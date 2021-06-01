U.S. moves to dismiss charges against a Capitol riots defendant

Sarah N. Lynch
·1 min read

By Sarah N. Lynch 

  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Tuesday took the unusual step of asking a judge to dismiss the criminal charges against Christopher M. Kelly, a defendant who was facing charges stemming from the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 

  In a court filing, prosecutors said they had "discussed the merits of the case" with Kelly's defense counsel. "Upon reflection of the facts currently known to the government, the government believes that dismissal without prejudice at this time serves the interests of justice," they wrote. 

  The filing did not offer details on why the government wants the case dismissed. 

  A spokeswoman for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a defense attorney for Kelly declined immediate comment. 

  Kelly was one of more than 400 people to face charges in connection with the riots on Jan. 6, in which throngs of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory. 

  Kelly was facing charges of obstructing an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct. A judge still must sign off before the charges can be dropped. 

  According to the original complaint, a confidential source who was paid by the FBI in exchange for information tipped law enforcement off about Kelly by providing posts and information from Kelly's Facebook page which appeared to show him informing associates he had breached the Capitol. 

  (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis) 

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The culture of is broken’: Police under fire for ‘stomping’ on ‘panhandler’ in violent arrest

    ‘This is reckless use of force by this officer in my opinion’, city councilman Devyn Keith says

  • 4 more charged in Oath Keepers Capitol riots conspiracy case

    The Department of Justice has added a further four defendants to its conspiracy case against the Oath Keepers over the far-right group's role in the U.S. Capitol riots, a new indictment unsealed Sunday shows.State of play: Prosecutors have laid criminal charges against at least 19 suspected Oath Keepers or associates in the largest case against any of the extremist groups that took part in the insurrection, per the Washington Post, which obtained the indictment made public by the D.C. District Court. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese include Jon Ryan Schaffer, 53, the only Oath Keepers member known to have pleaded guilty over the deadly Jan. 6 siege.What's new: The newly released indictment shows multiple charges were laid against:William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee, Florida; Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, Fla., and Joseph Hackett, 51, of Sarasota, Fla., who appeared before magistrates in the state on Thursday. The name of a fourth defendant was redacted.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Brian Sicknick's partner says she's "disgusted" with Republicans blocking Jan. 6 commission

    Sandra Garza, longtime partner of the late Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, told CBS News she is "disgusted" with Senate Republicans for blocking a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Although the Justice Department is leading a wide-ranging investigation to prosecute members of the Jan. 6 riot and another congressional probe is underway, these efforts are narrowly focused — missing big-picture questions that a 9/11-style commission could be able to

  • Drunken driver plows into veterans’ gravestones on Memorial Day, Colorado cops say

    “Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away.”

  • US Rep Mace: Vandalism at South Carolina home 'very scary'

    U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace on Tuesday posted a video of obscenities that she said had been spray-painted on her Charleston-area home over the Memorial Day weekend. “This is a house that I live in with my kids,” Mace, an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden's administration, said in the video. Charleston Police said no arrests had been made Tuesday.

  • Stonewall ‘threatened’ to silence gender critical barrister by having her sacked, says judge

    Stonewall “threatened” to silence a gender-critical barrister they deemed “transphobic” by having her sacked, court documents have revealed. Allison Bailey, a lesbian criminal barrister who helped to set up the LGB Alliance, is currently suing the embattled charity, claiming it collaborated with her chambers to put her under investigation. Ms Bailey, who set up a crowdfunder to cover her legal bills, lodged a claim at the Employment Tribunal against Stonewall and Garden Court Chambers last year

  • Lakers report card: Player grades for Game 4 loss against Suns

    Individual player grades for the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4.

  • Israeli right wing leader announces plan to oust Netanyahu with "change government"

