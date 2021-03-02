Some U.S. meatpackers announce vaccine plans, but many workers still waiting

  • FILE PHOTO: Small meat processors backlogged as virus idles big plants
  • FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  • FILE PHOTO: Security wear face mask at the JBS USA meat packing plant in Greeley
1 / 3

Some U.S. meatpackers announce vaccine plans, but many workers still waiting

FILE PHOTO: Small meat processors backlogged as virus idles big plants
Tom Polansek
·4 min read

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines are making their way into the arms of U.S. meat and agriculture workers, but companies and union officials say progress needs to be faster after coronavirus outbreaks idled slaughterhouses and sickened thousands of workers.

Vaccinating food workers could help prevent further production disruptions that sent meat prices soaring in spring 2020 and forced retailers like Kroger Co to restrict customers' purchases of ground beef and other products.

Nationwide, 22,000 meatpacking workers have been infected or exposed to the virus, and 132 have died, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International union.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) committee in December recommended frontline food and agriculture workers receive access to vaccines ahead of people aged 65 to 74 and younger Americans with high-risk medical conditions.

But many states prioritized older residents, who account for the majority of U.S. COVID-19 fatalities, and other essential workers like teachers.

Companies are constrained by limited supplies and regulations in individual states and cannot purchase vaccines directly from drugmakers.

"Priorities have shifted in the past two months in a range of states, and that has lowered the priority status of our critical and essential employees," said Keira Lombardo, chief administrative officer for Virginia-based Smithfield Foods, the world's biggest pork processor.

South Dakota, where WH Group's Smithfield runs a massive pork plant in Sioux Falls, may not begin vaccinating food and agriculture workers until April, according to state plans. It will first give shots to teachers, funeral home workers and people under 65 with underlying health conditions.

More than a third of Smithfield's 3,700 employees in Sioux Falls had tested positive for the virus by mid-June 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. BJ Motley, president of the local UFCW union, said workers are asking when they can be vaccinated, but the company has not provided information about scheduling shots.

"All we can do is keep pushing," he said.

Smithfield said it told employees the vaccine will be distributed at the Sioux Falls plant once supplies are available.

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, South Dakota's health secretary, said the state's vaccine plan was developed in accordance with CDC guidelines. Vaccine allocation from the federal government is the biggest challenge facing states, she said.

'POTLUCK AT THE STATE LEVEL'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told Reuters it is "again contacting governors in each state to encourage they prioritize food workers for vaccinations, as public health agencies have recommended."

The United States has been shipping millions of doses of vaccines to states each week, but demand so far has outpaced supplies. By the end of March, vaccine producers plan to ship tens of millions more shots. The supply will be further helped by Saturday's U.S authorization of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Tyson Foods, the nation's largest meatpacker by sales, said on Monday that many of its 13,000 Iowa employees would start getting the vaccine this week. About 2,000 Tyson employees out of 100,000 hourly workers received vaccines as of Feb. 25.

Rival meat processor JBS USA plans to shut a beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, on March 5 and 6 for vaccinations, after almost 400 worker infections there. The local UFCW union that represents plant employees said the union secured on-site access to shots by working with the state and National Guard.

JBS and affiliated chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride Corp said about 8,500 employees in eight states, including Colorado, will have access to vaccines this week.

Cargill Inc will work with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees at a beef plant in Kansas and at offsite locations in Nebraska and Michigan, according to the company. At chicken processor Perdue Farms, about 800 employees out of 21,000 had received one shot by Thursday.

Julie Anna Potts, president of the trade group North American Meat Institute, said last week she would like the federal government to be more involved with getting vaccines to meatpacking workers.

"Unfortunately it's just been kind of a potluck at the state level," she said.

Worker vaccinations are also progressing slowly in the wider food industry, said Mike Gruber, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Consumer Brands Association. The group represents food manufacturers like Kellogg Company and estimates 300 of its 1.7 million essential workers have received a shot.

Some state officials are also concerned about fruit and vegetable workers.

North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said temporary agricultural workers are beginning to arrive from Mexico and other countries under the H-2A visa program without being eligible for shots. They often live in group housing, which can facilitate the spread of the virus, and move from state to state to harvest seasonal crops.

