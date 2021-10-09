U.S. and Mexico announce new security framework
U.S. and Mexican officials have announced a new security arrangement between the two nations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among the leaders negotiating the details. The plan is designed to fight crimes like weapons and human trafficking that impact both sides of the border. It's an overhaul of the 2008 Merida Initiative, which was agreed to under the Obama administration for similar reasons. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.