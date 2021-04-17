U.S Mortgage Rates Fall for a Second Consecutive Week

Bob Mason
·4 min read

Mortgage rates fell for the second time in 9-weeks in the week ending 15th April. Following a 5-basis points decline from the week prior, 30-year fixed rates fell by 9 basis points to 3.04%.

Compared to this time last year, 30-year fixed rates were down by 27 basis points.

30-year fixed rates were still down by 190 basis points since November 2018’s last peak of 4.94%.

Notably, however, it was just the seventh plus 3% week since July of last year.

Economic Data from the Week

It was quieter first half of the week on the U.S economic calendar.

On the economic data front, March inflation figures were in focus early in the week.

Following the FED’s assurances of unwavering policy support, however, the stats had a muted impact on yields.

In March, the annual core rate of inflation accelerated from 1.3% to 1.6%, rising above a forecasted 1.5%.

Month-on-month, core consumer prices increased by 0.3%, with consumer prices rising by 0.6%.

Freddie Mac Rates

The weekly average rates for new mortgages as of 15th April were quoted by Freddie Mac to be:

  • 30-year fixed rates fell by 9 basis point to 3.04% in the week. This time last year, rates had stood at 3.31%. The average fee held steady at 0.7 points.

  • 15-year fixed declined by 7 basis points to 2.35% in the week. Rates were down by 45 basis points from 2.80% a year ago. The average fee increased from 0.6 points to 0.7 points.

  • 5-year fixed rates slid by 12 basis points to 2.80%. Rates were down by 54 basis points from 3.34% a year ago. The average fee rose from 0.1 point to 0.4 points.

According to Freddie Mac,

  • The economy is improving on the demand side and on the supply side, while a variety of goods and materials remain scarce.

  • As a result of this imbalance, pricing pressures are building and causing inflation to rise.

  • Despite the pause in mortgage rates recently, we expect them to increase modestly for the remainder of the year.

Mortgage Bankers’ Association Rates

For the week ending 9th April, the rates were:

  • Average interest rates for 30-year fixed to conforming loan balances decreased from 3.36% to 3.27%. Points decreased from 0.43 to 0.33 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

  • Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates backed by FHA decreased from 3.36% to 3.24%. Points rose from 0.36 to 0.40 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

  • Average 30-year rates for jumbo loan balances decreased from 3.41% to 3.35%. Points decreased from 0.41 to 0.34 (incl. origination fee) for 80% LTV loans.

Weekly figures released by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed that the Market Composite Index, which is a measure of mortgage loan application volume, fell by 3.7% in the week ending 9th April. In the week prior, the index had fallen by 5.1%.

The Refinance Index declined by 5.0% and was 31% lower than the same week a year ago. The index had also fallen by 5% in the week prior.

In the week ending 9th April, the refinance share of mortgage activity decreased from 60.3% to 59.2%. In the previous week, the share had declined from 60.6% to 60.3%.

According to the MBA,

  • Purchase and refinance applications fell, with most of the pullback coming earlier in the week, when rates were higher.

  • Treasury yields started last week high – close to the prior week’s level at over 1.7% before falling 6 basis points.

  • Refinance activity has now decreased for nine of the past 10-weeks, as rates have gone from 2.92% to 3.27% over the period.

  • Last week’s index level was the lowest in over a year, as mortgage rates continue to trend higher.

  • Many borrowers have either refinanced at lower rates or are unwilling – or unable – to refinance at current rates.

  • A third straight week of declining purchase activity is a sign that rising home prices and tight supply are constraining home sales.

  • Purchase applications were still above last year’s pandemic-impacted low point but fell behind the level of activity seen in the same week in 2019.

For the week ahead

It’s a quiet first half of the week on the U.S economic calendar. There are no material stats from the U.S to influence yields.

The lack of stats will leave geopolitics and COVID-19 in focus early in the week.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • Jeopardy! Taps Sportscaster Joe Buck to Guest-Host This Summer: Report

    After Aaron Rodgers scored a touchdown behind the Jeopardy! podium, the quiz show is going right back to the sports world for its latest guest host. Longtime Fox sports announcer Joe Buck will serve as Jeopardy! host for a stretch of episodes airing this mid-summer, the New York Post reports. No word yet on the […]

  • Musgrave Minerals (ASX:MGV) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • 7 places in the US that will pay you to move there

    If you’re interested in ditching the pricier coasts, here are some locations in the U.S. paying people to move there.

  • The Stock Market Climbed Because Tumbling Bond Yields Don’t Mean What They Used To

    The bond market did it—though just what “it” is remains unclear. This past week’s economic data were spectacular. Weekly jobless claims tumbled to 576,000, the lowest level of the pandemic, consumer inflation rose in March at a quicker-than-expected 2.6% year over year, and March’s retail sales, boosted by government payouts, surged 9.8% over February’s. The 10-year Treasury yield responded by falling as low as 1.536% on Thursday, its lowest trading level since March 12—a sign, perhaps, that the bond market is concerned about the future path of economic growth.