"We really wanted to get these workers vaccinated before they were spread out across the state," Troxler said, "but it doesn't look like that's going to happen."

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Additional reporting by Tina Bellon in New York; Editing by Caroline Stauffer and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Self-driving startup Aeva hires Waymo, Apple veteran to oversee supply chain

    Self-driving sensor startup Aeva Inc, founded by two Apple Inc alumni, has hired another former Apple executive to oversee manufacturing and supply chain operations ahead of an expected deal to become a public company later this month. Aeva, founded by former Apple engineers Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, makes a lidar sensor that helps cars gain a three-dimensional view of the road and detect how quickly distant objects are moving. The company said Tuesday it hired Tim Willis as vice president of global supply chain, manufacturing and strategy.

  • Canada’s $373 Billion Fund Chooses Safety After CEO Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Machin’s big mistake got him drummed out of Canada’s national pension manager in a matter of hours. It’s a turn of events that puts the fund in the hands of a former industrial scientist who has made few waves in the world of finance.John Graham was promoted to chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Friday, putting him in charge of a $373 billion global portfolio that includes everything from Britain’s Southampton port to Germany’s Axel Springer media empire to the Petco retail chain.The fund needed a new CEO quickly after Machin was found to have flown to the United Arab Emirates, where he received a Covid-19 vaccine. He had committed a double political sin -- taking a trip in defiance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s warnings to avoid international travel, and getting a shot most other Canadians can’t get because of the country’s limited vaccine supplies.After the Wall Street Journal revealed Machin’s travel on Thursday evening, he resigned.The board surprised some CPPIB managers by turning to Graham, who was not seen as the natural successor to Machin, according to people familiar with the situation. The organization was thrown into a situation it might not have been prepared for: Machin had been CEO for less than five years and wasn’t expected to leave soon.But Graham is described by associates as a safe pick -- smart and sophisticated, with the cautious mindset of a Canadian public servant. He will likely follow the existing strategy of expanding international offices and investing more in private assets, these people said.”When you look at his CV, you see credit, private markets -- that is a significant part of the future as to where that retirement-savings investment process needs to go, in order to be successful and generate net real rates of return that are high enough,” said Keith Ambachtsheer, a pension adviser who has provided strategic advice on governance, finance and investment issues to Canadian pension funds, including CPPIB.Graham, 49, spent almost a decade as a research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp. after completing a doctorate in physical chemistry. He started at CPPIB in 2008 in the portfolio design group before switching to private investments and credit.In 2018, Machin promoted Graham to senior managing director in charge of a credit investments team spread across Toronto, New York, London and Hong Kong. The group’s recent focus has been growing in Asia and emerging markets, particularly in China, India and Brazil.“These are markets that are going to grow, they are going to be increasingly relevant in the global economy and it makes sense to spend time to build out capability and the infrastructure to invest,” Graham said in a 2019 interview with Bloomberg.Private CreditGraham was also in charge of making a deeper push into private credit, where borrowers bypass traditional capital markets, to fill a need for yield made scarce by low interest rates.In an interview in December, Machin said exuberance in public markets was a signal to him to extend his fund’s already-huge bet on private assets. He had continued to build the Canadian fund’s private holdings since becoming its first foreign-born leader in June 2016.About 25% of CPPIB’s portfolio is in private equity and another 17% in real estate and infrastructure, most of which is private, as of Dec. 31, according to fund disclosures.The strategy is seen as a success, and the fund has returned 9.7% annualized over the past five calendar years after expenses. Almost all of that was on Machin’s watch as CEO.But it wasn’t enough to save his job in a country where a number of public figures have blown up their careers by leaving for vacations or other discretionary reasons during the pandemic.Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips was forced to resign on Dec. 31 after it was revealed he took a Caribbean vacation at a time when many businesses in the province had been ordered to shut their doors. A cabinet minister in Alberta, Tracy Allard, quit her post after she went to Hawaii.