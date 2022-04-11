U.S. monitoring rise in rights abuses in India, Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin host the fourth U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kanishka Singh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Rajnath Singh
    Rajnath Singh
    Indian politician
  • S. Jaishankar
    External Affairs Minister of India
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense
  • Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister of India and former Chief minister of Gujarat

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was monitoring what he described as a rise in human rights abuses in India by some officials, in a rare direct rebuke by Washington of the Asian nation's rights record.

"We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values (of human rights) and to that end, we are monitoring some recent concerning developments in India including a rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials," Blinken said on Monday in a joint press briefing with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Blinken did not elaborate. Singh and Jaishankar, who spoke after Blinken at the briefing, did not comment on the human rights issue.

Blinken's remarks came days after U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar questioned the alleged reluctance of the U.S. government to criticize Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on human rights.

"What does Modi need to do to India’s Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?" Omar, who belongs to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, said last week.

Modi's critics say his Hindu nationalist ruling party has fostered religious polarization since coming to power in 2014.

Since Modi came to power, right-wing Hindu groups have launched attacks on minorities claiming they are trying to prevent religious conversions. Several Indian states have passed or are considering anti-conversion laws that challenge the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief.

In 2019, the government passed a citizenship law that critics said undermined India's secular constitution by excluding Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries. The law was meant to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 2015.

In the same year, soon after his 2019 re-election win, Modi's government revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate the Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country. To keep a lid on protests, the administration detained many Kashmir political leaders and sent many more paramilitary police and soldiers to the Himalayan region also claimed by Pakistan.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently banned wearing the hijab in classrooms in Karnataka state. Hardline Hindu groups later demanded such restrictions in more Indian states.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Despite Russia tensions, U.S. and India deepen defense ties

    Eyeing China, U.S. and India committed to deeper defense ties in space and cyberspace as well as an expansion of their joint military exercises, officials from both countries announced Monday.

  • Biden to Modi: Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest

    President Joe Biden told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine, U.S. officials said. Starting an hour-long video call U.S. officials described as "warm" and "candid," Biden and Modi both publicly expressed growing alarm at the destruction inside Ukraine, especially in Bucha, where many civilians have been killed. Biden stopped short of making a "concrete ask" of Modi on Monday, an official said, noting India has concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China.

  • ‘SoHo Karen’ avoids prison for hate crime attack on Black teen in hotel

    California woman wrongly accused Black teen of stealing phone in hotel

  • Biden, Modi to speak as US presses for hard line on Russia

    President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion. India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.” Most recently, India abstained when the U.N. General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the U.S. and Ukraine have called war crimes.

  • Santa Monica beckons for Rishi Sunak as his political stock continues to plummet

    Only a matter of weeks ago, Rishi Sunak was seen as the prime minister in waiting. Now friends of the Chancellor are discussing whether he will even stand at the next general election.

  • Thousands protest in Pakistan for PM Imran Khan

    STORY: Thousands of supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan poured onto the streets of Pakistani cities late on Sunday, a day after the incumbent leader lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.The crowds held placards and waved flags of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, as they chanted slogans. Khan had previously called for protests on Sunday."In a democratic system the final voice will be the voice of the people. And the voice is the people is Imran Khan," said Ambareen Turk, a local party activist who joined protesters in Islamabad.Khan’s government fell in the early hours of Sunday after a 13-hour session that included repeated delays and lengthy speeches by lawmakers from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member house for the no-confidence motion, giving them the majority they needed to enable Monday's (April 11) vote to elect a new premier.Opposition politician Shehbaz Sharif submitted his nomination to be Pakistan's next prime minister to the legislature on Sunday, his party said.The younger brother of three-times prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz, 70, has led a bid by the opposition in parliament to topple former cricket star Khan, and he is widely expected to replace him following a vote on Monday.

  • Netflix: Where are the Indians Bridgerton dreamed up really from?

    The Netflix hit's season two throws in several Indian tropes but fails at being authentic.

  • Driver of stolen van who caused fatal Canton crash sentenced to prison

    A Canton man who fled from police in a stolen van and seconds later crashed into a vehicle killing its driver was sentenced on Monday.

  • Mexico's fight to sue US gun manufacturers for $10bn

    A lawsuit says US firearms manufacturers are responsible for the "flood" of illegal guns into Mexico.

  • Power shift in Pakistan won't affect China ties, 'hard-core friend' Beijing says

    Relations with Pakistan are unlikely to be affected, China said, after Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office by a historic no-confidence motion amid a major political crisis in the South Asian nation. Beijing has been closely watching the political situation in Pakistan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. "As Pakistan's close neighbour and hard-core friend, we sincerely hope that all factions in Pakistan will maintain unity and work together to safeguard the overa

  • Imran Khan supporters point finger over downfall

    Tens of thousands took to the streets after Pakistan's PM was ousted, with some angry at the army.

  • Western nations adapt their Ukraine help as war enters new phase

    The U.S. and allies are gearing up to send heavier weapons to Ukraine in anticipation of Russia focusing its efforts on the eastern part of the country.

  • Bernie Rabik: Striving to be perfect will cure the stupidity, which is alive and well

    Stupidity is alive and well in our political environment.

  • Ocala death penalty case: Trial date set for man accused of killing 4 kids and his wife

    Prosecutors said they're ready for trial. The defense wanted a 2023 trial date. Michael W. Jones is accused of killing four children and his wife.

  • Biden urges Modi not to step up Indian use of Russian oil

    President Joe Biden asked India's Narendra Modi on Monday not to accelerate the buying of Russian oil as the U.S. and other nations try to cut off Moscow's energy income following the invasion of Ukraine. The Indian prime minister made no public commitment to refrain from Russian oil, a source of tension with the U.S. Meeting by video call, Biden told Modi that the U.S. could help India diversify its sources of energy, according to press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander known for his brutal role in Syria

    Russia has tapped a new Ukraine war commander to take centralized control of the next phase of battle after its costly failures in the opening campaign and carnage for Ukrainian civilians. U.S. officials don't see one man making a difference in Moscow's prospects.

  • CBS News poll on the war in Ukraine: What should the U.S. do now?

    There's strong support for sending more weapons, increased sanctions.

  • Crypto Trading Volumes in India Collapse 10 Days After New Tax: Crebaco

    Trading volumes of some Indian exchanges have gone down as much as 72%.

  • Semiconductor startup with big Portland presence files for IPO

    The company was founded by former Intel President Renee James and is taking on her former employer in the lucrative data center chip business.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.