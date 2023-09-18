U.S. military calls on public to help find stealth fighter jet lost in South Carolina

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II has gone missing in South Carolina and the U.S. military is calling on the public to help find it. Photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Hook/U.S. Air Force

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. military has lost a stealth F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina and is asking for the public's help to find it.

Joint Base Charleston said in a statement online that a pilot flying an F-35B Lightning 11 jet was involved in an unexplained "mishap" on Sunday that resulted in them ejecting from the aircraft.

The U.S. Air Force defines a mishap as "any unintended occurrence ... that results in death, injury, illness or property damage" and which requires an investigation.

Officials said the pilot was safe and was transferred to a local medical center in stable condition, but that emergency response teams have been deployed in search of the aircraft -- which is now missing.

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," it said. "If you have information that would assist the recovery teams, please call the JB Charleston Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600."

The last-known position of the aircraft, which is property of Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 with the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was north of Joint Base Charleston around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

It said personnel from the base and the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort were responding.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said online that she is "grateful" to the men and women in uniform who risk their lives daily for the American people.

"Now that I got that out of the way. How the hell do you lose an F-35?" she said in a tweet. "How is there not a tracking device and we're asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?"

Joint Base Charleston spokesman Jeremy Huggins told The Washington Post that the aircraft's transponder, which is used to locate the plane, was not working.

He added that the F-35, which is among the most advanced fighter jets in the world, is a stealth aircraft coated in designs that make it difficult to detect.

"So, that's why we put out the public request for help," he said.