  • Dogecoin No Longer Pup After Tripling Past $50B, Exceeding UK Bank Barclays

    DOGE now has a market value of more than $50 billion, surpassing the giant U.K. bank Barclays after tripling in price.

  • Hedge Fund Billionaire Who Shorted Lehman Brothers Says the Fed and SEC Aren’t Doing Their Jobs

    Dow hits new high, J&J asks other vaccine makers to investigate blood clots, and other news to start your day.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the electric vehicle leader and a prominent IPO. Short sellers were behind some of the bearish calls seen during the week. The Dow Jones industrial average crossed above 34,000 for the first time last week, as strong results from big banks kicked off the first-quarter earnings reporting season. Optimism also was boosted by good economic data, a steady Treasury yield and reassuring words from Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell. All of this muted the impact of bad vaccine news early in the week. Semiconductor shortages continue to plague various industries, and things may get worse. Bitcoin keeps hitting record highs, as does Dogecoin, and the new U.S. Securities and Exchange chair is a blockchain technology expert. The week also saw the largest direct listing in history, Jeff Bezos' final shareholder letter as CEO and news of the much anticipated next big event from the iPhone maker. And as the White House continues its push to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, signs of pent-up reopening demand are plentiful. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls In "Why This Tesla Analyst Is Turning Bullish," Priya Nigam focuses on how the leading electric vehicle maker's aggressive diversification efforts prompted one key analyst to upgrade Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), despite the stock's rich valuation, and to more than double its price target. In Chris Katje's "Why Coinbase's Upside Could Be Immense, With A Price Target Of 0," discover why the featured analyst considers newly public Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to be the gold standard among digital asset exchanges. Google parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has multiple bullish catalysts on the horizon. So says Wayne Duggan's "Wedbush Adds Alphabet Stock To Best Ideas List: What You Need To Know." Updated coverage on tech stocks was also bullish on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Adam Eckert's "JPMorgan Analyst Rules Out Long-Term Negative Impact Of COVID-19 On The Airline Industry" discusses the long-term prospects for JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) and its peers due to demand recovery among consumers. "Why This Analyst Thinks Plug Power Stock Deserves Elevated Valuation" by Shanthi Rexaline examines what recent developments may mean for shares of hydrogen and fuel cell manufacturer Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG). For additional bullish calls of the past week, have a look at the following: Why Bitcoin Fundamentals Depict A Healthy Bull Market: Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Report Is Now The Time To Buy These 4 Under-The-Radar Bank Stocks? 5 Trends Auto Stock Investors Should Watch In 2021 Bears A 160% rally in the past 11 months has resulted in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock becoming "very overvalued," according to "Gordon Haskett's John Inch On Why General Electric Is 'Very Overvalued'" by Adam Eckert. What about that 8 for 1 reverse stock split? Jon Harris' "Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week" suggests that the current sentiment on Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) and other stocks is bearish. "AMC 'Under Attack' From Short Sellers Again, CEO Says" by Madhukumar Warrier shares why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is seeking shareholder approval to sell 500 million shares but promises not to do so in the calendar year 2021. See why the CEO also praised the meme investors. In Melanie Schaffer's "QuantumScape Stock Falls After Pump-And-Dump Accusations: A Technical Analysis," find out why the chart for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) stock looked bearish this past week in the wake of a scathing report on the Bill Gates-supported EV battery maker. In "BofA Says GlaxoSmithKline's Decision To Halt Feladilimab Studies Is Disappointing" Priya Nigam looks at how a top analyst reacted to GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) announcing it would cease its Phase 2 and 3 trials of a cancer treatment. For additional bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: Bitcoin Is A Bubble, 74% Of Bank of America's Professional Investors Believe Some SPACs Could Fail Outright, Research Is Paramount: Cathie Wood 8 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Affirm, Bitcoin, BorgWarner, Credit Suisse And MoreThe Past Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Biotechs, Public Offerings, A SPAC And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dogecoin Frenzy Overloads Robinhood Crypto Order System

