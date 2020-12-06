U.S Mortgage Rates Fall to a 14th Record Low of the Year

Bob Mason

Mortgage rates fell to a 14th record low of the year, after having held steady in the previous week. In the week ending 3rd December, 30-year fixed rates slipped by 1 basis point to 2.71%.

From this time last year, 30-year fixed rates were down by 97 basis points.

30-year fixed rates were also down by 223 basis points since November 2018’s most recent peak of 4.94%.

Economic Data from the Week

Economic data was on the quieter side in the 1st half of the week.

The market’s preferred ISM Manufacturing and ADP nonfarm employment change figures for November were in focus.

The stats were negative, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI falling from 59.3 to 57.5. Labor market indicators also continued to flash red, with the ADP reporting just 307k nonfarm payroll jobs added in November. Economists had forecast a 410k rise in nonfarm payrolls.

Away from the economic calendar, progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine failed to support mortgage rates in the week. The FED’s outlook on close to zero interest rates weighed on mortgage rates, as mortgage and refinance applications continued to defy gravity.

Freddie Mac Rates

The weekly average rates for new mortgages as of 3rd December were quoted by Freddie Mac to be:

  • 30-year fixed rates slipped by 1 basis point to 2.71% in the week. Rates were down from 3.68% from a year ago. The average fee remained steady at 0.7 points.

  • 15-year fixed rates fell by 2 basis points to 2.26% in the week. Rates were down by 88 basis points from a year ago 3.14%. The average fee held steady at 0.6 points.

  • 5-year fixed rates slumped by 30 basis points to 3.86% in the week. Rates were down by 53 points from last year’s 3.39%. The average fee held steady at 0.3 points.

According to Freddie Mac,

  • Despite persistently low mortgage rates, home sales have hit a wall.

  • A scarcity of inventories has put a limit on how much higher sales can increase.

  • The record low supply, combined with strong demand, means that home prices are on a rapid rise, eroding the benefits of the low mortgage rate environment.

Mortgage Bankers’ Association Rates

For the week ending 27th November, rates were quoted to be:

  • Average interest rates for 30-year fixed, backed by the FHA, increased from a survey low 2.99% to 3.00%. Points rose from 0.27 to 0.34 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

  • Average interest rates for 30-year fixed with conforming loan balances remained unchanged at a survey low 2.92%. Points decreased from 0.35 to 0.31 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

  • Average 30-year rates for jumbo loan balances increased from 3.18% to 3.19%. Points increased from 0.27 to 0.30 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

Weekly figures released by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed that the Market Composite Index, which is a measure of mortgage loan application volume, slipped by 0.6% in the week ending 27th November. In the week prior, the Index had increased by 3.9%.

The Refinance Index decreased by 5% and was 102% higher than the same week a year ago. In the week prior, the Index had increased by 5%.

The refinance share of mortgage activity fell from 71.1% to 69.5%. The share had risen from 69.8% to 71.1% in the week prior.

According to the MBA,

  • Purchase applications were on the rise, while refinance applications declined.

  • Purchase activity continued to show impressive year-on-year gains.

  • There was also a significant rise in purchase loan amounts, which hit an average $375,000 last week, the highest since the survey began in 1990.

  • Housing demand remains strong, and despite extremely tight inventory and rising prices, home sales are running at their strongest pace in over a decade.

  • The low mortgage rate environment continues to spark borrower demand, and the mortgage industry is on target for its strongest year of originations since 2003.

For the week ahead

It’s a relatively quiet 1st half of the week on the U.S economic calendar.

Key stats include 3rd quarter nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs and October JOLTs job openings. With the market focus on U.S stimulus talks on Capitol Hill and COVID-19 vaccine news updates, the stats would likely have a muted impact on yields.

The key drivers in the week will likely be COVID-19 vaccine production projections and the FDA’s decision on Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s vaccines.

Expect a jump in demand for riskier assets and U.S Treasury yields if lawmakers pass a COVID-19 stimulus package.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Indonesia minister turns himself in for COVID-19 aid graft

    Indonesia’s social affairs minister turned himself in to anti-corruption authorities Sunday to face charges of taking bribes related to the government’s COVID-19 aid distribution. Batubara, who is also a member of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, made no comment. The anti-corruption commission, known by its acronym KPK, said Batubara is accused of receiving at least 17 billion rupiah ($1.2 million) from two supplier companies through his two subordinates, who were also named as suspects.

  • 'We're not Hungary,' Macron says, rejecting 'illiberal' accusations

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday rejected accusations his government had taken an illiberal turn with a contested bill to protect police officers and a crackdown on Islamist groups. The bill, which would have curbed the freedom to share images identifying police officers, a key plank in Macron's plans to court right-wing voters by being tougher on law and order, had sparked outrage among journalists. Asked in an interview by the Brut website about international media branding his police plans "illiberal", Macron said: "Today, the situation is not satisfactory but, forgive me, that doesn't make us an authoritarian state."

  • Sen. Perdue vows the 'road to socialism' will not run through Georgia

    Republican addresses concerns about election integrity in the Peach State on 'Hannity'

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • Pardon probe centered on clemency effort for psychologist

    A California psychologist convicted of tax evasion was at the center of a mysterious, recently disclosed Justice Department investigation into whether White House officials were illegally lobbied to obtain a presidential pardon. The effort to obtain the pardon for the psychologist, Hugh Baras, involved a prominent Washington attorney and a major donor to President Donald Trump, according to lawyers involved in the case. One of the lawyers, Reid Weingarten, confirmed that the pardon was sought on behalf of Baras.

  • Russia protests charges against state media journalists in Latvia

    Russia protested on Friday after Latvia charged several journalists from the Rossiya Segodnya news agency with violating European Union sanctions. The journalists were charged because of their association with Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads Rossiya Segodnya, said Sputnik Latvia, a subsidiary of Rossiya Segodnya. The Kremlin media mogul was sanctioned by the EU for his role in Russia's seizure of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison hit with Covid outbreak

    Maxwell originally denied bail because of access to money and passports

  • Top Hong Kong politician announces he is living in exile in Denmark and pledges to move to UK

    Former Hong Kong politician Ted Hui has announced he has chosen to go into exile as Beijing intensifies its crackdown on high-profile figures of the former British colony’s pro-democracy movement. Mr Hui, 38, initially fled to Denmark this week where he was joined by his family, but he said he would make his way to the UK to continue his pro-democratic activities. He joins Nathan Law, a prominent Hong Kong human rights activist now based in London, and a growing diaspora of dissidents who are continuing to advocate for more international pressure on China to allow greater rights and freedoms in the Asian financial hub. “My personal determination is that my exile will not be a migration. My only home is Hong Kong which is why I will not apply for asylum in any country,” said Mr Hui, adding that he would make it his “life mission” to fight for the city’s freedom. “There is no word to explain my pain and it’s hard to hold back tears,” he said as he announced his decision via Facebook. Mr Hui also revealed he had resigned from the opposition Democratic Party of Hong Kong. Last month he was one of 15 legislators who quit the city’s legislative council in protest at Beijing’s decision to oust four colleagues over their political views.

  • California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case

    A California attorney for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during a night of unrest in Wisconsin is extracting himself from his criminal defense after prosecutors raised ethical concerns about the lawyer. Los Angeles civil lawyer John Pierce has been at the forefront of the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused in the shootings during protests in Kenosha this summer. Pierce has also worked to help secure the $2 million bail for Rittenhouse, who was bound over Thursday for trial.

  • Iran tells IAEA it will accelerate underground uranium enrichment

    Iran plans to install hundreds more advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges at an underground plant in breach of its deal with major powers, a U.N. nuclear watchdog report showed on Friday, a move that will raise pressure on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden. The confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report obtained by Reuters said Iran plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the underground plant at Natanz, which was apparently built to withstand aerial bombardment.

