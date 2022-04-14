U.S. Mortgage Rates Hit 5% for First Time Since Early 2011

Prashant Gopal
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. surged, reaching 5% for the first time in more than a decade.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The average for a 30-year loan jumped from 4.72% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. The last time rates hit 5% was in February 2011.

Borrowing costs have been soaring since the start of the year, tracking the jump in yields for 10-year Treasuries. Last month, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate and signaled more increases to come in an effort to slow inflation, which has accelerated to the fastest pace since 1981.

Read more: U.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on Fed

Higher mortgage rates are adding to pressure on would-be buyers in a market where purchase prices are still skyrocketing two years into the pandemic housing boom. While some people are putting off their searches after getting priced out, the supply of listings is so tight that bidding wars remain common.

At 5%, borrowers with a $300,000 mortgage would pay $1,610 a month. That’s up $327 from the end of last year when rates averaged 3.11%.

Affordability Hit

The hit to buyer affordability since the beginning of the year is equivalent to an additional 20% increase in home prices, according to Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

“For homebuyers under age 35, a 5% rate is uncharted territory,” he said. “The speed at which rates are going up will cool the housing market by reducing demand. But that may only mean housing goes from sizzling to warm. Demand still exceeds what is a record-low level of supply.”

Winning a home in the red-hot San Diego market requires big offers. But after successfully vanquishing the competition, two clients of mortgage broker Lisa Miller-Carnation surprised her by backing out. The mortgage payments -- with this year’s jump in rates -- gave them sticker shock, she said.

One couple with a combined income of more than $200,000 walked away from a $793,000 single-family house with three bedrooms. On top of day care costs for two children, car payments and student loans, a $4,600 mortgage bill was simply too much. They’re now looking at lower-cost townhouses, said Miller-Carnation, a broker with Integrity Mortgage Group who also sells real estate.

“We’re starting to see a lot of fallout in the market,” she said.

(Updates with comments from analyst and mortgage broker starting in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage Applications Slump as Interest Rates Tick Upward Yet Again

    Rapidly rising interest rates, a 40-year-high rate of inflation and tight housing supply are continuing to push mortgage applications down, while mortgage rates across all loan types continued to move...

  • Half-Point Rate Hike Is ‘Reasonable Option,’ Fed’s Williams Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Speeding up the pace of interest-rate increases to include hikes in increments of a half-percentage point is a “reasonable option” for the Federal Reserve given how low rates are now, New York Fed President John Williams said.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits

  • Valuation Bloat in Stocks and Bonds Is Catching Up With the Bull Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The economic cycle is advancing to a point where valuations may finally matter again for stock and bond investors.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on RobinhoodFortress-like in their refusal to

  • Retail Sales in U.S. Show Impact of Surging Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. retail sales picked up in March, helped by a surge in gas station receipts that masked mixed results in other large spending categories as consumers contend with decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Up

  • Pentagon: New Military Aid Tailored for Ukrainian Needs

    Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says this latest round of military aid is "tailored to meet urgent Ukrainian needs for today's fight as Russian forces shift the focus of their ruthless aggression now to eastern Ukraine."

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly rises, mortgage rates hit 5%

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick breaks down UMich consumer sentiment data.

  • Goldman Traders Trample Estimates on Boom in Fixed-Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. traders soared past analysts’ estimates as war-induced volatility helped the firm score an earnings beat as well. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Kyiv Says Inflation May Exceed 20% in 2022Tra

  • Morgan Stanley Traders Beat Estimates as Volatility Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley traders blew past analysts’ estimates as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine increased market volatility in the first three months of the year. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Kyiv Says Inflation May Exceed 2

  • Why inflation is nowhere near as bad as it was in 1980

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss inflation and why it’s nowhere near as bad as it was in 1980.

  • Biden signs bill to install statues of first two female justices at Capitol

    President Biden signed legislation on Wednesday to install statues of the first two female Supreme Court justices at the Capitol, the White House announced. Statues honoring Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be installed at the Capitol following the signing. The legislation was passed by the House last month, after the Senate cleared…

  • Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has made a controversial offer to buy Twitter Inc., saying the company has extraordinary potential and he is the person to unlock it. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Kyiv Says Inflation May Exceed 20% in 20

  • U.K. Banks Plan Sharp Cut in Mortgage Lending, BOE Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivBritish banks plan a sharp cut in mortgage lending over the next three months amid fears that borrowers will start to default on their deb

  • Tax expert: Here's why some married couples should file separately this year

    In many cases, it's better for married couples to file jointly.

  • Lyft's Stock Looks Like a Bargain as Reopening Activity Picks Up

    It's not hard to see how Lyft could do well in an environment featuring healthy GDP growth, high inflation, rebounding corporate travel, and a shift in discretionary consumer spending from goods to travel, dining and entertainment. A few different factors appear to have weighed on Lyft's shares lately. Perhaps the biggest ones: Lyft -- along with archrival Uber -- has been contending with driver shortages that have boosted its ride prices and led it to spend more driver-acquisition incentives, and shares of both companies have been pressured by a broader selloff in growth tech stocks that has hit unprofitable and lightly profitable companies especially hard.

  • Goldman Strategists Warn Credit Investors Risk ‘Double Whammy’

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is revising up its forecast for credit spreads, saying risk premiums are set to build as central banks withdraw stimulus and slower economic growth impacts corporate profitability. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit Kyi

  • U.S. stocks trade mixed as banks report earnings

    U.S. stock-indexes open mostly higher ahead of the final trading session of a holiday-shortened week Thursday as investors digested results from major Wall Street banks as well as economic data, including March retail sales.

  • Mortgage rates hit 5%, an 11-year high

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5% this week, up from 4.72% last week, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Inflation Hits 40-Year High; This Warren Buffett Stock Spikes As Oil Jumps

    The Dow Jones saw gains fade as inflation hit a 40-year high. A Warren Buffett stock spiked as the price of oil rose. Apple stock gained.

  • Treasuries Weighed Down by European Peers Ahead of ECB Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries lost earlier ground, mirroring European bonds that are weakening ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank policy decision. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Kyiv Says Inflation May Exceed 20% in 2022U.S. 10