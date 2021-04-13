U.S. has more than enough vaccine to maintain pace of inoculations as J&J shot paused

A nurse draws a Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Tuesday that the United States has more than enough vaccine from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to keep up the pace of vaccinations during a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's shot.

U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing administering J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after getting the shot, dealing a setback in efforts to tackle the pandemic.

"We have more than enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to continue the current pace of about 3 million shots per day, and that puts us well on pace to meet the President’s goal of 200 million shots by his first 100 days in office," Zients said.

U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that the pause on J&J's vaccine is likely to last days or weeks, and that he could not rule out that the review would lead to a full stoppage of the vaccine.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal and Jarrett Renshaw, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Florida COVID update for Monday: Fewest cases in months, percent positivity increases

    Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 1,613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest in six months. The state also announced 35 new resident deaths.

  • Biden calls for investigation into Minnesota police shooting

    President Joe Biden said that the police shooting of Daunte Wright in a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday was a "really tragic thing that happened" and called for an investigation into the incident. The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon, when officers initiated a stop for an expired registration tag on a vehicle in Minnesota's Hennepin County, about 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

  • Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine to be paused in US over blood clots

    FDA and CDC release statement recommending pauseSix reported US cases of ‘rare and severe problem’ Johnson & Johnson developed a single-shot Covid-19 vaccine. Photograph: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images US health agencies have recommended states pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, after reports of rare and severe blood clots emerged in six women. More than 6.8m doses have been administered nationally. The concerns mirror those of drugs agencies in Europe and Australia over the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been authorized in the US. There have been no significant safety concerns raised about the two other vaccines that make up the majority of US supply, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The acting FDA chief, Janet Woodcock, said: “We’re recommending this pause while we work together to full understand these events.” The decision was taken in coordination with the CDC. Woodcock said: “Right now, I’d like to stress these events appear to be extremely rare. However, Covid-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government. We take all reports of adverse events related to the vaccine very seriously.” The FDA and CDC said in a joint statement: “People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their healthcare provider.” Officials with both agencies said the events occurred between one and two weeks after the vaccine was administered, past the stage when many people might experience common, flu-like symptoms associated with the vaccine. Officials said people who received the vaccine more than one month ago should consider their risk “very low”. Anne Schuchat, the deputy principal director of the CDC, said she understood many Americans who had already received the vaccine were “probably very concerned” but emphasized the syndrome associated with the vaccine was exceedingly rare. Nevertheless, “it was clear to us we needed to alert the public,” Schuchat said. Officials are also expecting to discover more cases in the coming days, as clinicians realize the potential link to recent vaccination. Officials also warned clinicians to be on the lookout for the rare syndrome, as using a common treatment for blood clots – the blood thinner heparin – could be “dangerous” and worsen the syndrome. All six cases of the clotting disorder were women were between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died, and a woman in Nebraska is hospitalized in critical care, according to the New York Times. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is also under scrutiny by the European Medicines Agency, which is investigating four cases of clotting. Health agencies said the blood clotting concern is “extremely rare”. Authorities are still investigating whether the clotting is indeed caused by the vaccine. The background rate of similar clotting disorders is between two and 14 people per million. However, the presence of low platelet count in conjunction with the clotting makes the syndrome remarkably similar to clotting seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine. As of 4 April, there have been 222 cases of blood clots among the more than 34 million globally who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. The European Medicines Agency has examined 86 cases of blood clots, 18 of which have been fatal. US officials said they are “in constant contact with regulators worldwide”. J&J said in a statement: “The safety and wellbeing of the people who use our products is our No 1 priority. At present, no clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.” Janssen is the division of Johnson & Johnson that developed the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson also said it will “proactively” delay the rollout of the vaccine in Europe. US officials also said they are looking closely at whether the technology shared by the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine could have a link to the syndrome. J&J and AstraZeneca use a vaccine technology called an adenovirus platform to prompt immunity. The technology uses a second, weakened cold virus to deliver the genetic payload of the coronavirus to the immune system, and spur the body to make antibodies. AstraZeneca’s vaccine uses a virus derived from chimpanzees, where J&J’s uses a human virus. Dr Peter Marks, director of the center for biologics evaluation and research at the FDA, said: “It’s plainly obvious to us already that what we’re seeing with the Janssen vaccines looks very similar to what was being seen with the AstraZeneca vaccine.” However, a mechanism that may cause the potential connection between clotting and the adenovirus platform is not clear. Officials said they currently hypothesize the reaction may relate to an immune response involving platelets. Moderna and Pfizer use a different vaccine platform called messenger RNA, to provoke the body to build antibodies. Independent experts have said the “pause” in administration shows federal monitoring systems for potential adverse side effects of the vaccine are working. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box: “For most consumers, I wouldn’t be concerned about this. Really this is an alert to doctors. That’s how FDA framed it. It’s advice to doctors to be monitoring more closely.” The pause in administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may also cause a hit to the American immunization campaign, which was set to administer hundreds of thousands of easy-to-administer doses provided by the company. The White House denied the pause would have a significant impact, and said vaccination appointments could be rescheduled. The J&J pause comes at a perilous time in the pandemic. Despite the strides made in immunizing all adult Americans, with 74 million people and 22% of the public fully immunized, Covid-19 cases are rising in several states, such as Minnesota, and remain high in others, such as Michigan. With a weary public and the return of warm weather in much of the country, politicians have had little appetite to renew restrictions on social life and many instead say the vaccination campaign can curb cases. The new concerns are also likely to inflame partisan tensions and the conspiracy theorists. Republicans, especially men, remain the most hesitant to receive a coronavirus vaccine after national politicians and Donald Trump downplayed the seriousness of the virus. Vaccine hesitancy could play an increasingly significant role in whether the US is able to curb the pandemic, or if the viral spread is allowed to continue and circulate regionally. Although the exact level of immunity needed to squash viral spread is not known, experts believe between 70-90% of the public will need to be vaccinated. Because children make up about a quarter of the US population, that level of immunity would require nearly every US adult to be vaccinated to stop spread.

  • Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid U.S. pause

    Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it will delay its COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Europe, after the U.S. recommended a pause on administering it "out of an abundance of caution" after several women developed a rare blood clot disorder after getting the shot. The state of play: J&J was set to send 50 million doses of its one-shot coronavirus vaccine to the European Union within the next few weeks. But the company now says it is reviewing cases of the "extremely rare" blood clotting with European authorities. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The recommended pause in the U.S. was on account of six cases of blood clotting that occurred within 6.8 million recipients of the J&J vaccine. Why it matters: Europe is in a race to quickly vaccinate its population in order to obtain herd immunity. The J&J vaccine offered an expedient option, requiring only one dose in order to reach maximum efficacy. The AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which was authorized throughout Europe, is also facing confidence concerns over rare incidents of blood clotting. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 1.3 million vulnerable people yet to take up offer of vaccine in England

    European rollout of J&J vaccination delayed after series of clotting cases All over-50s offered vaccine in 'hugely significant milestone' Scotland to lift Covid travel restrictions ahead of schedule from Friday Brussels faces soaring costs for Pfizer's Covid vaccine Fauci says US may never use Oxford vaccine in fresh blow for global confidence Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Roughly 1.3 million vulnerable people have not yet taken up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine, new analysis suggests, amid concerns that the virus could circulate in unprotected communities as restrictions lift. According to NHS England, 19 out of 20 of those most at risk from the virus have now received their first dose of a vaccine. An estimated 27 million people in England are in the top nine priority groups for the vaccination - including over-50s, people deemed to be clinically extremely vulnerable, and health and social care workers. This means it is likely around 25.7 million have received their first Covid-19 jab, according to the Press Association. But it also suggests around 1.3 million have not yet been vaccinated. Professor Jeremy Brown, a member of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told the BBC Radio Four that it is "vitally important" to reach those at risk and unprotected. "The problem here is that that five or 10 per cent who have not been vaccinated, when the virus re-circulates through the community, they could get infected and end up in hospital," he said. "So it's vitally important that we get that last few percent." Earlier today Boris Johnson warned that lockdown - not the rapid vaccine rollout - is responsible for the "bulk of the work" to reduce infections, hospitalisations and deaths across the UK. He suggested that as restrictions are eased, a slight uptick in cases is inevitable. Officials at the Department of Health and Social Care have insisted that the offer of a vaccine is "evergreen", and those who have already been invited for a jab can come forward at any point. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Stalled Pfizer deal clouds Israel's hopes of swift herd immunity

    A bid to secure more Pfizer/BioNTech doses for Israel's world-beating vaccination drive has become mired in political squabbles, just as its leaders saw the coveted prize of "herd immunity" as within reach. Although more than half the population has been inoculated, Israel may not be able to keep up the momentum of the roll out. Paralysed by repeated elections and political infighting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's caretaker government has been unable to push through a deal for additional doses.