    The leader of Israel's right wing Yamina party, Naftali Bennett, said in a speech Sunday he'll do everything in his power to form a unity government with opposition leader Yair Lapid “to get the country back on the right track."Why it matters: A new "change government" could end the political crisis that has led to four elections in Israel in two years. It would make Bennett prime minister, bringing an end to 12 years of Benjamin Netanyahu's rule.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: Bennett, who called Lapid his “friend”, in the speech accused Netanyahu of lying when he says he can form a right wing government with 61 members of the legislature.He added that the alternative to a unity government was a fifth election, which he said would lead to a sixth and seventh election. “This will tear apart our country brick by brick until our house collapses on us”, Bennett said.“Mr. Netanyahu is not trying to form a right wing government. He knows it's impossible. He wants to take the country to his own personal Masada,” Bennett said. He said Netanyahu was operating a “well-oiled machine that is spreading lies to sow fear in the public.”Bennett stressed the new unity government will not be left-wing, and that it wouldn't give up territories or hesitate to go on a military operation if one is needed.“The left wing part of the government made big compromises … each side of the government will have a veto power and equal number of votes”, Bennett said.The other side: Netanyahu gave a statement shortly after Bennett’s speech, calling him a liar and “the con artist of the century.” He called on right wing voters to put pressure on the members of Knesset from Bennett’s party so that they don't vote in favor of the new government.Worth noting: Under a “change government,” Bennett would serve as prime minister for two years before Lapid rotates into the job. It would be the most wide-ranging coalition ever formed in Israel.What’s next: Bennett’s and Lapid’s negotiations teams convened right after the speech. Lapid and Bennett were already on the verge of a deal three weeks ago when talks suspended over the Gaza operation.Both of them want to finish negotiations by Monday or Tuesday, and notify President Rivlin that they managed to form a government. The swearing in of the government could take place no more than a week later.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 10 Health Benefits of Eating Vegetables, According to a Dietitian

    There’s a lot of reasons that nutrition experts are always telling people to eat more veggies. Here's more about why this food group is so good for you.

  • Matt LeBlanc's Crossed Arms Pose During Friends Reunion Becomes Twitter Meme: 'Irish Uncle Energy'

    The actor appeared alongside his former Friends costars in a special that hit HBO Max last week

  • Texas' fix after blackout doesn't dwell on climate change

    Texas' biggest fix to February's deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts new attention on projections by the state's climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state's unprepared electric grid. A far-reaching bill sent Sunday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would require some power generators to winterize against extreme cold following one of the most massive blackouts in U.S. history. Experts praised some reforms as significant but say concessions to Texas' powerful oil and gas industry still leaves the grid vulnerable.

  • Sean Hannity helped write a Trump campaign ad that cost $1.5 million to make, aired only once, and was 'mocked mercilessly,' new book says

    "I was not involved that much. Anybody who said that is full of shit," Hannity told WSJ's Michael Bender.

  • Private company takes over Puerto Rico power utility service

    A private company on Tuesday took over the transmission and distribution operations of Puerto Rico’s power authority, which has struggled with blackouts and bankruptcy, corruption and mismanagement. The takeover by Luma Energy under a 15-year contract coincided with the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, with many across Puerto Rico worried about the transition and whether the new company can handle a severe storm. The U.S. territory is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, which destroyed most of the power grid in September 2017.

  • He’s preachy and pretentious – but does Moby deserve to be the most hated man in pop?

    In the freezing gloom beneath a bridge in London’s King’s Cross Richard Melville Hall was looking for love. Or, failing that, sex. If it came to it, he’d probably have settled for a tear-streaked canoodle in the shadows. “Standing in the rain in King’s Cross at 1am, I realised that I could pay this beautiful woman to come back to my hotel,” the techno-pop vegan otherwise known as Moby would recall of the autumn 1999 incident, which followed a concert at the nearby Scala. “I was drunk and lonely and wanted to feel another person next to me.” Oh lordy. Moby shared the story in his 2019 memoir, Then It Fell Apart. The point of the anecdote was apparently to convey the depth of his loneliness at a time when his career was turning stratospheric thanks to his album Play. And yet the prostitute-under-the-bridge tale lands strangely. We’re supposed to empathise with Moby – the on-the-up pop star with a platter of hit singles (including the Twin Peaks-theme sampling Go). It appears not to enter his mind that our sympathies might lie with the prostitute ogled in the middle of the night by a furtive-looking bald man (the encounter ends with Moby spotted by someone from his record label and slinking away). Then It Fell Apart inflicted huge damage to Moby. Two years on, his reputation has yet to really recover. Undeterred he is back with an orchestral greatest hits collection, Reprise, and a new autobiographical film, Moby Doc.

