U.S. mourns half a million lives lost to coronavirus

  • FILE PHOTO: Mariachi musicians play during the funeral of Rudy Cruz Sr., who died of coronavirus disease in El Paso
  • FILE PHOTO: El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office staff help move bodies in El Paso
  • FILE PHOTO: Family and friends gather for the funeral of Gregory Blanks, who died of COVID-19
  • FILE PHOTO: Refrigerated tractor trailers used to store bodies of deceased people are seen at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn
  • FILE PHOTO: Dr. Dan Ponticiello, 43, and Dr. Gabriel Gomez, 40, intubate a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the COVID-19 ICU at Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo
1 / 5

U.S. mourns half a million lives lost to coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: Mariachi musicians play during the funeral of Rudy Cruz Sr., who died of coronavirus disease in El Paso
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sangameswaran S
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sangameswaran S

(Reuters) - Over half a million people have died of coronavirus in the United States, as the country races to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents before new variants of the deadly disease become widespread.

More people have died in the United States due to COVID-19 than any other country in the world. With 4% of the world's population, the United States has 20% of all COVID deaths and one of the highest rates of deaths per 100,000 residents, exceeded by only a few countries such as Belgium, the United Kingdom and Italy. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

Unlike many countries around the world that had national lockdowns and mask mandates, former U.S. President Donald Trump left public health decisions to state and local governments, resulting in a patchwork of rules that often contradicted the advice of doctors and health officials. Following many maskless yearend holiday gatherings, January became the deadliest month of the pandemic so far with an average of 3,000 people dying every day.

With total deaths above 500,000, one in every 673 U.S. residents has succumbed to the pandemic. Global deaths have reached 2.57 million or one out of every 3,000 people on the planet.

The United States has reported over 28 million cases to date, about 25% of all global infections. After peaking at nearly 300,000 new cases in a single day on Jan. 8, the United States is now reporting about 70,000 new infections each day.

However, new variants of the virus threaten to disrupt the path to normalcy.

Officials have also warned that most of these cases are from a more transmissible variant first discovered in the United Kingdom called B.1.1.7, which could become the dominant variant in the United States by March.

Health officials are also worried about a variant first identified in South Africa called 501Y.V2, which has multiple mutations in the important "spike" protein that current vaccines are targeting.

VACCINATIONS: A SILVER LINING

About 15% of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccine dose so far and more than 63 million doses have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the current rate, the United States would take more than nine months or until the end of November this year to vaccinate 75% of the country's population. Even if the current rate doubled, it would still take until early July to vaccinate 75% of residents.

In early February, the Biden administration said it is exploring options for increasing manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine which is one shot and can be stored in a refrigerator. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines both require two doses and the Pfizer vaccine requires special freezers.

Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is under review by the U.S. health regulator, and a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's experts are expected to discuss the vaccine's emergency use authorization this week.

However, U.S. President Joe Biden said in early February that it will be difficult for the United States to reach herd immunity, at least 75% of the population inoculated, by the end of this summer.

Vaccine rollout has been challenging as the Trump administration left it up to states to design and implement their own rollout plans. The United States also lacks a national healthcare system and often relies on grocery stores and drug store chains to provide immunizations.

This has led to a growing disparity among states on vaccination progress, including that Blacks and Hispanics are lagging in getting inoculations. In many parts of the country, long lines and hours of waiting was not an uncommon sight.

White House officials said last week that the country has a backlog of 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses due to inclement weather that swept much of the United States.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S. in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Elijah McClain death: Colorado police had no legal basis to restrain man, report finds

