All the U.S. Military Hardware Headed to the Middle East

The death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has brought threats of retaliation against U.S. forces and interests in the region.

In response, the Pentagon is pouring forces into the region, including air, ground, and sea forces.

The deployments include Army Rangers, an elite infantry unit, and a battalion of U.S. Marines.

The U.S. military is pouring troops into the Middle East as it prepares to deal with fallout from the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani was killed by U.S. forces on January 3, 2020. Iran and Iranian-backed militias throughout the region have promised revenge for the attack on one of Iran’s most senior military figures. In response, the Pentagon is flowing ground, air, and sea forces into the area, including Army Rangers and Super Hornet strike fighters.



The buildup actually began on December 31, 2019, when protests organized by Iranian-backed militias threatened the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. U.S. Central Command deployed Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Forces Crisis Response—Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), a company of approximately 100 Marines and MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft designed to provide a quick reaction force for U.S. forces and facilities throughout the region.

SPMAGTFs were established in the wake of the 2012 attack on the American embassy in Benghazi, Libya that killed a U.S. ambassador. The embassy was also beefed up by the appearance of two U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters arriving from Taji, Iraq.

On January 1, 2020, the Second Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division flew on a sky train of three C-17 Globemaster III transports from Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Kuwait. The battalion consists of three companies of parachute infantry, about three times larger than the SPMAGTF, with heavier support weapons. Two days later the Army announced the entire 1st Brigade Combat Team will deploy. A brigade consists of three battalions, so the deployment will triple the number of paratroopers on the ground.

Paratroopers from the Italy-based 173rd Airborne Brigade are also deploying in unknown numbers. Stars and Stripes, quoting a Pentagon source , says the troops could be deployed to protect the U.S. embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.