  • Neighbors Fear Bear-Themed Compound Will Be Next Ruby Ridge

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty/YoutubeAn alt-right comedian’s plans for a remote patch of land in Idaho have terrified his neighbors, who fear it could become a hostile compound or mark the start of a new Ruby Ridge-style standoff.Comedian Owen Benjamin once had a moderately successful Hollywood career, landing roles in movies and TV shows and briefly becoming engaged to actress Christina Ricci. After moving to the right, he appeared on podcasts hosted by Joe Rogan, Steven Crowder, and Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire.As his following among conservatives grew, however, Benjamin became increasingly racist and antisemitic. He repeatedly used the n-word at a February 2018 comedy show, and embraced conspiracy theories about the Holocaust, claiming that Adolf Hitler was only trying to “clean [Germany] of the parasites.” Benjamin’s broadcasts to his fans grew more erratic, seeing the one-time comedian embrace flat-Earth theory and recommend drinking turpentine as a medicinal cure.But being on the internet’s fringes can be lonely, so Benjamin decided to build a place where his remaining, bear-themed following—who call themselves “Unbearables”—could meet in person.Exactly what Benjamin’s intentions for the property in Sandpoint, Idaho, are has become a hot topic in Idaho’s Boundary County. Dubbed “Ursa Rio” by Benjamin, after the Moyie River that abuts the property, the land marks the culmination of Benjamin’s year-long plan to establish a gathering place for his fans.As Benjamin and his supporters set up basic sanitation and housing on the property, Benjamin’s neighbors are getting nervous, urging local officials to step in and issue a cease-and-desist order blocking construction.“You are the only people who can prevent this reenactment of Ruby Ridge,” a flyer distributed at a hearing last week urging county commissioners to block construction on Benjamin’s property reads.For Benjamin’s opponents, the prospect of a far-right encampment in Idaho recalls the state’s history with other extremists. The Aryan Nations once ran a compound in the state. In 1992, three people were killed in the Ruby Ridge standoff between federal agents and white separatist Randy Weaver.Ammon Bundy Violates Ban by Delivering Signs to Idaho Capitol ProtestThe controversy over Benjamin’s property was first reported by the Kootenai Valley Times and the Bonners Ferry Herald. In an April 14 letter obtained by the Kootenai Valley Times, the man who sold the land to Benjamin warned a county planner that the situation could have an “unpleasant outcome,” saying he had read a Twitter post after the sale about the possibility that Benjamin’s fans would flock to the remote area.“I’m telling you this because I was recently made aware of an unsettling situation with potential unpleasant outcome and want to do everything I can to prevent it,” the land’s previous owner wrote.Benjamin has pitched Ursa Rio as an “Unbearable” haven. His supporters refer to Benjamin as “Big Bear” and often take bear-related aliases of their own, adopting bear handles based on their personalities or what they can contribute to Benjamin’s cause in a style reminiscent of the Care Bears.The roots of the clash over Ursa Rio began last year, when Benjamin began raising funds for “Beartaria,” a then-unspecified place he imagined as a location where Benjamin and his “bears” could lead the simple rural lifestyle Benjamin has advocated for after detonating his entertainment career. Benjamin, who said he wasn’t allowed to have “internet friends” at his actual home, said Beartaria would be a place where he could meet his “internet friends,” with 10 percent of the land set aside for camping as a “refuge.”“I’m not allowed to have internet friends over at my house,” Benjamin said in one video. “But if we get land and yurts—internet friends.”In exchange for a $400 donation, Benjamin said in a June 2020 video, his “Bears” would be entitled to a “two-weeks vacation” on the land. After fundraising to buy a much-larger, better-equipped property for “Beartaria,” fell short, however, Benjamin backed away from his camping offer, pitching “Beartaria” as more of a concept than an actual place and calling himself “an idiot” for offering to exchange the $400 donations for camping rights.“Don’t plan your life around Beartaria at all,” Benjamin cautioned his fans.In an email to The Daily Beast, Benjamin now says many of his donors will never come to the Idaho property, describing it as a place for families “to take their kids fishing and sleep under the stars.”“It is a private residence not commercial and we have no obligation to donors as was indicated on the website,” Benjamin wrote.A group of nine of Benjamin’s neighbors have grown concerned about the prospect of Benjamin’s fans trekking out to the property, which they say is zoned for agricultural or forest uses.In an email to county officials, one neighbor pointed out that the property isn’t serviced by utilities, raising the threat that inexperienced campers could start forest fires in their attempts to have campfires. The property is connected to a narrow, crude road, according to the neighbors, whose meager maintenance amounts to residents adding rocks to it every year.Benjamin’s neighbors have also become alarmed over the possibility of organized military training at the property.“This poses a clear and present danger,” a Vietnam War veteran who lives near Benjamin told the Kootenai Valley Times. “This is a commercial enterprise offering training in weapons and tactics and not a use allowed in this zone. There is no conceivable reason to allow this use. If we wait too long, it will be too late.”Benjamin told The Daily Beast no guns have been fired on the property since he purchased it. But his attempts to downplay the possibility of guns at Ursa Rio have been undermined by his habit of describing grandiose plans for the land in hours-long livestreams several times a week, with the most incendiary statements archived and analyzed by his online detractors.For example, Benjamin has often referenced having a paramilitary force at his property, saying he is “friends with, basically, a paramilitary group” in Idaho.“If you try to squat on my land when I offer you campgrounds, I have my own paramilitary squad,” Benjamin said in one video, warning off “Bears” who might try to live on the land permanently.“I’d have my own private paramilitary force, which is always a good thing,” Benjamin said in another video.Benjamin insists he was just joking about the paramilitary.“I do not have a paramilitary squad,” Benjamin told The Daily Beast in an email. “I was making a joke as a comedian. Unless you consider my goats and chickens a military.”In his videos, Benjamin has also discussed the prospect of guns at “Beartaria.”“Shooting range?” Benjamin said in one video, describing his plans for a bear-themed community in Idaho. “Yes! Will there be a gun range? Yes!”By his own accounts, Benjamin does not come off as an ideal neighbor. In several videos, he relates stories where he berates store employees or fellow customers who asked him to wear a face mask. In one incident, according to Benjamin, he called an elderly man in a post office who asked him to wear a mask a “crusty old hunchback” and accused him of being a pervert, saying that masks are only used by criminals or perverts.After a reporter in the area covered the controversy over Benjamin’s property, the comedian baselessly accused the reporter during a livestream of being a pedophile and mocked him for using a wheelchair.The Boundary County commissioners didn’t respond to a request for comment. Commissioners are talking with other local officials about how to respond to Benjamin’s construction, according to the Kootenai Valley Times.Benjamin purchased the property through real estate broker Todd Savage, who describes himself as a “strategic relocation consultant” assisting conservative city-dwellers relocating to rural areas like the plot Benjamin purchased. In a video on the website for his company, Black Rifle Real Estate, Savage’s business is described as helping people move to places where “where we support our nation and its allies in the fight against radical terrorism, and where the residents proudly support Blue Lives Matter.”Savage told The Daily Beast that he’s seen an uptick in business as conservative urbanites try to move to rural areas. But Savage won’t work with just any buyer—his website warns that “snowflakes” and “Marxists” need not apply.“We only work with people who are libertarian-right, end of story,” Savage told The Daily Beast. “Because we want people who will have the same belief system around us, and that’s OK.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fact check: Viral image does not show underwater flag and shipwreck at Pearl Harbor

