U.S. Military Shoots Down Unidentified Airborne Object over Michigan

The U.S. military on Sunday shot down an unidentified airborne object over Michigan, marking the fourth such incident in a string that began with the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast last weekend.

President Biden ordered the downing of the object near Lake Huron Sunday, a U.S. official told CNN. The object over Michigan was removed from the skies by U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets.

Michigan lawmakers issued statements on the incident and urged Congress to conduct comprehensive fact-finding for the public.

“The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose,” Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin tweeted. “As long as these things keep traversing the US and Canada, I’ll continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage.”

Representative Jack Bergman, a former Marine and pilot, tweeted: “I’ve been in contact with DOD regarding operations across the Great Lakes region today. The US military has decommissioned another ‘object’ over Lake Huron.”

“I appreciate the decisive action by our fighter pilots. The American people deserve far more answers than we have,” he said.

The military action Sunday comes after a part of Montana airspace was temporarily closed due to a “radar anomaly,” then later reopened. North American air defense then deployed fighter jets to investigate but could not find an object correlated with the anomaly, the military said. The radar development came after a U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down a separate unidentified cylindrical object over the Yukon Territory in Canada on Saturday.

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object,” Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Saturday.

On Friday, a “high-altitude airborne object” was shot down off the northern coast of Alaska, U.S. Northern Command said in a statement. Multiple agencies including Alaska’s command, the Alaska National Guard, and the FBI have been conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice. The military could not confirm any more about the object’s capabilities, purpose, or origin as of Friday.

The frenzied operations in the sky all come in the wake of the Biden administration’s shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the Carolina coast; the balloon had been permitted to enter American airspace and drift over an intercontinental ballistic missile storage area in Montana. Some Republicans voiced concern that the spy device might have transmitted sensitive data back to China.

Air Force General Glen VanHerck, commander of North American air defense, said last week that the military has had blind spots for balloon incursions in the past and is still trying to improve its capabilities.

“I will tell you that we did not detect those threats and that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out,” General VanHerck said at a Monday media briefing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