  • Boeing sees uptick in airplane orders as travel picks up

    Boeing orders picked up in March, fueled by a major deal with Southwest Airlines that helped to offset another round of cancellations for its 737 Max airliner. Boeing said Tuesday that it received 196 orders in March, including the previously announced 100 from Southwest, while losing 156 to cancellations. Turkish Airlines scrapped most of a commitment for 50 Max jets, replacing some with options.

  • Obama says he grieves with the family of Daunte Wright, makes call to 'reimagine policing and public safety'

    "We empathize with the pain that Black mothers, fathers, and children are feeling after yet another senseless tragedy," Obama said.

  • Novavax says supply shortages delaying full-speed production of its COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc has pushed back the timeline for hitting its production target of 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses per month until the third quarter due to supply shortages including bags used to grow cells, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. Novavax executives had previously said full-scale vaccine production could be achieved by mid-year. The company told Reuters in January it expected to reach full production capacity by May or June.

  • Student sues University of Evansville, accuses ex-men's basketball coach Walter McCarty of rape

    A former University of Evansville student who says she was sexually assaulted by former men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty is suing the university.

  • NICU baby goes home nearly 2 months after emergency C-section due to mom's severe COVID-19

    Yvette Comacho credits the doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles with saving both her and her daughter’s lives after being on a ventilator with a severe case of COVID-19.

  • Twitter Unearths Macaualay Culkin's 'Tiny Little Asian Babies' Comment After Baby With Brenda Song

    Actor Macaulay Culkin welcomed a baby boy with partner Brenda Song, but some social media users recalled his past comments about making “Asian babies.” Song, 33, gave birth to their first son on April 5, named Dakota Song Culkin in honor of the 40-year-old actor's late sister Dakota who died in 2008, according to Esquire. After several media outlets reported the big announcement, social media users quickly reposted a People interview with the “Home Alone” actor in 2018, where he shared his excitement for having "Asian babies" with the Disney star, The Wrap reported.

  • Thunder Force on Netflix Is Dividing the Internet

    Some say it's enjoyable and heartwarming; others were not as kind.

  • Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor didn’t follow through with $500,000 charity donation

    Dustin Poirier claims Conor McGregor didn't follow through with his sizable charity donation in the aftermath of UFC 257.

  • Greeks vent frustration as country pushes ahead with plan to open up for tourists in May while ICUs struggle

    Greeks are venting their frustration as the government pushes ahead with its ambitious plan to open up for tourists in mid-May, despite a faltering strategy to curb the spread of Covid-19 and a slow vaccination drive. Greece has the strictest lockdown in Europe, and bars, restaurants, cafes and gyms have been closed since November, but the country is still recording rising case numbers. Last week, Greek ICUs exceeded 100 per cent capacity. The vaccination rollout has also been slow, with 13 per cent of the country having been given one jab, and 7 per cent having both shots. Greece has said it will be ready for tourists from May 14 but some believe that is now unlikely. The lack of certainty about when and under what circumstances Greece will open is causing concern for the beleaguered tourism industry and those who rely on it. "The uncertainty is a problem" says Maria Archonti, former Deputy Mayor of Paros and owner of a rooms-to-let operation. "People abroad love Greece but they are waiting to see how vaccinations will go". In the requests for bookings she has received so far, the first thing potential visitors are asking her is how their health and safety can be guaranteed.

  • J&J vaccine paused by U.S. federal agencies over blood clot reports

    The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

  • National NFL media ask questions of Chiefs after ex-assistant Britt Reid is charged

    Some want answers from the league, too.

  • NASCAR power rankings this week: The best drivers heading to Richmond

    Find out the drivers leading the Cup Series this week after Martinsville. The next race is Sunday at Richmond.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest