U.S. moves to restore endangered species protections weakened under Trump

  • FILE PHOTO: Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson, New York
  • FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A grizzly bear and her two cubs approach the carcass of a bison in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming
1 / 2

U.S. moves to restore endangered species protections weakened under Trump

FILE PHOTO: Bald Eagle perches on a branch above the Hudson River at Croton Point Park in Croton-on-Hudson, New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) -U.S. officials on Friday announced plans to restore protections for endangered species that were weakened under the Trump administration.

In a statement, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service said they would initiate processes in the coming months "to revise, rescind or reinstate" five Endangered Species Act regulations that were finalized under former President Donald Trump.

The move is the latest by the administration of President Joe Biden to reverse business-friendly Trump policies that loosened environmental regulations.

But changes to federal rules must undergo a public rulemaking process that can take months or years.

Environmentalists applauded the move but implored the administration to move quickly.

"We are currently in the midst of an unprecedented global extinction crisis, and endangered species have no time to waste," environmental group Earthjustice, which sued to block the Trump-era rule revisions, said in a statement.

Changes implemented under Trump ended a practice that automatically conveyed the same protections for threatened species as for endangered species, and struck language that guides officials to ignore economic impacts of how animals should be safeguarded.

The 1970s-era Endangered Species Act is credited with bringing back from the brink of extinction animals such as bald eagles, gray whales and grizzly bears, but the law has long been a source of frustration for drilling, mining and other industries because listings can put vast areas of land off-limits to development.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden admin targets Trump rollbacks of species protections

    The Biden administration said Friday it is canceling or reviewing a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, with a goal of strengthening a landmark law while addressing climate change. The reviews by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service are aimed at five Endangered Species Act regulations finalized by the Trump administration, including critical habitat designations and rules defining the scope of federal actions on endangered species.

  • U.S. appeals court rules Trump policy improperly denied protection to walruses

    ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration improperly denied Endangered Species Act protections to Pacific walruses, animals reliant on diminishing Arctic sea ice for survival. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Obama administration concluded in 2011 that designating walruses as "threatened" under the wildlife protection law was warranted, and the marine mammal was put in line for formal listing. But Fish and Wildlife reversed itself in 2017 under then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, determining that a listing and protections that come with it were not called for.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Hill staffers are venting about unlivable pay

    And Biden reportedly made another concession to try to get an infrastructure deal.

  • Federal agency: Nevada flower near mine should be protected

    An extremely rare wildflower that grows only in Nevada’s high desert where an Australian mining company wants to dig for lithium should be protected under the Endangered Species Act, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday. The agency outlined its intention to propose listing Tiehm’s buckwheat as a threatened or endangered species as part of its belated, 12-month review of a listing petition conservationists filed in 2019.

  • Students use cicadas to share benefits of eating insects

    Would you eat a cicada? Some high school students in New Jersey are using the Brood X cicada emergence to spread the word about the benefits of eating insects.

  • President Biden tries to bridge gap on infrastructure plan

    He’s backing down on his request to raise the corporate tax rate, which Republicans said would be a job killer. ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports.

  • Former Louisville assistant gets plea deal in extortion case

    A former University of Louisville basketball assistant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time. Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. During a meeting with coaches, Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according federal prosecutors.

  • Is the U.S. in the clear with COVID-19? Yahoo News Explains

    President Biden has a real chance at reaching his ambitious goal of getting 70 percent of American adults partially vaccinated by July 4. States have begun to loosen restrictions as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased across the nation. But President Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says not so fast. So is the U.S. really in the clear with COVID-19 yet? Yahoo News West Coast Correspondent Andrew Romano explains.

  • Mavericks' Luka Doncic shines through injuries to take 3-2 lead on Clippers: 'One of the toughest players I’ve ever seen'

    Luka Doncic labored through lingering neck and shoulder pain to score 42 points and lead the Mavericks to a 3-2 series lead on the Clippers.

  • Tarantino Says ‘Hollywood’ Novel Is ‘Complete Rethinking’ of the Movie: ‘It’s the Unwieldy Version’

    If you're thinking the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" book is a typical novelization of the movie, you're wrong.

  • Expert to study mental disabilty claim of death row inmate

    An expert hired by a state prosecutors' office can conduct a mental evaluation of a Tennessee death row inmate who claims he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed for the slayings of a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago, a judge ruled Friday. Lawyers for Pervis Payne filed a petition May 12 asking a judge to declare that he cannot be executed for the 1987 killings because he is intellectually disabled. The move came one day after Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill making retroactive Tennessee’s law that prohibits the execution of the intellectually disabled.

  • Simone Biles is the only sure thing for US gymnastics team going to Tokyo Olympics

    After Simone Biles, there are 29 US women competing for four guaranteed spots in the Tokyo Olympics. It will be sorted out in next three-plus weeks.

  • Facebook sets Trump ban at two years in response to Oversight Board ruling

    Facebook on Friday said it will ban former President Trump from its platform for two years, and announced new policies for how it will handle speech from prominent politicians moving forward. Why it matters: The decision will bar Trump from using the platform for the next two years as he prepares to launch a potential 2024 presidential campaign.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The decision comes in response to guidance from Facebook's Ind

  • ‘What’s up, little guy?’ Watch as boater greets black bear out for a swim in Ohio River

    “Pretty cool morning at work,” the boater said.

  • If you thought guitar bands were dead, brace for Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend

    Anyone who thinks that guitar bands are an endangered species should listen to Wolf Alice’s third album. There’s a moment about one minute and twenty seconds into ‘Delicious Things’, the second track on Blue Weekend, when you realise you’re listening to something special. With a whoosh, you’re sucked into a chorus so towering that you fear vertigo. A decade into their career, Wolf Alice have stepped matters up. The four-piece London band specialise in a kind of ethereal grunge – soft verse, shou

  • 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem

    Using a snorkel and protective gloves, Pariama Hutasoit dives down into the clear waters off the Indonesian island of Bali to pull away plastic from a "reef star" installed by her conservation group to encourage new coral growth. The Nusa Dua Foundation has installed almost 6,000 of the stars, hexagonal-shaped steel structures around a metre in diameter, in coral reefs across Bali. "We're aiming to install about 5,000 reef stars over the next five years," Hutasoit, 52, a former World Wildlife Fund employee, told Reuters.

  • Facebook suspends former U.S. President Trump's account until 2023

    (Reuters) -Facebook Inc on Friday suspended former U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform until at least January 2023 and announced changes to how it will treat rule-breaking world leaders in the future. Facebook said the suspension, which will last at least two years from Jan. 7 when he was initially blocked after the Capitol riot, will only be lifted if the risk to public safety has receded. Trump called the Facebook suspension "an insult" to Americans who voted for him.

  • State GOP official jumps into Georgia Senate race against Warnock

    “Experience absolutely matters. I've been blessed to be elected three times,” Gary Black said in an interview.

  • Western monarch butterflies are nearly extinct. California has a plan to save them

    A conservation effort is planting a poisonous flower along the state’s central coast in hopes of lifting butterfly population Western monarch butterfly populations have sharply declined in recent years. Photograph: Courtesy River Partners In one of the biggest mobilizations of resources and talent ever organized to save an insect, the state of California is teaming with conservation groups, biologists and scores of citizen scientists to rescue the western monarch butterfly from the brink of exti

  • Nelly Furtado Releases ‘Loose’ Expanded Edition With Rare Remixes, Bonus Tracks

    Hit 2006 album featured the singer's biggest smash, "Promiscuous," featuring Timbaland