‘Fragile Public’Nearly a year into the pandemic, “there’s a tremendously fragile public that is out there that is not going to have a lot of tolerance for CEOs who are seen to be flouting the rules,” James Moore, an adviser for law firm Dentons and former Canadian cabinet minister, said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television.That may explain why Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office rebuked Machin for his Dubai trip, despite a government practice of saying as little as possible about CPPIB’s operations. The fund’s top executive reports to a government-appointed board, but the directors are businesspeople including Royal Bank of Canada Chairwoman Kathleen Taylor, not political figures.CPPIB’s board missed its chance to send the message that it is truly independent by accepting his resignation over one lapse of judgment instead of defending him, according to a senior executive of another large pension fund who asked not to be identified because he isn’t authorized to speak about the situation publicly.Claude Lamoureux, the former head of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, said Machin should not have had to leave.“I think if he worked for another board and not CPPIB, I’m sure the decision would’ve been different,” Lamoureux said on BNN Bloomberg. “Yes, it’s mistake but it’s not a mistake to receive the penalty it received.”(Updates with former OTPP head commentary at end of story)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Focus on Bubble Risks Is a Warning Sign for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors fretting about an end to the era of cheap and plentiful debt, China just provided another reason to worry.The nation’s top banking regulator jolted markets on Tuesday with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. The impact on Chinese stocks was swift: the CSI 300 Index fell as much as 2.1% to lead declines in Asia, while Kweichow Moutai Co., the biggest contributor to gains during 2020’s stimulus cycle, tumbled almost 5%. China’s largest stock has lost more than $100 billion in nine days.Central banks around the world are facing the challenge of when and how to pare back stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic. Global bond markets plunged last week as traders pulled forward bets on interest rate increases, with the 10-year Treasury yield reaching the highest in a year.Deleveraging has particular resonance in China, where it is a key priority of President Xi Jinping due to the size of the nation’s debt mountain. A crackdown on leverage in 2017 sent corporate and government bond yields to multi-year highs before officials halted the drive a year later amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank, didn’t mince his words. “From a banking and insurance industry’s perspective, the first step is to reduce the high leverage within the financial system,” Guo said at a briefing in Beijing. Speculation in the property market is “very dangerous” and bubbles in U.S. and European financial markets may soon burst, he said.“His talk shows a willingness to tolerate higher rates,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This is a confirmation of monetary-policy stance tightening. That’s important.”A stronger economy and signs of excess have provoked stronger rhetoric from Beijing in recent weeks. The People’s Bank of China said in its latest monetary policy report it will balance the need to support growth and prevent risk. A front-page report in state media last week argued the economy is strong enough to withstand policy normalization. In January, the central bank engineered the biggest cash squeeze since 2015, after an adviser suggested a shift away from stimulus.Debt was about 280% of China’s gross domestic product in November, the highest ratio since Bloomberg started compiling the data in 2014.Beijing is set to unveil its major economic goals on March 5, when the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, convenes for its yearly meeting. While officials have stressed that changes in policy would be gradual, China’s monetary policy conditions “will visibly tighten this year,” Li-Gang Liu, managing director and chief China economist at Citigroup Inc. wrote in a report this week.The prospect that China will tighten funding conditions is derailing gains in the country’s most popular stocks. Liquor makers like Moutai are hardest hit because they are widely owned and command some of the highest valuations. The CSI 300 Index -- which in February briefly topped its record close from 2007 -- has lost 7.9% since mainland markets reopened for the new Lunar Year.Authorities are juggling curbing leverage while maintaining economic growth before the Communist Party’s 100-year anniversary this year. The central bank has successfully calmed interbank funding markets since January, when short-term rates spiked to the highest since 2015.“Deleveraging and financial risk mitigation will both stay in policy focus in 2021,” said Tianhe Ji, a strategist at BNP Paribas SA in Beijing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.The central bank announced plans to buy more than $3 billion of longer-dated securities, following up on a surprise boost in purchases of shorter-maturity debt at the end of last week. Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand surged in the wake of an about-face in the American market on Friday.As the global trading day shifts west, yields on German bunds look primed to decline, with attention also turning to bond-buying figures from the European Central Bank. Markets are also awaiting more from key global leaders this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.