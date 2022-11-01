U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners

FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. memory chip maker MicronTechnology is pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S.-based memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Tuesday said it started shipping samples of its most advanced DRAM chip based on the LPDDR5X, low-power double data rate 5X, standard to smartphone makers to test out.

The latest DRAM chip was made using Micron’s most cutting-edge manufacturing technology, referred to as 1-beta. The company ships its LPDDR5X DRAM chip manufactured with its 1-alpha technology in volume currently, and said the new 1-beta chip has 15% better power efficiency over the older version as well as a 35% improvement on the number of bits stored per area.

DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off, while NAND chips store memory regardless of power.

The 1-beta manufacturing technology further shrinks the 1-alpha technology, although Micron didn’t say by how much. Chip making has evolved to fit more and more transistors on a set area of silicon, which for decades has brought down the cost per memory and energy consumption - although some limits are starting to emerge.

Micron said it was able to get to the 1-beta manufacturing technology without using the expensive extreme ultraviolet, or EUV, lithography tools, which are used in the latest processor chips in top-end smartphones.

Thy Tran, vice president of DRAM Process Integration at Micron, said the new DRAM will be manufactured first in Micron’s plant in Hiroshima, Japan, and later at other high-volume manufacturing sites, including Taiwan.

(Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Finland urges Turkey, Hungary to swiftly approve Swedish, Finnish NATO bids

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership of the NATO defence alliance. Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications.

  • Porsche Put the Exhaust From a $161,000 Sports Car on a $12,000 Soundbar

    If you prefer your home theater and audio gear to be invisible and out of sight in a room, you’ll want to move along, because the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is for those who want everyone to know they’ve spent $12,000 on a soundbar. It has Porsche written all over it—both literally and figuratively.

  • Exclusive-Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023-sources

    Tesla said last month that it was working on readying its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023. “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts. A gradual ramp in the second half of next year to full output for the sharp-angled electric truck would mean that Tesla would not be recording revenue until early 2024 for a full-quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth.

  • Brazil’s Election Gave Markets What They Wanted. Now the Loser Needs to Go Quietly.

    The iShares MSCI Brazil exchange-traded fund, which is up 12% over the past three months, rose on Monday after presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won Brazil's runoff election.

  • Op-Ed: If democracy is a corrupt 'Western' concept, why does Putin pretend his actions in Ukraine are democratic?

    Putin knows his lies and talking points will get picked up by apologists and assets in the West, which the Russian state then feeds back to its own populace.

  • U.S. says Russian grain deal move is having immediate impact on food security

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is having "immediate, harmful impacts" on global food security and food prices have risen on uncertainty around the deal, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. Moscow announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the U.N.-backed initiative that began in August and escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea, but ships carrying grain continued to sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday. "Any disruption to the initiative risks spiking food prices, lowering the confidence of insurers and commercial shippers who have returned to Black Sea routes and further imposing hardships on lower income countries already reeling from dire humanitarian crises and global food insecurity," Price told reporters at a regular news briefing.

  • Putin: we are not ending participation in grain export deal, just suspending it

    Putin's comments were his first since Moscow announced on Saturday it was freezing participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea agreement after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in Crimea. Putin said the Ukrainian drones had traveled through the same corridors the grain ships used.

  • Alibaba and Nio among Chinese stocks surging as hopes build about potential reopening

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese names were enjoying a sharp rally in premarket trading Tuesday as hopes built about a potential relaxation of the country's severe measures meant to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • China aims to ship 25 million virtual reality devices by 2026

    China released its first action plan dedicated to virtual reality on Tuesday, with an aim its industry ship more than 25 million devices with a value exceeding 350 billion yuan ($48.20 billion) by 2026. It was published by five ministries in Beijing, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and categorised virtual reality as a key industry for the digital economy under the country's 14th five-year plan. The paper includes augmented reality and mixed reality in its definition of virtual reality.

  • EU asks U.S. for same treatment as Canada and Mexico in electric vehicles sales

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union asked the United States on Monday to treat EU electric vehicles, batteries and sustainable energy equipment sold in the United States the same as those from Canada and Mexico, Czech trade minister Jozef Sikela said. The 27-nation EU has been complaining the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act effectively discriminates against EU producers because it offers tax breaks to consumers on such goods made in North America, but not for those made in the EU.

  • Tesla crash trial in California hinges on question of 'man vs machine'

    A manslaughter trial set to begin in Los Angeles for a fatal crash caused by a Tesla operating on Autopilot presents a first-of-its kind test for the legal responsibility of a human driver in a car that was partly driving itself, legal experts say. The trial, set to begin Nov. 15, comes as civil cases head to trial next year over accidents involving Tesla’s Autopilot and adds to scrutiny of a system that Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has touted as a step to fully autonomous driving. Critics say Tesla's claims and Autopilot have contributed to accidents – and deaths - by making drivers inattentive.

  • Netflix CEO once handed out army berets to his execs in response to an insult from the former Time Warner boss, and it shows the rivalry between Netflix and HBO stretches over a decade

    Former Time Warner CEO Jeffrey Bewkes implied that Netflix was overrated in a 2010 interview. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings took it in stride.

  • Report: Man Behind Pelosi Hammer Attack Was Radicalized By Gamergate

    On October 28, San Francisco police arrested a man for attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer. Now it’s been reported that he may have been inspired by the far-right movement Gamergate.

  • U.S. reassessing bilateral relations with China after Xi secures norm-busting third term

    "There's an awful lot of issues for us to talk to China about," said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

  • I tried Cracker Barrel for the first time, and I get why the Southern-themed chain is so beloved for its country-style cooking

    I ordered a variety of food from the Southern-style chain restaurant, including fried chicken, apple pie, biscuits and gravy, and mac and cheese.

  • UK interior minister denounced for asylum seeker 'invasion' comments

    British Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced heavy criticism on Tuesday for describing the arrival of asylum seekers as an invasion, with lawmakers across the political spectrum warning of the risk of using inflammatory language. Her comments came a day after a man used fire bombs to attack an immigration processing centre in the port town of Dover. Braverman, who is fighting to save her job after she admitted breaching security rules, told parliament on Monday that she was working to stop the "invasion on our southern coast" in reference to the arrival of migrants in small boats across the English channel.

  • Trucker blockades in Brazil increase in wake of Bolsonaro election defeat

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but has yet to concede defeat. Video footage showed some truckers at roadblocks calling for a military coup to prevent Lula becoming president, as protests spread from Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina to Parana, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goias and Bahia.

  • As Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion, this Connecticut man warns that playing the lottery can become an addiction

    Adam Osmond, a Connecticut man who gambled away a fortune on lottery games, warns about the risks of addiction

  • Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming

    NEW YORK/LONDON/ISTANBUL (Reuters) -In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. “As a values-led company, one that is proud to do the right thing over the past 53 years in business, at this time, we have also suspended deliveries to Russia, where we have a small franchise presence,” the San Francisco-based company announced in a March 10 message to its employees. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of $5.2 million.

  • Explainer-What happens now that Lebanon is without a president?

    Lebanon entered an unprecedented government crisis on Tuesday, with no president, a caretaker cabinet with limited powers and a deeply fragmented parliament. What makes electing a president so difficult, what's at stake and who will govern Lebanon in this vacuum? Lebanon's fractured, sectarian politics mean electing a new head of state or forming a new cabinet is never straightforward.