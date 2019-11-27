How Can the U.S. Military Defend Itself Against Drones and Cruise Missiles?

The September 14th attacks on the Saudi oil facilities were a master class the application of new technologies in non-traditional ways. Someone fired cruise missiles and drones, circumventing an apparently advanced air defense network, scoring remarkable—if un-attributable—successes for relatively low costs.

If you take a step back, the strikes themselves were masterful in their signaling despite their opacity. From where did the attacks originate? That's unclear. Who is responsible for the attacks? That too is unclear. Houthi rebels from Yemen claimed responsibility, but such an attack is well beyond their capabilities. It is all but certain that their patron and regional destabilizer in Tehran is behind the strike, escalating the long simmering, but largely covert, conflict with Riyadh fought with proxies.

Of course, the Iranians denied any involvement, but Tehran must be patting themselves on the back at finding vulnerabilities in the armor of the Saudi air defense network. The Russians, for their part, are clearly happy with the strike.

For Moscow, it’s a new sales opportunity. Since the strike, Russia’s been not-so-quiet proffering of their S-400 as a cheaper, better (according to Moscow) solution for governments in the market for air-defense. Clearly, in their words, the American system failed. And, boy, do they have a deal for you!

This ignores the fact the U.S.-made air defense gear was never designed to shoot down the kinds of weapons that hit the Saudi targets. Neither the Patriot missile system nor the S-400 system is designed for these types of threats—combined drone and cruise missile strikes. These weapons are low flying, often slow platforms, launched from unexpected directions. The air defense systems that are in place today are designed for large high-flying aircraft or theatre ballistic missiles. The Terminal High Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) system, another missile defense platform, while impressive, is equally ill-designed to counter these capabilities.

