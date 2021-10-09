U.S. and Mexico announce new security framework

U.S. and Mexican officials have announced a new security arrangement between the two nations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was among the leaders negotiating the details. The plan is designed to fight crimes like weapons and human trafficking that impact both sides of the border. It's an overhaul of the 2008 Merida Initiative, which was agreed to under the Obama administration for similar reasons. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.

    Officials from Mexico and the United States are developing a new framework for their governments' security relationship that is more "holistic" in addressing crime and will tackle a broader range of issues than the previous initiative. Cabinet secretaries from both countries were scheduled to meet in Mexico City Friday to advance what they are calling the U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities. The framing of the talks appears to reflect recent calls by Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to bring to an end the Merida Initiative, which governed much of the neighbors' security relationship during the past 13 years.

    High-level delegations from Mexico and the United States on Friday laid out the outlines of a new security framework that replaces an earlier one created more than a decade ago. (Oct. 8)

  • Mexico, US draw up outlines of new security framework

    High-level delegations from Mexico and the United States on Friday laid out the outlines of a new security framework between the nations that at least conceptually marked a departure from the mindset that steered their cooperation over the past decade. The so-called U.S.-Mexico Bicentennial Framework for Security, Public Health and Safe Communities seeks to move beyond the 13-year-old Merida Initiative that focused on building Mexico’s crime-fighting capabilities and rule of law projects. “It’s time for a comprehensive approach to our security cooperation, one that will see us as equal partners in defining our shared priorities, tackle the root drivers of these challenges like inequity, like corruption and focus not only on strengthening law enforcement, but also public health, the rule of law, inclusive economic opportunities,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

