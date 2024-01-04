U.S. Mint coins honor Harriet Tubman
Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman go on sale today by the U.S. Mint. Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist's life.
The Braves like Sale enough to keep him around for 2025 before he's pitched a single inning.
iSeeCars' latest study found that smaller, cheaper, more fuel-efficient vehicles became more popular last year, and noted that the trend will likely continue through 2024.
Amazon’s Fire HD tablet is on sale for just $80 for today only from QVC. This is the latest iteration, originally released in 2023, and ships with 32GB of storage.
These deals won't last.
Trucks just keep selling. Here's what we saw in 2023 and what we're looking for in 2024.
Locking in a low interest rate can save you thousands of dollars over the life of a home loan and lower your monthly payments.
Martin Scorsese’s latest and greatest, Killers of the Flower Moon, is premiering globally on Apple TV+ in just over a week. The film drops on January 12.
As Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner says "I do" to fiancée Theresa Nist — live on ABC's “The Golden Wedding” special on Thursday — look back at the reality stars who came before them.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
The women's NCAA tournament is ESPN's largest NCAA championship event.
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot tonight. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Wedding.'
The new system will use LLM Gemini Ultra.
Qualcomm is bringing an upgraded Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for augmented reality and mixed reality devices to CES 2024. The company promises higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, which should provide a performance uptick for spatial computing tasks.
Log4j, maybe more than any other recent security issue in recent years, thrust software supply chain security into the limelight, with even the White House weighing in. The number of CVEs (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) continues to increase at a steady pace and there's nary a container out there that doesn't include at least some vulnerabilities.
Regular doctor visits can catch problems early and even prevent health issues from occurring. Here are the most important ones you need to book.
As winter's icy grip tightens its hold, it's time to gear up and face the chill head-on. Here are clothing choices that can make all the difference.
'I can now squat and stand without help getting up,' shared a satisfied shopper.
Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup was one of the few models to retain the full $7,500 US tax credit, but a lot of that advantage is about to be negated.
Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams being on the same team remains hilarious.
'When my neighbors were dealing with frozen pipes, we were sitting pretty,' wrote one of 8,000+ five-star fans of these genius insulated cozies.