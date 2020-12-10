U.S. men’s national team routs El Salvador 6-0 in friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium

1 / 2

U.S. men’s national team routs El Salvador 6-0 in friendly at Inter Miami CF Stadium

Michelle Kaufman

A limited crowd of 2,500 fans – masked and bundled up for the chilly weather – showed up at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday night to see the domestic edition of the U.S. men’s national team take on regional rival El Salvador in a friendly.

They witnessed an onslaught, as U.S. players scored five goals during an 11-minute first-half stretch and added another in the second half for a 6-0 win.

El Salvadoran goalkeeper Henry Hernandez surely will be having nightmares of navy-blue jerseys after being peppered with shots from left, right and center. The Americans dominated from start to finish and gave coach Gregg Berhalter a good idea what this group can add to the Europe-based group that tied Wales and beat Panama 6-0 last month.

This squad of players, all of whom but two play for MLS clubs, were eager to show they are worthy of notice, as much of the attention these days is heaped on the talented group of young Americans based in European clubs.

Although El Salvador was clearly overmatched, the MLS players made their case.

The scoring got started in the 17th minute when D.C. United’s Paul Arriola, back on the squad 10 months after knee surgery, scored on a cross-body shot off an assist from Orlando City’s Chris Mueller, who escaped a sliding tackle to keep the play alive. It was Arriola’s second match back since surgery after playing in D.C.’s season finale.

Berhalter pumped his fists and looked thrilled to see Arriola back in form.

The U.S. team was just getting started.

Three minutes later, the lead was 2-0 after a goal by Mueller, his first of two on the night. Sebastian Lletget of the Los Angeles Galaxy made it 3-0 in the 23rd minute after taking a through ball from Philadelphia Union’s Brenden Aaronson and scoring on a deflected chip shot that looped over Hernandez.

While the fans were still chanting “USA! USA!” the Americans made it 4-0, this one on a diving header by Mueller on a perfectly-placed cross by Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

Then, in the 28th minute, it was time for Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC’s dynamic young forward, playing his national team debut, to join in the fun. Mueller had the ball near the goal and could have gone for a hat trick. Instead, he unselfishly sent a low pass to Akinola, who was waiting front and center.

By the time the halftime whistle blew, the Untied States was ahead 5-0.

“Very impressive start,” Berhalter said during a halftime interview. “But even though we’re up 5-0, we need to keep pushing and improving. This is an exercise in how to improve and get better.”

Aaronson, the Philadelphia Union midfielder heading to Austrian club RB Salzburg, gave the U.S. team a 6-0 lead in the 50th minute, after finding himself unmarked in front of the goal. Lletget had the assist.

Lineups:

USA: 1-Bill Hamid, 2-Julian Araujo, 3-Aaron Long (capt.), 4-Mark McKenzie, 6-Jackson Yueill, 7-Paul Arriola, 8-Brenden Aaronson, 9-Ayo Akinola, 11-Chris Mueller, 13-Sam Vines, 17- Sebastian Lletget

Substitutes: 12-JT Marcinkowski, 21-CJ Dos Santos, 5-Walker Zimmerman, 10-Kellyn Acosta, 14-Djordje Mihailovic,15-Marco Farfan, 16-Kyle Duncan, 18-Mauricio Pineda, 20-Cole Bassett, 22-Sebastian Soto

EL SALVADOR: 1-Henry Hernandez (capt.), 3-Roberto Dominguez, 4-Ican Mancia, 6-Narciso Orellana, 7-Darwin Ceren, 8-Denis Pineda, 9-David Diaz, 11-Joaquin Rivas, 12-Marvin Monterrosa, 15-Jonathan Jimenez, 17-Ruben Marroquin

Substitutes: 5-Alexander Mendoza, 10-Duston Corea, 13-Alexander Larin, 14-Andres Flores, 16-Rodrigo Rivera, 20-Pablo Punyed, 21-Bryan Tamacas

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • White House vaccine rollout marred by confusion, false claims

    The day President Trump planned to triumphantly announce the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine began with a Senate hearing at which Republicans focused on hydroxychloroquine.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Turkey's Erdogan to discuss U.S. strains when Biden takes office

    President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss strained U.S. relations with President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office, playing down the possibility of sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence systems. Bilateral ties have been hit by Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, differences in policy on Syria and the detention of U.S. consulate employees and citizens in Turkey.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • Prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a Florida massage parlor scandal were quickly dropped, but sex workers in the case were forced to pay thousands of dollars in fines

    Federal charges were brought against Kraft, 24 other men, and employees at Orchids of Asia Day Spa and Massage in Jupiter, Florida, last year.

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • Over 100 arrested in Sydney drug bust

    A major drugs bust across Australia's largest city. Police say the Sydney operation took place over nine days in which they arrested 137 people. They searched cars and suspected dealers on the streets and seized more than $129,000 worth of drugs. The operation was set up as part of an ongoing effort to track down the supply of cocaine across the city. Police also seized just under $84,000 in cash. The wide-ranging operation, they say, resulted in the largest number of arrests in a single sting since 2017. Officers say they detected a significant increase in people calling designated phone numbers for illicit substances to be delivered to their doorsteps since coronavirus restrictions eased in New South Wales. Seventy-seven people have been charged with drug trafficking, while 60 more were charged with drug possession.

  • ‘Savage:’ Watch an alligator get eaten whole by an unlikely creature at Florida lake

    Normally, alligators do a lot of the consuming in Florida.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House Biden reportedly selects Katherine Tai as trade representative

  • China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

    China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment. In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation.

  • Starbucks CEO joins McDonald's and Walmart in calling for Congress to pass another stimulus package

    Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is calling for a new stimulus package to save small businesses, including independent coffee shops across America.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

  • Republican attorney appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis resigns in protest after raid on Rebekah Jones' home

    In his resignation letter, Ron Filipkowski, a GOP attorney, also criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis' response to COVID-19 as "reckless and irresponsible."

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Venezuela's Guaidó: Time to revise international sanctions

    Opposition leader Juan Guaidó is vowing to stay in Venezuela and press for an end to President Nicolás Maduro's rule despite threats, while working with the administrations of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and other world leaders to revise sanctions aimed at forcing a transfer in power. “We must review these mechanisms at the international level to exert pressure on this dictatorship and find a solution,” Guaidó said. Guaido talked with The Associated Press on Wednesday at the Caracas home he shares with his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • Where does the Republican Party go after Trump?

    What places like Ohio reveal about President Donald Trump's legacy on the Republican Party.