As U.S., Mexico are stretched to capacity, more migrant families 'released' inside U.S.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dasha Burns and Julia Ainsley and Mary Murray
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McALLEN, Texas — Despite the Biden administration's stated policy of sending migrants who arrive as part of a family back across the border into Mexico, Customs and Border Protection is releasing more families into the U.S. because neither Mexico nor U.S. can process them.

In February, nearly 60 percent of families arriving at the southern border were allowed to stay in the U.S., compared to 38 percent in January, according to data from CBP.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attributed the rise in a statement earlier this week to Mexico's inability to take back the number of families the U.S. is seeking to expel under an authority enacted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asylum seekers are released by the U.S. Border Patrol at a bus station on Feb. 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)
Asylum seekers are released by the U.S. Border Patrol at a bus station on Feb. 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. (John Moore / Getty Images)

"Mexico's limited capacity has strained our resources, including in the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas. When Mexico's capacity is reached, we process families and place them in immigration proceedings here in the United States," Mayorkas said on Tuesday.

The reason more are not being detained in the U.S., an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official said, is that the agency simply doesn't have the manpower or time to process them given the current surge at the border. The U.S. has detention centers designed to hold up to 3,000 immigrants, and as of last week roughly 450 were being held — meaning space is available — but the issue is the volume of migrants, not space, according to the official.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to community leaders in McAllen, Texas, those able to stay in the U.S. have children under the age of six and are coming through the Rio Grande Valley. That's because Mexico is refusing to take back families with children under six on that stretch of the border.

"[It is] not because the [Biden] administration is welcoming them, but because Mexico is not taking them back," said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, who has seen hundreds of families pass through her shelter in McAllen each day after being processed and dropped off at a bus stop by U.S. authorities.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said his city is seeing a lot of young children arriving with their parents.

Asylum seekers pass U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while crossing an international bridge from Mexico into the United States on March 17, 2021, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (John Moore / Getty Images)
Asylum seekers pass U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers while crossing an international bridge from Mexico into the United States on March 17, 2021, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (John Moore / Getty Images)

"What they're allowing in is family members with a child six years or younger. So you're lucky if you if you have that, that's the families being dropped off at our location," Darling told NBC News.

The Mexican government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Through the brush: A migrant teen mom's journey across the U.S.-Mexico border

    Mayra stepped from her hiding place in the dense brush on the banks of the Rio Grande, the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico, as the sun came up on Wednesday morning. The 17-year-old migrant from Guatemala had her one-year-old son, Marvin, swaddled in a blanket on her back. They had crossed the river hours earlier in the dark on small rafts with a group of about 70 migrants - mostly Guatemalan and Honduran women with young children and about 25 teenagers traveling alone.

  • Exclusive: Mexico plans migration crackdown as U.S. struggles with record arrivals - sources

    Mexico is preparing to significantly reinforce efforts to detain U.S.-bound migrants who illegally cross its border with Guatemala, in response to a jump in people trying to enter the United States, according to four people familiar with the matter. The U.S. government said this week it is facing the highest number of migrants reaching its border with Mexico in 20 years, presenting authorities a major challenge and sparking concerns inside the Mexican government. The people familiar with the plan said Mexico would deploy security forces to cut the flow of migrants, the bulk of whom come from Central America's so-called Northern Triangle of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, whose economies were battered by the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes last year.