    The 23-year-old black man died after being stopped, put in a chokehold and drugged in Aurora, Colorado, in 2019 Protesters march to call for justice for Elijah McClain in November 2000. Hi mother said her son wanted to change the world, ‘And it’s crazy, because he ended up doing it anyway.’ Photograph: Kevin Mohatt/Reuters Police officers in Aurora, Colorado, did not have a legal basis to stop, frisk and use a chokehold on Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old black man who died after being restrained by officers and paramedics in the Denver suburb in August 2019, an independent investigation has found. According to a report published on Monday, “body worn camera audio, limited video and … interviews with the officers tell two contrasting stories. The officers’ statements on the scene and in subsequent recorded interviews suggest a violent and relentless struggle.” The report added: “The limited video, and the audio from the body worn cameras, reveal Mr McClain surrounded by officers, all larger than he, crying out in pain, apologizing, explaining himself, and pleading with the officers.” McClain, a keen musician and athlete, was stopped on 24 August 2019, while walking home from a convenience store. He was not suspected of any crime. Police had been called about a person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms. McClain was listening to music. His family said he wore the mask because he had a blood condition that caused him to get cold easily. Police said he refused to stop and fought back when confronted. Body-camera video showed McClain telling officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.” But one officer put him in a specialized hold, pressing against his carotid artery and cutting off blood to the brain, a practice since banned in several places. According to the report released on Monday, McClain said at one point: “Forgive me ... you all are phenomenal, you are beautiful.” But he was held down for 15 minutes, then given 500mg of ketamine, a sedative. He suffered cardiac arrest and was declared brain dead on 27 August. He died three days later. The report released on Monday found that paramedics failed to properly examine McClain before injecting him with a dose based on a “grossly inaccurate” estimation of his weight. It also recommended the Aurora police department conduct several reviews, including of how officers are trained to decide if they have a legal reason to stop, frisk and arrest people, and urged the city to consider overhauling how it reviews incidents. It said department investigators who questioned the three officers who stopped and arrested McClain “failed to ask basic, critical questions” about their use of force needed by any prosecutor to determine if their use of force was legally justified. The report was commissioned by local government last July, amid international protests over police brutality and racism sparked by the killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an African American man on whose neck an officer knelt for nearly nine minutes. The investigation was led by Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs. A former head of the US justice department division that investigates police departments, Smith led that division during its investigation of Ferguson, Missouri, police following the shooting of Michael Brown in 2014. Other investigations are ongoing, including one using a grand jury. The US Department of Justice and FBI said last year they had been reviewing McClain’s case for a potential federal civil rights investigation since 2019. An autopsy could not determine how McClain died, which the local prosecutor said was a key reason he declined to charge any of the three officers involved. A lawsuit filed by McClain’s family alleges he died as a result of a dramatic increase of lactic acid in his blood caused by excessive force over about 18 minutes combined with the ketamine suppressing his respiratory system. They claim that police continued to “torture” McClain even after he was restrained, treatment they say is a result of the department’s history of “unconstitutional racist brutality.” One of three officers was fired for his reaction to a text message about the case. The other two are still with Aurora police. Last year, the civil rights attorney Mari Newman told the Guardian McClain’s family wanted to see “criminal charges and ultimately prosecution of those who were involved in killing Elijah”. The state attorney general, Phil Weiser, said: “Elijah McClain should be alive today. His life mattered and his death was tragic. The pain, frustration and anger that his family and many Coloradans are feeling from his death is understandable and justified.” Newman said McClain was loved by “everybody who met him”. He has been widely and peacefully celebrated. One vigil featuring tributes from violin players was dispersed by police using pepper spray. In October 2019 his mother, Sheneen McClain, told Sentinel Colorado her son had “wanted to change the world. And it’s crazy, because he ended up doing it anyway.”

  • If a stranger offers you student loan forgiveness, hang up

    Student loan scammers have a brand-new hook: “Biden student loan forgiveness” or “stimulus forgiveness.” Behind the pitch is the same old fraudster playbook, one that persuades federal student loan borrowers to pay for services they could get for free or to share personal account information in exchange for forgiveness. The extended pause on federal student loan payments and revived talk in Congress of debt forgiveness make such deceptions easier to believe.

  • Woody Allen calls HBO documentary on abuse allegation a 'hatchet job'

    Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have attacked a new HBO documentary that re-examines a decades-old allegation that the Oscar-winning filmmaker molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, calling the television series a "hatchet job." HBO debuted the first episode of the four-part documentary series "Allen v. Farrow" on Sunday. The series includes extensive interviews with Allen's former partner Mia Farrow and with Dylan Farrow, who repeated their accusation that Allen sexually assaulted Dylan in 1992 when she was seven years old.

  • Covid US death toll: Imagining what 500,000 lost lives look like

    Nearly half a million Americans have died of the coronavirus. Here's a look behind this grim milestone.

  • South Dakota House leaders weigh impeachment of AG in crash

    South Dakota lawmakers are considering impeaching the state's attorney general as he faces misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car, Republican legislative leaders said Monday. Jason Ravnsborg, the state's top law enforcement officer, indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed. Prosecutors have charged him with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

  • Jackson State gives Deion Sanders shutout in coaching debut

    JACKSON, Miss. (AP) Jalon Jones threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Jackson State rolled past NAIA Edward Waters 53-0 in Deion Sanders' coaching debut on Sunday. Kymani Clarke scored two rushing touchdowns. Warren Newman showed some dazzling speed as a wideout and kick returner and caught a 6-yard pass from Jones for JSU's first score.

  • Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally: state media

    More than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday. China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two COVID-19 vaccines.

  • 9 Times Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Rocked Hand-Me-Downs

    The Windsors are known for passing down their clothes.From Town & Country

  • A wreck-filled week in the Midlands ends with at least one dead and one charged

    Nearly half of the 57 incidents reported happened on Interstate 26, according to reports by interstate officials.

  • China's rise to define transatlantic ties, NATO chief says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called on Friday for Europe, Canada and the United States to uphold the international rules-based order that Russia and China are challenging, and described Beijing's rising power as a defining issue. The growing power of China is reshaping the priorities of the Atlantic alliance, which traditionally focused on the threat from Russia but now is seeking a consensus among Western nations that Beijing is no longer a benign trading partner.

  • Biden Tells Allies 'America Is Back,' but Macron and Merkel Push Back

    President Joe Biden used his first public encounter with America’s European allies to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring that “America is back” while acknowledging that the past four years had taken a toll on its power and influence. His message stressing the importance of reinvigorating alliances and recommitting to defending Europe was predictably well received at a session of the Munich Security Conference that Biden addressed from the White House. But there was also pushback, notably from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who in his address made an impassioned defense of his concept of “strategic autonomy” from the United States, making the case that Europe can no longer be overly dependent on the United States as it focuses more of its attention on Asia, especially China. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And even Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who is leaving office within the year, tempered her praise for Biden’s decision to cancel plans for a withdrawal of 12,000 U.S. troops from the country with a warning that “our interests will not always converge.” It appeared to be a reference to Germany’s ambivalence about confronting China — a major market for its automobiles and other high-end German products — and to the continuing battle with the United States over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia. But all three leaders seemed to recognize that their first virtual encounter was a moment to celebrate the end of the era of “America First,” and for Macron and Merkel to welcome back Biden, a politician whom they knew well from his years as a senator and vice president. And Biden used the moment to warn about the need for a common strategy in pushing back at an Internet-fueled narrative, promoted by both Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, that the chaos surrounding the American election was another sign of democratic weakness and decline. “We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people in this changed world,” Biden said, adding, “We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of history.” For the president, a regular visitor to the conference even as a private citizen after serving as vice president, the address was something of a homecoming. The session was crunched down to a video meeting by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, this year’s host, and the European leaders decided to do the same for a brief, closed meeting of the Group of 7 allies that Biden also participated in. The next in-person summit meeting is still planned for Britain this summer, pandemic permitting. Biden never named his predecessor, Donald Trump, in his remarks, but framed them around wiping out the traces of Trumpism in the United States’ approach to the world. He celebrated its return to the Paris climate agreement, which took effect just before the meeting, and a new initiative, announced Thursday night, to join Britain, France and Germany in engaging Iran diplomatically in an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump exited. But rather than detail an agenda, Biden tried to recall the first principles that led to the Atlantic alliance and the creation of NATO in 1949, near the beginning of the Cold War. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” the president said. “We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it.” In a deliberate contrast to Trump, who talked about withdrawing from NATO and famously declined on several occasions to acknowledge the United States’ responsibilities under Article V of the alliance’s charter to come to the aid of members under attack, Biden cast the United States as ready to assume its responsibilities as the linchpin of the alliance. “We will keep the faith” with the obligation, he said, adding that “an attack on one is an attack on all.” But he also pressed Europe to think about challenges in a new way — different from the Cold War, even if the two biggest geostrategic adversaries seem familiar. “We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China,” he said, naming “cyberspace, artificial intelligence and biotechnology” as the new territory for competition. And he argued for pushing back against Russia — he called Putin by his last name, with no title attached — mentioning in particular the need to respond to the SolarWinds attack that was aimed at federal and corporate computer networks. “Addressing Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protect collective security,” Biden said. The president avoided delving in to the difficult question of how to make Russia pay a price without escalating the confrontation. A senior White House cyberofficial told reporters this week that the scope and depth of the Russian intrusion was still under study, and officials are clearly struggling to come up with options to fulfill Biden’s commitment to make Putin pay a price for the attack. But it was the dynamic with Macron, who has made a habit of criticizing the NATO alliance as nearing “brain death” and no longer “pertinent” since the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, that captured attention. Macron wants NATO to act as more of a political body, a place where European members have equivalent status to the United States and are less subject to the American tendency to dominate decision-making. A Europe better able to defend itself, and more autonomous, would make NATO “even stronger than before,” Macron insisted. He said Europe should be “much more in charge of its own security,” increasing its commitments to spending on defense to “rebalance” the trans-Atlantic relationship. That is not a widely shared view among the many European states that do not want to spend the money required, and the nations of Central and Eastern Europe are unwilling to trust their security to anyone but the United States. Macron also urged that the renovation of NATO’s security abilities should involve “a dialogue with Russia.” NATO has always claimed that it is open to better relations with Moscow, but that Russia is not interested, especially as long as international sanctions remain after its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine about seven years ago. But Macron, speaking in English to answer a question, also argued that Europe could not count on the United States as much as it had in past decades. “We must take more of the burden of our own protection,” he said. In practice, it will take many years for Europe to build up a defense arm that would make it more self-reliant. But Macron is determined to start now, just as he is determined to increase the European Union’s technological capacities so that it can become less dependent on American and Chinese supply chains. Biden, in contrast, wants to deepen those supply chains — of both hardware and software — among like-minded Western allies in an effort to lessen Chinese influence. He is preparing to propose a new joint project for European and American technology companies in areas like semiconductors and the kinds of software that Russia exploited in the SolarWinds hacking. It was Merkel who dwelled on the complexities of dealing with China, given its dual role as competitor and necessary partner for the West. “In recent years, China has gained global clout, and as trans-Atlantic partners and democracies, we must do something to counter this,” Merkel said. “Russia continually entangles European Union members in hybrid conflicts,” she said. “Consequently, it is important that we come up with a trans-Atlantic agenda toward Russia that makes cooperative offers on the one hand, but on the other very clearly names the differences.” While Biden announced he would make good on an American promise to donate $4 billion to the campaign to expedite the manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world — a move approved last year by a Democratic-led House and a Republican led-Senate — there were clear differences in approach during the meeting. Underscoring the importance that the European Union accords to Africa, Macron called on Western nations to supply 13 million vaccine doses to African governments “as soon as possible” to protect health workers. He warned that if the alliance failed to do this, “our African friends will be pressured by their populations, and rightly so, to buy doses from the Chinese, the Russians or directly from laboratories.” Vaccine donations would reflect “a common will to advance and share the same values,” Macron said. Otherwise, “the power of the West, of Europeans and Americans, will be only a concept, and not a reality.” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, on Friday also urged countries and drugmakers to help speed up the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines across the globe, warning that the world could be “back at Square 1” if some countries went ahead with their vaccination campaigns and left others behind. “Vaccine equity is not just the right thing to do, it’s also the smartest to do,” Tedros said to the Munich conference. He argued that the longer it would take to vaccinate populations in every country, the longer the pandemic would remain out of control. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Durham police investigating death of man found shot on highway

