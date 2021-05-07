U.S. move to loosen vaccine patents will draw drug companies to bargain: lawyers

FILE PHOTO: Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Erman and Blake Brittain
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Michael Erman and Blake Brittain

(Reuters) - U.S. support for waiving intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines could be a tactic to convince drugmakers to back less drastic steps like sharing technology and expanding joint ventures to quickly boost global production, lawyers said on Thursday.

"I think the end result that most players are looking for here is not IP waiver in particular, it’s expanded global access to the vaccines," said Professor Lisa Ouellette of Stanford Law School.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday supported a proposal to waive World Trade Organization intellectual property (IP) rules, which would allow poorer countries to produce vaccine for themselves. So far COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed primarily to the wealthy countries that developed them, while the pandemic sweeps through poorer ones, like India.

The real goal, though, is expanded vaccine distribution.

"If it is possible to increase the rate of scaling up production, this potentially would give the manufacturers a greater incentive to come to an agreement to make that happen,” Ouellette said.

Vaccine makers like Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTEch have argued that patents have not been a limiting factor in supply. New technology and global limits on supplies are frequently cited as challenges, and both Moderna and Pfizer nevertheless have steadily boosted supply forecasts.

"There is no mRNA in manufacturing capacity in the world," Moderna Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said on a conference call with investors on Thursday, referring to the messenger RNA technology behind both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

"This is a new technology. You cannot go hire people who know how to make the mRNA. Those people don't exist. And then even if all those things were available, whoever wants to do mRNA vaccines will have to buy the machine, invent the manufacturing process, invent verification processes and analytical processes."

To increase vaccine production capacity significantly within two years, the Biden administration would need to do much more than waive patents, including providing funding to find and build new manufacturing sites, and backing technology and expertise transfer to the new manufacturers, said drug supply chain expert Prashant Yadav.

Moreover, the U.S. government must guard against allowing foreign companies to use COVID-19 vaccine makers’ technology to compete in areas outside of COVID-19, which are likely to be more lucrative in the long term, said Thomas Kowalski, an attorney at Duane Morris who specializes in intellectual property. Once a competitor has the technology, restrictions on use are difficult to enforce, he said.

Professor Sarah Rajec of William & Mary Law School said she did not think a waiver itself would do as much as the signal from the United States, a stronger supporter of corporate intellectual property, that patent rights take a backseat to the urgent needs of the world population during the pandemic.

Rajec said Biden’s support for a waiver "pushes the drug companies to be more open to partnerships, and other licensing on favorable terms, in a way that perhaps they otherwise wouldn’t be."

Drugmakers argue that they have already struck significant partnerships, sharing technology with competitors who they might not have linked up with if not for the pandemic.

“Our position is very clear: this decision will further complicate our efforts to get vaccines to people around the world, address emerging variants and save lives," Brian Newell, spokesman for pharmaceutical industry group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America said in a statement.

European patent attorney Micaela Modiano said that even if the waiver is adopted, vaccine makers are likely to negotiate for some payment, if less than what is generally paid in licensing arrangements. Her firm Modiano & Parners represents Pfizer but has not worked on any COVID-19 related matters.

"I would imagine that the pharmaceutical companies are already and will continue to lobby significantly to make sure that if this waiver proposal passes, that it just doesn't pass as such, but that they receive some sort of financial compensation," she said.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in Maplewood, N.J. and Blake Brittain in Washington, D.C.; additional reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; editing by Caroline Humer, Peter Henderson and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, and welcome to the VYNE Therapeutics conference call to discuss the first-quarter 2021 financial results and update. Before we begin formal remarks, let me remind you that some of the information in the press release issued this morning and on this conference call contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including statements, forecasts and observations regarding future financial operating performance, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic online and observations regarding ongoing operating expenses and net revenue. Words that expect to reflect optimism, satisfaction with current progress, prospects or projections, as well as words such as believe, intend, expect, plan, anticipate and similar variations identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

  • Mixed response in Europe to Biden's vaccine patents bombshell

    The Biden administration surprised the world last night by coming out in favor of waiving patents for coronavirus vaccines — but Europe is divided on the issue.What they're saying: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said Brussels would be willing to discuss it; French President Emmanuel Macron said he backed the U.S. position, but a German government spokesman said the proposal would cause "severe complications" for vaccine production.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Some European officials also took swipes at the U.S. for coming to the vaccine equity table late, after declining to export any vaccines at all until recently.At least 80 countries, led by India and South Africa, have called for vaccine IP to be waived, while rich countries and pharmaceutical companies had generally opposed the move.The state of play: This issue is heading to the WTO, and will likely take months to resolve. It would then take at least several months more for facilities in the developing world to start pumping out vaccines. Even then, most of the bottlenecks that are currently slowing global production — shortages of ingredients or vials, for example — will still exist, and the logistics of bringing new facilities on line will be complicated.Still, waiving the patents could allow producers in countries like Bangladesh and South Africa to start producing doses, potentially increasing the supply to developing countries in the medium term.In other news...The COVAX initiative announced Thursday that it purchased 350 million doses of the Novavax vaccine for delivery beginning in Q3, pending regulatory approval. The U.S. could also begin sharing doses of the American-made vaccine once it's approved.German firm CureVac will soon release trial data for its RNA vaccine, which — unlike Pfizer and Moderna — can be kept at normal refrigerated temperatures. That could make it a genuine game-changer.Canada authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children as young as 12. The U.S. is likely to follow suit as early as next week.Go deeper: U.S. could fill "vaccine diplomacy" void as other powers struggleMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Texas lawmakers open House floor debate on Republican-backed voting limits

    The Texas House of Representatives opened floor debate on Thursday on a Republican-backed bill barring election officials from sending voters unsolicited mail-in ballot applications and giving partisan poll watchers more access to voting sites. Following enactment of sweeping new voting restrictions in Georgia and Florida in recent weeks, the lower house of the Texas legislature was expected to give preliminary approval to the bill Thursday night, with final action expected on Friday. If adopted, Republican lawmakers will most likely seek to reconcile the House bill with companion Senate-passed legislation that imposes limits on the early casting of election ballots, and abolishes drive-through voting and round-the-clock voting, among other provisions.