  • Families Trapped at the Border Say Biden Has Betrayed Them

    Adrees Latif/ReutersCIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico—Juanita thought that by now she and her two daughters, 12 and 4, would be somewhere in Texas. It didn’t really matter where, but a place safe and far away from the men who killed her husband and threatened her children. Instead, by the time you read this, she and her daughters are on their way back towards the killings and threats.Hundreds of families—mostly from Central America—are arriving at the border expecting to be welcomed into Joe Biden’s America only to be shocked by what they see as a betrayal and sent back to where they came from, according to migrants and shelter managers interviewed by The Daily Beast.Around 100,000 people were either apprehended by Border Patrol or turned themselves in to officials along the U.S.-Mexico border in February alone, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.DHS statistics show that more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors and almost 20,000 family units, were taken into custody along the border last month. El Paso and Rio Grande Valley remain the busiest crossing points.During the campaign, candidate Biden promised to sweep away some of President Donald Trump’s harshest border policies and implement a “humane” approach.The reality of Biden's immigration policy is slowly becoming clear, and it’s not what thousands of vulnerable migrants expected, nor needed. In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Biden finally said it out loud in a message designed to discourage those who are desperate to escape their countries: “Don’t come over.”Mexican People Smugglers Celebrate the End of Trump and Say Biden Immigrant Surge Is Already UnderwayJuanita spoke to The Daily Beast while she packed up two small backpacks to start her journey back to Guatemala. “We thought this president was going to be different to us, but it is more of the same,” she said. “I feel he lied to us.”Juanita and her daughters left Guatemala early in February, fleeing the land where her husband was killed after a series of extortions, and driven by the hope of a new president who promised more humane immigration policies.“We crossed the border from Piedras Negras and turned ourselves in to the Border Patrol,” said Juanita. “They had us for only a couple of days in a shelter and then told us they will take us to a bigger shelter in Houston with more capacity for families,” she said.Instead, she and at least three other families were flown into El Paso only to be expelled within hours of landing on U.S. soil and sent to the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez.“They didn’t say anything to us. Only asked us to jump into a bus and then asked us to start walking. I only understood we were being sent back to Mexico after reading a sign that said ‘Welcome to Mexico,’” she said.No one was waiting for them on the Mexican side, as a proper deportation procedure demands. After being expelled from the U.S. they sat on a sidewalk and waited for hours without money, a cellphone, or knowing where they were.“They took our phones and our money in the U.S., and we were left without anything,” said Juanita, breaking up in tears.A woman who walked along the international bridge where Juanita and the other families were sitting helped them understand they were in Ciudad Juarez and walked them to Pan de Vida, one of the few local shelters with the capacity to take them in.“They got here in bad shape,” said the shelter director, Ismael Martinez. “The woman was scared and very disappointed and one of her daughters had an old diaper soaking wet.”Juanita and her kids are just one of the hundreds of families facing a new hurdle called Title 42, a federal order introduced by President Trump that fast-tracks deportations as a pandemic health measure.“Title 42 is traumatizing families,” said Amy Cohen, director for Every Last One, a non-profit organization helping migrant families and children. “This policy is putting all of the migrant population at risk.”According to Cohen, Juanita’s experience has become more and more common for migrants arriving at the border.“I’ve received tons of calls from people in this same situation. Although it is still very confusing why some families are being allowed to stay within the United States and some are immediately sent back to Mexico,” she said.Martinez, at the Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, said he currently holds 20 families who were expelled from the U.S. after crossing illegally from Mexico without any deportation process.“This is very common lately. Here at the shelter, I have 60 people, 20 families in the same situation. All of them have kids under the age of 10, and all of them are from Central America,” he said.Since the processing of migrants under MPP, a controversial Trump-era program, which sends asylum-seekers to Mexican cities to await hearings in American immigration courts, his shelter is now reaching capacity.Scam Facebook ‘Travel Agencies’ Tell Migrants Biden Has Thrown the Border OpenMarisa Limon, director for Border Hope Institute, a nonprofit organization advocating for social justice, said Title 42 is “specifically targeting Central Americans.”“Title 42 was a Trump policy that stayed with us. This program is targeting specifically Central Americans and that’s making this situation more complex,” she said.Limon said this policy is endangering migrants expelled back to Mexico where they are being kidnapped and extorted by criminals.“Shelters are almost at capacity, and being a migrant today in Ciudad Juarez is very dangerous. Migrants in Mexico have a target on their back for those looking to abuse them,” she said.Cohen said organized crime in Mexico preys on migrants as soon as they are on their turf."Organized crime lives off of migrants, and there is a big anti-immigrant community in Mexico making it even more dangerous for the families sent back,” she said.Cohen said that Title 42 program is “even worse” than Trump’s controversial MPP.“This is way worse than the MPP because, with MPP, Mexico had to shelter immigrants with the help of NGOs, but with Title 42 Mexico is not obligated to take responsibility for them,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Asylum seekers could be removed from Britain while their claims are processed

    Foreigners who enter Britain illegally on boats and lorries before seeking asylum could be removed from the country to have their claims processed abroad under Home Office plans. The Telegraph understands that policy principle, which would be a major departure from the current setup, will be included in a consultation due imminently to be published. If adopted it would mean that thousands of people who cross the English Channel illegally each year would be removed first from the UK before being allowed to seek asylum. Currently people who arrive in Britain via such means are put in Government-owned council houses and army barracks or hotel rooms as their claims are processed. Home Office figures believe the change would be a major deterrent to asylum seekers risking their lives with dangerous boat journeys or hiding in lorries to make it into Britain. Britain is no longer bound by the Dublin Convention, the EU rule which required refugees to claim asylum in the member state in which they first arrive.

