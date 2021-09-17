Pentagon says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians in 'tragic mistake'

·1 min read

(Refiles to remove superfluous "it" from lede)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said on Friday that a drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many 10 civilians, including seven children, and it apologized for what the Pentagon said was a tragic mistake.

Senior U.S. officers had said the Aug. 29 strike that took place as foreign forces completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan targeted an Islamic States suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to Kabul airport.

"At the time of the strike, I was confident that the strike had averted an imminent threat to our forces at the airport," U.S. General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters. "Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake."

He said he now believed it unlikely that those who died were Islamic State militants or posed a direct threat to U.S. forces. The Pentagon was considering reparations for the civilians killed, McKenzie said.

Reports had emerged almost immediately that the drone strike had killed civilians including children. A spokesman for Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, Zabihullah Mujahid, had said at the time that strike had killed seven people.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

    The Pentagon retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing Friday that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. “The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference. McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims.

  • Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was 'tragic mistake' after killing 10 civilians, no terrorists

    The Aug. 29 strike near the Kabul airport during the U.S. exit from Afghanistan killed ten civilians, including up to seven children, the Pentagon said.

  • Afghanistan: US admits Kabul drone strike killed civilians

    The strike, days before the US pullout, killed 10 members of a family, not militants, an inquiry finds.

  • In reversal, Pentagon now says drone strike killed 10 Afghan civilians

    A U.S. drone strike launched on Aug. 29 killed 10 civilians in Afghanistan, including seven children, rather than the Islamic State extremists the Biden administration claimed it targeted, the Pentagon said Friday.Why it matters: U.S. Central Command said at the time that officials "know" the drone strike "disrupted an imminent ISIS-K threat" to Kabul's airport, and that they were "confident we successfully hit the target."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Military Admits No ISIS Fighters Killed in Kabul Drone Strike That Claimed Ten Civilian Lives

    No ISIS-K fighters were killed in the U.S. drone strike in Kabul on August 29, the head of U.S. Central Command is expected to announce on Friday, according to Fox News.

  • Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

    KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.

  • White House offers to talk to Minaj about vaccines

    The White House is willing to set up a call for American rapper Nicki Minaj about the safety and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine after she said she wanted to do more research on vaccines before getting one. "As we have with others, we offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine," said a White House official. Minaj had said in a tweet that she had not been able to complete enough research of her own on the COVID-19 vaccines to get one in time for the Met Gala, a star-studded fundraiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

  • NZ won't allow Australia's new submarines in its waters

    A new Indo-Pacific security partnership announced by U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will see the United States and Britain provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.The Indo-Pacific deal is widely seen as a counter to China's growing influence in the region."I discussed the arrangement with Prime Minister Morrison last night," Ardern said at a news conference."I am pleased to see that the eye has been turned to our region from partners we work closely with. It's a contested region and there is a role that others can play in taking an interest in our region. But the lens we will look at this from will include stability," she said.However, Ardern said the nuclear-powered submarines would not be allowed in New Zealand waters under a 1984 nuclear-free zone policy."Certainly they couldn't come into our internal waters. No vessels that are partially or fully powered by nuclear energy is able to enter our internal borders," she said.Ardern said the new Indo-Pacific grouping does not change the security and intelligence ties of New Zealand, which is a member of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada."This is not a treaty level arrangement. It does not change our existing relationship including Five Eyes or our close partnership with Australia on defense matters," she said.Ardern, who is in her second term in office, has looked to focus on a more independent foreign policy that is not loyal to any major bloc.Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has said she was uncomfortable with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, drawing criticism from Western allies who said New Zealand was reluctant to criticize China due to its trade ties.China is New Zealand's largest trading partner.

  • India tells China border troop pullback needed for better ties

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has told China that their bilateral relations will only develop when both countries pull their troops back from a confrontation on their disputed Himalayan border, the Indian foreign minister said. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the possibility of both sides when he met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a regional conference in Dushanbe on Thursday.

  • Petit Kouraj Is Inspired by Her Haitian Roots to Create a Truly Chic Handbag Collection

    Founder Nasrin Jean-Baptiste has created an It bag with a socially conscious agenda.

  • Former R. Kelly Employee Says He Threatened Her When Accused Of Sexual Harassment

    “He said generally in these situations people come up missing,” Cheryl Mack recalled him telling her when an underage girl sued him.

  • Daniel Craig Chokes Up After Filming His Final James Bond Scene: ‘I’ve Loved Every Single Second’

    Daniel Craig got emotional after filming his final scene as James Bond in the upcoming 007 adventure “No Time to Die,” which will be his final outing as the super spy. The free Apple TV documentary, titled “Being James Bond,” reflects on Craig’s career as the iconic character, from “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” […]

  • US: Wolves may need protections after states expand hunting

    The Biden administration said Wednesday that federal protections may need to be restored for gray wolves in the western U.S. after Republican-backed state laws made it much easier to kill the predators. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initial determination that the region's wolves could again be in peril — after decades spent restoring them — will kick off a year-long biological review. It marks an abrupt turnaround for the federal wildlife agency and brought a swift pushback from Montana's Republican governor, who said officials in Washington shouldn't be “second guessing” the state's wildlife policies.

  • Officials identify corrections officer killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cleveland Thursday

    The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's office has identified the woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide in Cleveland Thursday as a corrections officer with the county. Sources say the alleged shooter, found dead after a SWAT standoff, was a former corrections officer.

  • Lindsey Graham told Trump he believes Trumpism 'will die' if the GOP doesn't win back control of Congress in 2022: book

    "If we come back in 2022 and recapture the House and take back the Senate, you'll get your fair share of credit," Graham reportedly told Trump.

  • UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights. The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could be a return to harsh Taliban practices during their 1996-2001 rule.

  • Federal judge declines to block Florida ban on mask mandates

    A federal judge declined Wednesday to block a ban imposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to prevent mandating masks for Florida school students amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami denied a request by parents of disabled children for a preliminary injunction against an executive order that DeSantis issued in July that served as the basis for the Florida Department of Health issuing a rule that required school districts to allow parents to opt out of any student mask mandates.

  • General Admits Kabul Drone Strike Was ‘Terrible Mistake’ That Killed 10 Innocents

    Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty ImagesA U.S. drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29 that military planners thought was targeting an ISIS-K terrorist in fact “killed as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children,” a top American general said at a Pentagon news conference on Friday.“Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake,” General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters. Gen. Frank McKenzie briefs reporters on Friday. DoD At the time of the str

  • Florida police say they don't suspect a crime in Gabby Petito's disappearance yet and can't bring her boyfriend in for questioning

    "Right now, it's a missing person case" and there is no suspected criminality "at this time," Florida's North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said.

  • Taliban replaces women's ministry with ministry of virtue and vice

    The Taliban on Friday rebranded Afghanistan's women's ministry with the "Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice," Reuters reports.Why it matters: When the Taliban was last in power, it maintained severe rules limiting girls' and women's autonomy, and barred them from education and work. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuring that period, its Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Preve