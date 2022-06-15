U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to highest level since 2008

FILE PHOTO: A view shows newly built houses in Chico, California
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan climbed to its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and purchase applications were down more than 15% from last year, Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data showed on Wednesday.

Still, more homebuyers sought properties compared to a week earlier, perhaps signalling a flurry of activity before aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve further impacts the sector.

Fed policymakers later on Wednesday are expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points in order to quell inflation running at a more than 40-year high. The abrupt move, following a worse-than-expected key inflation reading last Friday, would be the biggest U.S. interest-rate hike in decades. [L1N2Y12O3]

Expectations for Fed tightening have led to a surge in Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year note acts as a benchmark for mortgage rates.

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose by 25 basis points to 5.65% for the week ended June 10, the highest level since late 2008, towards the end of the financial crisis and Great Recession.

The MBA said its Purchase Composite Index, a measure of all mortgage loan applications for purchase of a single family home, increased 8.1% from a week earlier and its Refinance Index rose 3.7%.

But purchase applications were down more then 15% compared to last year as ongoing record-low housing stock and a lack of affordability alongside the run up in interest rates have impacted demand.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed seen revving up inflation fight with sharp rate hike

    Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday are expected to deliver the biggest U.S. interest-rate hike in decades, along with forecasts for more hefty rate hikes this year, their best guesses for how quickly inflation could subside, and at what cost to jobs. Fed watchers expect a rate hike of 0.75 percentage point, the first such increase since 1994. This would lift the Fed's short-term target policy rate to a range of 1.5% and 1.75%.

  • Treasury Yields Hit Decade Highs as Investors Expect Aggressive Fed Hike

    The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to its highest level in more than 11 years Tuesday as investors priced in the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising rates more aggressively this week as it looks to fight inflation. “After ending May at 2.74%, the 10-year yield has rocketed higher this month as hot inflation readings caused investors to dump bonds and ratcheted up their bets for aggressive Fed tightening,” CNBC reports. The 10-year yield started the year at 1.53%. The 10-yea

  • Samsung's Lee discusses smooth supply of "essential" chip equipment with ASML's Wennink

    Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink on Tuesday to discuss cooperating over the adoption of high-end chip equipment, Samsung said on Wednesday. A company statement said Lee and executives from the Dutch multinational held wide-ranging discussions on the smooth supply of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography equipment, "essential for implementing minute processes for next-generation semiconductor production." ASML's EUV machines are key to advanced chipmaking and cost up to $160 million each, and the limited number produced has created a bottleneck for chipmakers like Samsung, TSMC and Intel which have plans to spend more than $100 billion in coming years to build semiconductor plants.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • The Fed’s Biggest Interest Rate Hike in 28 Years Could Be Coming

    A three-quarter-point hike would be tough medicine, but history shows it doesn't always result in recession and a wounded market.

  • Some see few signs of a bottom in U.S. stocks, even after steep selloff

    Despite a crushing selloff that pushed U.S. stocks into a bear market, investors see few signs suggesting equities have hit bottom, as persistent worries over surging inflation and an aggressive Federal Reserve continue to pressure asset prices. The 21.3% year-to-date decline in the S&P 500 as of Monday wiped out some $8.7 trillion in market value this year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. “This is not necessarily what a bottom looks like," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

  • EUR/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Steady Ahead of Fed’s Widely Expected Rate Hike

    The Street is saying the Fed may be considering an additional 75 basis-point hike in July, followed by a 50 basis-point rise in September.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Aggressive Fed Rate Hike Likely to Offset Intervention Concerns

    The limited upside movement this week suggests investors may be fearing an imminent intervention by the Japanese government.

  • There’s an Unusual Divergence Between Stock Market and Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock markets may have become too pessimistic about corporate earnings despite the gloomy outlook for the global economy, according to Sanford C. Bernstein strategists.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Reces

  • Have a Mortgage? You Really Need to Calculate This Number

    A mortgage constant, also referred to as the mortgage capitalization rate, is a percentage of the total loan paid each year. If you are in the market for a new home, this percentage can be useful for various reasons. For … Continue reading → The post What Is a Mortgage Constant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A 75-basis point Fed move is not a slam dunk, former staffer says

    A 75-basis point hike in the Federal Reserve's benchmark rate is a closer call than many investors think, a former staffer says.

  • Inflation: Federal Reserve expected to announce biggest interest rate hike since 1994

    The Federal Reserve is expected to ratchet up its fight to tame scorching-hot inflation on Wednesday with the first 75-basis point rate hike in close to three decades, a move that threatens to slow U.S. economic growth and exacerbate financial pressure on Americans.

  • Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy stick to their guns on Bitcoin

    MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor says the company will not have a margin call on their US$205 million Bitcoin-backed loan after their crypto holdings dropped by over US$1 billion over the past week, according to data from CoinGecko. See related article: MicroStrategy, crypto firm shares plunge with Bitcoin’s freefall Fast facts When MicroStrategy adopted a Bitcoin […]

  • Hong Kong Sells More U.S. Dollars to Defend Currency Peg

    Hong Kong has sold more foreign-exchange reserves to maintain its longstanding peg to the U.S. dollar, taking its total outlay this year to $5.48 billion. .

  • ECB Holds Emergency Meeting to Address Bond Selloff

    News of the meeting drove European stock markets, the euro and the prices of sovereign bonds in highly indebted southern Europe higher as investors anticipated new action by the region’s biggest buyer of sovereign debt.

  • Hong Kong Buys Local Dollars For a Second Day to Defend Peg

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong bought local dollars for a second straight day, as the currency fell to the weak end of its trading band on mounting speculation of an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run E

  • U.S. stock futures rise ahead of expected Fed hike, as ECB holds emergency meeting

    Investors are counting down to a Fed decision on Wednesday, with an emergency ECB meeting added to the mix. Stock futures are higher.

  • The housing market ‘correction’ intensifies as layoffs hit Redfin and Compass. This interactive map explains why

    “Today’s layoff is the result of shortfalls in Redfin’s revenues…With May demand 17% below expectations, we don’t have enough work,” said Redfin in a statement.

  • Bitcoin stabilizes after heavy losses but pessimism reigns in crypto markets

    Bitcoin steadied on Tuesday after earlier hitting a new 18-month low, as major crypto lender Celsius Network's freezing of withdrawals and the prospect of sharp U.S. interest rate rises shook the volatile asset class. Bitcoin clawed its way to positive territory after much as 7.3% overnight to $20,816, its lowest since Dec. 2020. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell 15% on Monday, its sharpest one-day drop since March 2020.

  • Exclusive-Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in iQIYI, China's answer to Netflix -sources

    China's internet search engine giant Baidu Inc is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI Inc, China's answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Baidu, which owns 53% of iQIYI and holds more than 90% of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video streaming services firm, the two people and another two sources familiar with the matter said.