  • E-Verify is supposed to stop undocumented workers. But it has major flaws

    E-Verify has been touted by politicians and immigration officials as a fix for illegal hires, but the system fails to identify those that use fraudulently obtained identities belonging to real people.

  • Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar on immigration

    House Republicans are proposing new immigration plans ahead of the vote on two immigration bills.

  • Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras

    Mexican customs officials have seized purported vials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine en route to Honduras that the Russian entity that bankrolled the vaccine’s development said Thursday were fake. Mexican officials did not identify the doses as fake, but the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement Thursday that after reviewing photographs of the packaging, they determined the vaccine to be fake. “Analysis of the photographs of the seized batch, including the design of containers and labels, suggests that it is a fake substance which has nothing to do with the original vaccine,” according to the RDIF statement.

  • Divided House OKs Dems' bill helping Dreamer immigrants

    The House voted Thursday to unlatch a gateway to citizenship for young Dreamers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad, giving Democrats a win in the year’s first vote on an issue that once again faces a steep uphill climb in Congress. On a near party-line 228-197 vote, lawmakers approved one bill offering legal status to around 2 million Dreamers, brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and hundreds of thousands of other migrants from a dozen troubled countries. Passage seemed imminent for a second measure creating similar protections for 1 million farm workers who have worked in the U.S. illegally; the government estimates they comprise half the nation's agricultural laborers.

  • Meghan Markle isn't the only woman of color to be accused of workplace bullying. The 'angry Black woman' is a stereotype rooted in racism.

    The "angry Black woman" stereotype has previously been projected onto women like Kamala Harris and Serena Williams, and has now reached Meghan Markle.

  • Myanmar factory attacks put focus on Chinese influence

    Confusion over what exactly happened during recent attacks on factories in Myanmar has highlighted the complex and troubled nature of the country's relations with China amid a broad public backlash against a Feb. 1 coup. Many in Myanmar suspect Beijing of supporting the military’s takeover, and there has long been a deep vein of resentment against China's growing influence, but protesters insist they were not responsible for a spate of attacks on factories last weekend. Adding to the uncertainties, China has said it is prepared to do more to protect its extensive business investments in Myanmar, which include factories, pipelines and other big infrastructure projects.

  • NBA rumors: Victor Oladipo trade price too steep for Warriors currently

    The trade deadline is eight days away.

  • Johnny Depp Awaits Appeal Decision In “Wife Beater” Libel Case; Actor’s Team Call Amber Heard’s $7M Charitable Donation “A Manipulative Lie”

    The UK Court of Appeal heard today why Johnny Depp’s legal team believe he should be granted a retrial in his libel case with The Sun publisher News Group Newspapers. Central to their argument was ex-wife Amber Heard’s failure to pay a pledged $7M in charitable donations from her divorce settlement with Depp, which they […]

  • Migrants wait for asylum as U.S. faces massive influx at Mexico border

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refrained from calling the surge of migrants at the U.S. border a "crisis" during a hearing yesterday and defended the Biden administration's efforts to process cases. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal joins "CBSN AM" with more from the border.