    Durham police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday off of N.C. 55. A man later died.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

    It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • Tshegofatso Pule murder: Man jailed for killing pregnant 28-year-old

    Mzikayise Malephane told a South African court he was paid by Ms Pule's ex-boyfriend to kill her.

  • Biden says U.S. commitment to NATO is 'unshakeable'

    President Joe Biden on Friday said the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliance was "unshakeable" and promised to observe the principle that an attack on one member was an attack on all. His statement was at odds with his predecessor, Donald Trump, who called the 30-member alliance outdated and at one point suggested Washington could withdraw. "The United States is fully committed to our NATO alliance, and I welcome your growing investment in the military capabilities that enable our shared defenses," Biden told an online session of the Munich Security Conference.

  • Karachi starts PSL title defense with easy win vs Quetta

    Karachi Kings began their Pakistan Super League title defense with a clinical seven-wicket victory over former champions Quetta Gladiators on Saturday as cricket fans returned for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. Around 4,000 mask-wearing fans at the National Stadium watched the home team dismiss Quetta for 121 in 18.2 overs in the opening game of Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 competition. West Indies veteran Chris Gayle, playing in Pakistan after 14 years, top-scored for Quetta with 39 off 24 balls but Quetta lost wickets at regular intervals after being put into bat.

  • NASA's Mars rover landed in the perfect place to hunt for alien fossils: an ancient lake bed called Jezero Crater

    Perseverance will scour mud and clay in Jezero's river delta and shorelines for signs of microbe communities.