  • Kellyanne Conway breaks from Trump's refusal to concede, saying 'Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will prevail'

    Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway's comments in an interview with The 19th go directly against Trump's claims undermining the 2020 election.

  • Brexit: How trade deal talks went from optimism to the brink

    Michel Barnier is accustomed to being universally praised on his regular tours of the EU's capitals to preach the gospel against Brexit. On Tuesday, he was in the unfamiliar position of coming under friendly fire for the first time in three years as the EU's chief negotiator. It was an uncomfortable moment for Mr Barnier, who was headquartered at the Hotel Conrad in Westminster and is enmeshed in intensive Brexit negotiations with his UK counterpart David Frost. Expectation had been building that a trade agreement with Britain was close and a damaging no deal avoided. A fitting legacy for a politician who had dedicated decades of service to the EU was in Mr Barnier's grasp. He was far from the poisonous briefings in Brussels that were going on behind his back – but bad news travels fast. The chief negotiator was going soft on Britain, EU diplomats in the Belgian capital sniped. He risked giving too much away.

  • Rains in western Indonesia leave 5 dead, 2,700 homes flooded

    Torrential rains in Indonesia’s third largest city caused four rivers to overflow, flooding thousands of homes and killing at least five people, officials said Friday. The local disaster mitigation agency said rescuers were searching for two others who were reportedly still missing, including a toddler, after the heavy rains in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province. Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

  • Pompeo says violence levels in Afghanistan 'unacceptably high'

    Violence in Afghanistan is "unacceptably high" as delayed peace negotiations get underway, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, adding that Washington has asked the warring parties to "stand back and indeed stand down." Pompeo's comments, made in a virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue, an annual security conference, came two days after Kabul-backed and Taliban negotiators reached a deal in Doha to proceed with talks on a political settlement to decades of strife. Pompeo noted that he met with the negotiating teams during a Nov. 21 visit to Doha and he said he told both sides that the strife must be reduced.

  • Biden officially has enough electoral college votes to win the presidency after California became the latest state to certify its election results

    California's 55 electors put Biden over the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, while Trump continues to contest the election in court.

  • Brexit trade deal hangs in the balance as EU makes 10-year fishing demand

    Brexit trade talks reached stalemate on Friday night after the EU was accused of making a "ridiculous" demand for 10 years of unfettered access to Britain's fishing waters as the price of a deal. Boris Johnson paused talks for a "stock take" of whether an agreement can still be salvaged. A senior Government source said: "Their new offer was frankly laughable. They know we can't possibly accept it. It's ridiculous. If they think we will just cave in, they have made a massive miscalculation." Mr Johnson will speak to Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, on Saturday in an attempt to break the deadlock. He could also make a personal plea to Emmanuel Macron, the French president, blamed for "destabilising" the talks by making unreasonable demands on fishing and state aid. Mr Macron is under pressure from other EU member states to give ground, with Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, on Friday urging "compromise" from both sides to get the deal over the line.

  • UN rights chief laments worsening situation in Belarus

    The United Nations' human rights chief lamented a deteriorating situation in Belarus and said Friday that reported beatings of protesters by security forces may in some cases amount to torture. Michelle Bachelet, the high commissioner for human rights, told the U.N. Human Rights Council there has been no improvement since a September debate about Belarus and “recent weeks have seen continued deterioration, particularly with respect to the right of peaceful assembly.”

  • Jerusalem church suffers damage in arson near Garden of Gethsemane

    Israeli police on Friday arrested a man for trying to set fire to an east Jerusalem church by the Garden of Gethsemane, the site revered by Christians as the place where Jesus prayed before he was crucified. The 49-year-old Israeli suspect poured flammable liquid inside the Church of All Nations, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The man then set it alight, a separate police statement said, before the church guard detained him.