    (Bloomberg) -- The frenzy around digital tokens is taking its zaniest turn yet in the price of a token created as a joke, buckling the crypto trading system at Robinhood Markets.Dogecoin, boosted by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, rallied more than 110% Friday before dropping by 26% on Saturday, according to CoinMarketCap.com. It now has a market value of more than $36 billion and is still up 13,400% from a year ago, when it traded for $0.002 and was worth about $250 million.Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site, the online exchange said in a blog post Friday. Some $68 billion worth of Dogecoin changed hands in the prior 24 hours as of 4:45 p.m. Friday in New York, the most since June, CoinMarketCap.com data showed.Doge’s surge is part of a rise in altcoins, a term for all the digital tokens that have sprung up in imitation of Bitcoin. Like most of them, its use case is limited, making it a tool for speculators and raising concern that a bubble is inflating in a crypto world now worth more than $2.25 trillion.“This reminds me of the dot com days. We knew something big was going on, a lot of investors were chasing it hard. That led to a bubble,” Scott Knapp, chief market strategist at CUNA Mutual Group, said. “For every Amazon.com there were 10 pets.com that went bankrupt. Is Dogecoin the pets.com of the cryptocurrency era?”Interest in crypto is on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients. All along, crypto die-hards who say the blockchain technology will rewire the financial community have been plugging crypto, getting rich in the process.The Shiba-Inu themed Dogecoin was created as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013. Musk sparked a rally in it earlier this year when he posted a photo of a faux magazine “Dogue” featuring a dog in a red sweater.But Michael Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, isn’t buying the hype, since Dogecoin “doesn’t really have a purpose.”“It’s reminiscent of GameStop,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, referring to the meme stock mania that gripped markets in February. “I would be very, very worried if one of my friends was investing in Dogecoin at these prices.”With little to back up the case for buying cryptocurrencies, the likelihood of them cratering remains high, leaving novice traders who jumped in on the hype vulnerable to steep losses.“The government has pumped so much monetary and fiscal stimulus into the economy now, even worthless assets are being bid up,” said Michael O’Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading.Yet alt-coin popularity is hard to ignore. While Bitcoin is worth more than $1 trillion, the total market cap of the token universe now exceeds $2.25 trillion, according to CoinGecko.com, which tracks more than 6,700 coins.Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto world has declined 28% since the beginning of the year, according to OKEX Insights Analyst Robbie Liu, citing data from Tradingview. The waning influence started to accelerate this month, he said in an email Friday, and Bitcoin now accounts for less than 54% of the crypto market capitalization -- the lowest level in nearly two years.“On the altcoins front, we continue to see strong momentum,” said Pankaj Balani, the CEO of Delta Exchange, a leading crypto derivatives exchange, in a note Thursday. He noted Ether’s recent record and increased activity in decentralized finance or DeFi, adding that “decentralized exchange coins will be in focus in the next few days, given that the market has validated Coinbase at a $100 billion valuation.”Other tokens with shaky to no fundamentals are also rising. Cardano and Polkadot, both in the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap, have surged this week.“Polkadot and Cardano have very few ‘users’” currently, said Shashwat Gupta, founder of Altcoinbuzz.io, in an email Wednesday, though he added that there’s a substantial amount of development being built on them.And it looks like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong may have been on to something when he said after the listing that it marks a “shift in legitimacy” for crypto.The Coinbase listing “ultimately will deliver more ‘use cases’ for cryptos and should keep the crypto market growing,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for North America at Oanda Corp.(Updates with Dogecoin’s price decline on Saturday. A prior version of this story was corrected to show Dogecoin was created in 2013.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler sounds like he misses Joel Embiid, Sixers days

    Less than a year removed from the NBA Finals, the Heat star and former Sixer sounds a little disgruntled with the state of things in Miami. By Adam Hermann

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Breonna Taylor’s mother blasts Black Lives Matter movement

    Tamika Palmer slams BLM Louisville and Kentucky state representative Attica Scott as frauds

  • Alexei Navalny says prison authorities threatened to force-feed him because his health has declined so much

    Putin's chief critic said in March that he was going on hunger strike after he was denied medical help in prison.

  • Florida nurse facing charges over threats to kill Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps, from Miami, allegedly shared the death threats with her husband who is serving time in jail

  • Jimmy Butler says Heat are playing 'soft' while falling to .500

    After a surprise run to the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami is .500, and star Jimmy Butler says the Heat are 'soft' and Bam Adebayo needs to play 'bully ball.'

  • Watchdog: Pompeo, his wife made more than 100 personal requests of State Department employees

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked State Department employees to help with everything from hair appointments to dog care.

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Squad members and Anti-Trump Republicans spend $70k on private security following riots

    Lawmakers spending on protection in wake of 6 January Capitol riot revealed in FEC filings

  • No decision made yet on future contracts with AZ, J&J, French minister says

    No decision has been made yet on whether the European Union should sign new contracts for COVID-19 vaccines with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, a French junior industry minister said on Friday. "The decision has not been made," Agnes Pannier-Runacher told BFM television. "But we have not initiated discussions with AZ and J&J for a new contract."

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • Royals earn doubleheader split with Jays on Perez's walk-off

    The Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays got wildly different yet equally effective pitching performances in splitting their day-night doubleheader on Saturday. In the opener, starter Steven Matz held the Royals without a hit into the sixth inning, and Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered to give the Blue Jays a 5-1 victory.