“The Fed may realize that telling the market that they’re ok with what’s happened is just a red flag to a bull,” said Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. “The RBA is in the same camp as every major central bank -- they want their economies to recover but they’re more and more dependent on low interest rates.”This Week: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpBond markets have been pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, but with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of monetary and fiscal infusions and vaccination rollouts, investors have seen rising price pressures on the horizon.U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week on Friday with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds. They were little changed on Monday during Asian trading.That set the scene for the open of trading in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year yield immediately dropping 19 basis points. It then dropped as much as 32 basis points to 1.60% after the RBA said it would buy A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of long-dated bonds -- double the usual amount -- in a regular operation.Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield TargetThe RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings on Tuesday: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April and could tweak its buying plans Tuesday.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Coming Monday: ECB to Prove Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just TalkThe ECB is due to reveal how serious it is about countering rising yields when it publishes its latest bond-buying figures.A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action. Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Based on moves in 10-year German bond futures since Friday’s close, cash bond yields are implied to fall around four basis points from the open.“With the ECB due to report its bond-buying figures today, the RBA meeting tomorrow and a raft of Fed speakers due this week, the risk is central banks fight back and throw some doubt in rates traders’ minds that the earlier hike schedule is mispriced,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, said in a note.(Updates with outlook for German bond market Monday)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman’s Oppenheimer Bets Big on Laggard Stocks Amid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief global equity strategist says that the market is underestimating how strong the economic recovery could be this year, and that cheaper value and cyclical stocks will be the prime winners from this bounce.“The underlying trend here is pretty clear that we’re moving into a period of very synchronized global growth,” Goldman’s Peter Oppenheimer said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that he expects 6.5% global growth this year amid supportive monetary and fiscal policies as well as rising commodity prices. “These conditions are still very favorable for cyclicals and value, and we think this has further to go.”Equities globally slumped last week as investors rotated out of frothier parts of the market, such as technology shares, amid concerns about a spike in government bond yields. However, the retreat in risk assets didn’t last long and investors started buying the dip on Friday, with the focus this week shifting to optimism over rapid vaccination efforts and economic reopening plans.Cheaper, or so-called value shares, outperformed companies with robust growth in February, with the MSCI World Value Index rising 4.5% in contrast to a mere 0.3% gain for the MSCI World Growth gauge. Goldman’s Oppenheimer said there’s potential for a “big catch-up” in reopening trades, such as travel and leisure, beverages, banks, commodity sectors and transport infrastructure.“These are all areas that still look cheap and can benefit a lot from the kind of strong pickup in growth we expect from the middle of the year, prompted by the faster roll-out of vaccines, particularly in the U.K., in the U.S.,” he said. High savings rates should translate into a strong rise in consumption as lockdowns get eased, he added.At the same time, Goldman continues to like some technology companies, but notes that there’s less room for upgrades to estimates as these pandemic winners are more vulnerable in terms of valuations to higher bond yields or steeper yield curve, Oppenheimer said.On the bond market selloff, Goldman’s chief global equity strategist said that stock investors will be watching the speed, level and reason behind rising yields. A move up of 40 basis points in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields within a month could lead to negative equity returns, he said. But typically, rising rates and inflation expectations are positive for equities because they reduce the implied risk of recession and deflation, Oppenheimer said.“If it’s a gradual move, I think stocks can do quite well in value and cyclicals also. If it’s a very rapid move, then you start to get the problem,” Oppenheimer said. “But if it’s a rise in nominal rates and breakevens reflecting stronger confidence in growth and inflation, that’s a lot more positive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I married the ‘life of the party’ who was a regular at Royal Ascot. But all he does is take his financial troubles out on me

