Channel 2′s cameras were rolling as Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies and the GBI blocked off portions of the neighborhood. Everything happened when the United States Marshals Service and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Antonio Murgado in Fayetteville.

Murgado was wanted for a death-related investigation, that situation happened in Pike County. Investigators said James Knight was shot and killed during a drug deal.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a 14-year-old juvenile for their involvement in the shooting and 18-year -old Jaiden Chappell for murder.

And now Murgado is facing felony murder charges for his involvement with Knight’s murder in Pike County. So on Sunday morning in Fayetteville when officers entered the home to arrest Murgado, he shot at the officers and hit a task force officer.

Officers shot back and hit him multiple times. Neighbors are shocked at all the action outside their doors.

“I am kind of, because it’s a nice place to live,” said Crosby.

Emily Suastegui said her home is near the shooting.

“There was police everywhere, like there’s a blockade. I was really scared.”

She was also in disbelief.

“There was a shooting here. I was like here, because that doesn’t happen here,” said Suastegui.

The GBI investigation is still ongoing, but once they finish things, the case will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