  • Biden softens on corporate tax hike, saying it could be set between 25% and 28%

    "What I'm proposing is badly needed and able to be paid for and still grow," Biden said in a speech. "Trickle-down ain't working very well, man."

  • Square Enix, Bandai Namco and Sega confirmed for this year's virtual E3

    Square Enix, Bandai Namco and and Sega are will all participate in this year's virtual E3 event, which begins on June 12th.

  • Biden To Support Waiving Patents For COVID-19 Vaccines

    As vaccination rates increase in the U.S., developing nations — which have sought the patent waiver for months — are facing massive coronavirus outbreaks.

  • Wyoming politicians avoid Liz Cheney peril ahead of vote

    With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat on Rep. Liz Cheney, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews at home. Gov. Mark Gordon deflected Thursday when asked if Cheney deserves removal as House GOP conference chairwoman for countering Trump’s repeated lies that voter fraud cost him the election.

  • Defiant but cornered: Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's movement is on the ropes

    Yet Alexei Navalny and his supporters continue to work on ways to remain a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side, even as one of his most important financial backers says the movement in its current form is finished and will take time to rebound. In the eyes of the Kremlin, the only half-meaningful political weapon the Navalny camp has left is its campaign for tactical, or what it calls "smart" voting against the ruling United Russia party in a parliamentary election in September, according to three people close to the Russian authorities. Navalny's supporters are set to be barred from that election via a court case, due to unfold later this month, and planned legislation unveiled on the parliamentary website on Tuesday that would ban "extremists" from running for office.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Need Direct Regulation, SEC Chair Says

    The head of the SEC says Congress needs to create a regulatory framework to oversee cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S.

  • US downplays prospect of post-Brexit trade deal with UK

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has downplayed any prospect of an imminent trade deal with a post-Brexit Britain. In an interview with BBC radio broadcast Thursday, Blinken said any deal would take “some time” and that U.S. President Joe Biden wants to ensure any trade agreement would benefit American workers and their families. “Our trade negotiator just got on the job, so she’s taking the time to go back and review everything that was discussed and that’s going to take some time,” said Blinken, who was in London in the early part of the week for the Group of Seven meeting of foreign ministers.

  • How 3 California teens made their high school more sustainable

    After witnessing wildfires and droughts, Kevin Malaekeh, Jack Galloway and Jake McCullough decided to make a change. The post How 3 California teens made their high school more sustainable appeared first on In The Know.

  • Biden administration may bring whole families to U.S. to reunite with separated children, not just parents

    The task force to reunite separated families is working on a process where “immediate family members," like siblings and stepparents, "can also apply."

  • China posts rapid trade growth in April as recovery races ahead

    China extended its impressive trade performance in April, with exports unexpectedly accelerating and import growth hitting a decade high, in a boost to the world's second-largest economy. A brisk U.S. economic recovery and stalled factory production in other countries hit by coronavirus have propped up demand for goods made in China, analysts say. Exports in dollar terms surged 32.3% from a year earlier to $263.92 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said on Friday, beating analysts' forecast of 24.1% and the 30.6% growth reported in March.

  • All vaxxed now: Ivanka Trump visits Miami CVS again for her second dose against COVID

    All done. At least for the time being.

  • ‘Doomsday scenario’: Lagging vaccine rates stir fears of dangerous variants

    Officials say the virus remains a persistent enough threat to potentially mutate into something that puts even vaccinated people at heightened risk.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA expected to authorize Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds soon

    The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds very soon, U.S. health officials said on Wednesday. The approval is highly anticipated after the drugmaker said in March the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced a robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year-olds in a clinical trial. "I think it's going to be very soon; I mean, I don't want to get ahead of the FDA but I believe it's going to be within several days," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" show.

  • Sweet deer really wants to befriend kitty cat

    This deer is very inquisitive about the cat, and it looks like she is trying to get friendly with it. These kinds of friendships are our favorite!

  • South Korea says AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines 87% effective after first shot

    One dose of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer was 86.6% effective in preventing infections among people aged 60 and older, real world data released by South Korea showed on Wednesday. Data by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed the Pfizer vaccine, jointly developed by BioNTech, was 89.7% effective in preventing infection at least two weeks after a first dose was given, while the AstraZeneca shot was 86.0% effective. Its analysis is based on more than 3.5 million people in South Korea aged 60 and older for two months from Feb. 26 and included 521,133 people who received a first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot.

  • Experts Say These Are the 5 Retirement Myths You Need to Give Up Now

    The pandemic has created uncertainty in employment and the labor market, but a new survey found that eight in 10 retirees are confident in their ability to live comfortably throughout...

  • Jennifer Lopez's Newest Co-Star Josh Duhamel Shares Update on How She's Doing

    Josh Duhamel, who wrapped Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez one week after she announced her split from Alex Rodriguez, gave an update about the superstar on May 5.