    There are three topics: My husband, his business and his family.’ Let’s just say there are three topics of conversation: My husband, his failing business and his terrible family. The pandemic hurt the already shaky family firm.

  • Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood Just Bought This Juicy Dividend Stock. Should You?

    Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) added AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) to its portfolio in the third quarter of last year. What makes AbbVie so appealing to two very different investors like Buffett and Wood? It's pretty easy to figure out why Wood chose AbbVie for the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • Will Your Stimulus Check Increase Your Tax on Social Security Benefits?

    The answer to this question comes down to whether your stimulus check increases your "provisional income."

  • UK banks face savings glut on road to pandemic recovery

    Britain's big four banks amassed more than 200 billion pounds ($277.52 billion) of new deposits last year as customers reined in spending through pandemic lockdowns, far outstripping extra lending to struggling businesses and households. Full-year earnings reported by HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest last month revealed the extent to which lenders' finances have been upended by the crisis. The banks now face a glut in savings, a Reuters analysis of the banks' results show, as domestic customers of the four lenders deposited 221 billion pounds of extra cash.

  • Column: Biden throws a bombshell at Amazon's anti-union campaign

    Amazon's campaign against a union drive in Alabama has drawn fire from President Biden.

  • Mining magnets: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

    In the tenth century, Erik the Red, a Viking from Iceland, was so impressed with the vegetation on another Arctic island he had found he called it "the green land." Today, it's Greenland's rocks that are attracting outsiders - superpowers riding a green revolution. The world's biggest island has huge resources of metals known as 'rare earths,' used to create compact, super-strong magnets which help power equipment such as wind turbines, electric vehicles, combat aircraft and weapons systems.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Relief Bill Passes House, Next Up Is Senate

    Late last week, a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed a House vote and is now heading to the Senate. Perhaps the most highly anticipated relief measure featured in the new bill is a third round of stimulus checks, this time worth up to $1,400 apiece. The relief bill also includes a $400 weekly boost to unemployment benefits through Aug. 29.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • What Realtors Say To Expect From the Housing Market for the Rest of 2021

    The housing market has experienced so many changes within the past year, including some that have never been seen before. Thirty-year mortgage rates hit historic lows at 2.65% the week ending Jan. 7,...

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch?

    Older brother of the highest-paid NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that Busch has earned more than $90 million...

  • Stimulus Update: Senate Democrats Look to Overcome Divisions

    Democrats’ sprint to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package ahead of the March 14 expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits is more akin to a relay race. The House of Representatives, as expected, approved the plan early Saturday morning, passing the baton to the Senate, where the legislation will face a fresh set of hurdles. The final vote in the House was 219-212, with two Democrats, Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine, joining all Republicans in voting against the bill. Democrats can’t afford even one defection in the evenly divided Senate. They’re using a budget reconciliation process that will allow the bill to pass with a simple majority vote, but all 50 Senate Republicans are expected to oppose the package. To get Democrats on the same page, President Biden held a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon with a group of centrists from his party, including some who have questioned whether the $350 billion provided in the rescue package for state and local governments could be better targeted (see more below on the state aid). No minimum wage hike … at least for now: The Senate version of the bill will look different than the House-passed package. The House included an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in its version of the legislation and did so even after the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the provision doesn’t meet the requirements for inclusion in that chamber under the reconciliation process. Progressives are urging the White House to have Vice President Kamala Harris, as president of the Senate, overrule the parliamentarian. “Outdated Senate rules and an unelected parliamentarian should not get to decide whether the American people get a $15 minimum wage,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D- WI) said in a statement. But the White House has made clear it won’t pursue that path. “That’s not an action we intend to take,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that Democrats don’t have the 50 Senate votes that would be required for the maneuver. So the Senate will strip out the minimum wage hike, and it also won’t include an alternative proposal from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden that would have taxed corporations that didn't increase wages on their own. Democrats abandoned that Plan B over the weekend after it proved too problematic. The political reality: Removing the minimum wage provision probably helps the White House in its efforts to pass the relief package, given that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona opposed the increase. But the revised Senate package will get sent back to the House, where the exclusion of the minimum wage hike could still complicate the outlook. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday she was confident that Democrats could pass a relief bill without the minimum wage hike, but she’ll have to show that she can hold her narrow majority together to do it. Psaki said Monday that raising the minimum wage remains a priority for Biden but the White House has no plan yet on how to accomplish that goal. What’s next: An initial Senate vote on the relief plan reportedly could take place as early as Wednesday. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Toyota RAV4 faces government investigation over potential SUV fire risk

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the 2013-18 Toyota RAV4, which involves more than 1.86 million vehicles.