    A widely shared image of an underwater shipwreck and flag has been wrongly sourced to Pearl Harbor.

  • 17 Tips To Live Comfortably Off Just a Social Security Check

    Twenty-four percent of those aged 65 and over live in families that depend on Social Security benefits for 90% or more of their income, according to the AARP Public Policy Institute. With the average...

  • See Hélio Castroneves win his 4th Indy 500 with this thrilling late pass

    Hélio Castroneves is a 4-time Indy 500 champ.

  • Asian woman, 55, knocked out in unprovoked attack in NYC's Chinatown, police say

    Alexander Wright, 48, of Manhattan, was charged with one count of assault as a hate crime, assault and criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the incident.

  • Tennis-Nadal up and running in Paris with win over Popyrin

    Rafa Nadal launched his bid for a record-extending 14th French Open title with a straight-sets win over young Australian Alexei Popyrin on Tuesday but it was not as routine as the 6-3 6-2 7-6(3) scoreline suggests. The Spaniard was quickly into the old routine against the hard-hitting 21-year-old but Popyrin should have become the first person to take a set off on Parisian clay since Dominic Thiem in the 2019 final. Popyrin stayed in the contest early on with some fierce hitting but when he dropped serve in the seventh game Nadal assumed control and appeared to be on course for a quick win on a sunlit Philippe Chatrier court.