  • How Asian Americans encounter racism in Iowa

    Discrimination is happening against Des Moines' Asian community — even if it's not visible to the public, said Amanda Lovan, civic engagement lead for Iowa Asian Alliance.Driving the news: A suspect in Atlanta, Georgia was charged with murder and assault after allegedly shooting and killing eight people — six of whom were Asian women.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePolice are still investigating if the shooting was a hate crime.What's happening here: Aggravated assault cases against Asians in Des Moines actually decreased from 33 in 2019 to 24 in 2020, according to data from DMPD.Yes, but: Lovan said people in the community are hesitant to file a report — making their experiences invisible.In the last year, Lovan said her friends shared these racist encounters with her: An Asian American woman was outside a carwash off Indianola Avenue when someone called her a slur and told her "go back to your own country."A driver threw an egg at an Asian American woman by Double Dragon in Des Moines last month.The bottom line: Even if Asians in Iowa haven't experienced the violent assaults making headlines in larger cities, racism still exists here, Lovan said. Plus: The model minority myth places Asian Americans on a fake pedestal that erases their struggles and is used to excuse racism against other marginalized groups.As in: If Asians can succeed in America, so can Black people, Latinos, etc.This racist thinking robs us of our humanity and makes it easier for the public to ignore acts of violence against minority groups.The bigger picture: We can become better allies by acknowledging others' humanity and by supporting Asian-led nonprofits like the ones Lovan lists here.Linh's take: My mom asked me a few weeks ago if she should buy mace after seeing national news about attacks. My heart feels heavy.This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • House Dems set for victory on immigration bills

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic lawmakers speak on Capitol Hill as they seemed poised to claim victory Thursday in the House's first votes this year on immigration. (March 18)

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segment that gives an inside look into the Republican party’s newly elected senators (more on that below). There is a new episode of “Real Time” this week on March 19. Maher returns at 10 p.m. and will speak with guests including Reason editor Nick Gillespie, former Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and David Shor of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) In one of his first “New Rules” segments of 2021 on Jan. 21, Maher introduced a new class of Republican senators after sending off Trump, former VP Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s cabinet who left to make way for the Biden administration. And just in case you thought Maher has softened his opinion of Republicans now that Trump has left the White House, the segment was pointedly called “Hello, Douchebags.” “Republican restock douchebags with the efficiency of an Amazon warehouse,” Maher joked as he started the bit. “They churn out new crazy like the Hallmark Channel makes Christmas movies. So I thought it might be prudent moving forward if we took a moment at the beginning of the year to get to know the up-and-comers — the douchebags to keep an eye on. The new, fresh-faced, hate-for-profit, truth-bending opportunists that you’ll be cursing out for years to come.” In that spirit, Maher noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who expressed support for the seditious Capitol riot Trump instigated on Jan. 6, is “the far-right JFK with a little dash of KKK.” Maher also joked, “Washington insider says he’s among 2021’s most punchable faces.” Also Read: Bill Maher Could Barely Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Thing Is Real Other targets on Maher’s list included Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Lauren Boebert. He also ripped into Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “the congresswoman who makes most people say, ‘How is she not a teacher from Florida who f—s her students?’ I don’t know, but holy s–t, is this lady crazy? She does not listen to lobbyists and special interests. No, she listens to microwaves.” Maher continued to book high-profile political guests in 2020, and recent episodes of “Real Time” have featured Al Franken, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and Bill de Blasio. As is customary for Maher on “Real Time,” he doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to commentating on and satirizing policy decisions — in his last show of 2020, Maher ripped into both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their bungled attempts to convince the public that the 2020 election was somehow falsified or inaccurate. Maher joked that when a judge says “order in the court,” Giuliani typically responds with, “a Tanqueray and tonic!” Read original story Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • U.S. Senate Democrats introduce sweeping election reform bill facing steep odds

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday introduced a sweeping election reform bill, a top priority for the party that cleared the House of Representatives earlier this month but faces steep odds in the upper chamber. Like the House version, the Senate's For the People Act would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. Democratic President Joe Biden has said he would sign the bill into law if it passes Congress, but it faces Republican opposition in the 50-50 Senate, where most measures need 60 votes to pass.

  • Rick Scott: Biden’s executive order to halt border wall construction ‘absolutely violated the law’

    Sen. Rick Scott R-Fla., discusses Biden executive order to freeze border wall construction and calls for Democratic states to send back stimulus funds.

  • Colombian police capture sister of Clan del Golfo leader Otoniel

    Colombian police have captured the sister of the leader of Clan del Golfo, the country's largest drug-trafficking group, with assistance from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, after a court in Florida requested her extradition, a senior official said on Thursday. Nini Johana Usuga, the sister of Clan del Golfo leader Dairo Antonio Usuga, who is known as Otoniel, was captured on Wednesday night in Sabaneta, a municipality close to Colombia's second city Medellin, General Jorge Luis Vargas, director of Colombia's police, told journalists.

  • The Equality Act Is Not About Trans Athletes, Dummy. It’s About Equality

    In 29 states, your trans child has no rights. The Equality Act is the answer to this problem.