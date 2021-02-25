U.S. moves to speed up releases of unaccompanied migrant children

FILE PHOTO: A migrant child who is seeking asylum in the U.S. is pictured at a migrant encampment in Matamoros
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ted Hesson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is taking new steps to speed up releases of unaccompanied children to parents or other sponsors as the Biden administration grapples with a growing number of underage migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, earlier this month reversed a policy put in place by former Republican President Donald Trump that allowed U.S. authorities to rapidly expel migrant children caught at the border without their parents. The expulsion policy is still in place for most migrants, including families and individual asylum seekers.

In January, U.S. Border Patrol caught 7,300 unaccompanied minors crossing the border illegally, the highest number of arrests in the month of January in at least a decade and up from 4,500 a month earlier.

Children apprehended at the border are now subject to a process outlined in U.S. law and standard before Trump's order: they are held briefly in the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and then transferred to government shelters before being released to their parents or other adults in the United States. From there, the children can pursue their claims for asylum or other protection in immigration court, some with help from lawyers or sponsors.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reopened an emergency shelter in Texas and is also considering reopening a controversial facility in Florida, a sign of the scramble to find housing for the children. Shelter capacity was greatly reduced due to coronavirus social distancing, and existing facilities are close to full.

HHS, which oversees shelters for migrant children, is in the process of switching to a new database that will speed up security background checks for sponsors, said a department official who requested anonymity to discuss internal operations.

"It can really help shave off hours, even days, from how long it takes us to do all the background checks for a relative or sponsor for these kids," the official said.

The department on Wednesday sent out new guidance to shelter operators saying they could pay for transportation for unaccompanied minors, including flights, in cases where sponsors cannot pay. Previously, providers needed special approval for that step.

The Biden administration also withdrew this week a Trump administration proposal that advocates said would have kept children in government custody for longer periods of time.

The proposed Trump changes set a firm deadline for sponsors to submit information to prove their relationship to the child or risk being denied custody, which advocates said could have resulted in more kids stuck in shelters.

The proposal was just "another way that the Trump administration was trying to frustrate the reunification process," said Jennifer Podkul from the nonprofit Kids in Need of Defense, which provides legal representation for children.

MORE CHALLENGES AHEAD

As of Monday, more than 800 unaccompanied children were being held in CBP facilities waiting for transfer to shelters, creating a potentially dangerous health situation, an agency official who requested anonymity to share the information, told Reuters. CBP did not respond to a request for comment.

Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security under Trump, said the Trump administration generally sought to step up vetting of sponsors of unaccompanied children.

"We wanted to make sure that we weren’t putting those children in harm's way," he said.

The moves by the Biden administration to speed up releases come as the president has faced criticism from fellow Democrats for re-opening emergency shelters used to house children during the Trump administration.

"This is not okay, never has been okay, never will be okay - no matter the administration or party," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, tweeted on Tuesday in response to a news report about the opening of the Texas facility.

HHS reduced its available bed space for unaccompanied children by 40 percent to prevent against the spread of COVID-19. It now only has around 7,700 available beds, including those at the emergency facility, and 7,100 children in custody, a representative said.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by Kristina Cooke and Mimi Dwyer in Los Angeles; Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Aurora Ellis)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. court to reconsider California ban on high-capacity magazines

    A U.S. appeals court said on Thursday it will reconsider its decision that California's ban on high-capacity magazines violates the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals set aside a decision made last August by a divided three-judge panel against the ban on magazines with more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lee, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, had written for the majority that the 2017 ban may have been "well-intentioned" following a spate of "heart-wrenching and highly publicized mass shootings," but that it infringed the constitutional right to armed self-defense.

  • Fight to vote: the woman who was key in 'getting us the Voting Rights Act'

    Amelia Boynton had been organizing in Selma for years before Bloody Sunday and was the one who called in King to bring national attention to voter suppression Amelia Boynton in Atlanta, Georgia, on 26 August 2003. Photograph: Gregory Smith/AP Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter Happy Thursday, During the final week of Black History Month, I wanted to continue to look at the people who helped shape the Voting Rights Act, the powerful 1965 law that offered unprecedented protection for voting rights in America. As the country faces another surge of efforts to make it harder to vote, it’s a reminder of how hard Black Americans had to fight to gain and protect the rights to vote that are in place now. Last week, I wrote about Bloody Sunday, the March 1965 protest that led directly to the Voting Rights Act. The heroes of that march – people like John Lewis, Hosea Williams and Martin Luther King Jr – have become lions of American history. But until recently, one of the most overlooked people in the march was Amelia Boynton (later Amelia Boynton Robinson), who had been organizing in Selma for years before Bloody Sunday and was the one who called in King to bring national attention to the voter suppression in the now historic city. “She got us the Voting Rights Act,” said Carol Anderson, a historian at Emory University. “It’s one of the ‘failings’, and I’ll put that in quotes, of the writings of the civil rights movement, is that women who are key in organizing are written out,” she added. “The grassroots work of Mrs Boynton just didn’t get the kind of respect and honor that it deserved.” By the time Lewis, King and others arrived in Selma, Boynton was already one of the most well-known and respected people in its Black community. She came to the city in 1929 when she got a job with the US Department of Agriculture, traveling around the state to show African Americans how to improve their farming, but also talking to them about voting. She and her then husband, Samuel Boynton, held meetings in homes and churches, showing people how to register to vote as they faced literacy tests and poll taxes, Jim Crow era obstacles that prevented Black people from registering to vote. A sample Alabama literacy test used by the NAACP in 1964. Photograph: Library of Congress She and Samuel Boynton ran an insurance agency, real estate office and employment agency. After her husband died, she became the first Black woman to run for Congress in 1964. Even though she lost – she got 10% of the vote – her campaign brought attention to the plight of Black voters in Selma, the Washington Post wrote in 2015. Though they made up more than half of the population, they composed just 2% of registered voters. By 1964, Boynton was working with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (Sncc) to lead demonstrations in Selma. When a local judge issued an injunction essentially blocking protests, she traveled to a board meeting of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) where she urged King to come to Selma. “We did not choose them, they chose us,” Andrew Young, then a civil rights leader with the SCLC, said in 1985. In January 1965, Boynton was arrested outside the Dallas county courthouse as she led a voter registration drive. When she refused to leave the sidewalk, Jim Clark, the notoriously racist sheriff in Dallas county, grabbed her by her collar and pushed her half a block down the sidewalk into a police car, according to news reports. King, who witnessed the arrest, told the New York Times: “It was one of the most brutal and unlawful acts I have seen an officer commit.” “She used her strength in the community. Her reputation in the community. Her organizing skills. She used her stature. She leveraged her resources in that community to fight for the right to vote,” Anderson said. “Remember it was when Jim Clark snatched her that folks in the black community got hella pissed. It is a way to see that the ugliness of Jim Crow affected everyone regardless of class.” Robinson was on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Bloody Sunday and was attacked. “One of the officers came to me, state trooper, and he hit me across the back of my neck. And I made a slight turn and he hit me again, and I remember having fallen to the ground,” she would later recall. “Realizing that I could not move somebody said, ‘She’s dead.’ ‘Well,’ he said, ‘if she’s dead just pull her on the side and let the buzzards eat her.’” When Lyndon B Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act months later, Boynton was a guest at the ceremony. In 2015, 50 years after she was beaten unconscious, Boynton was a guest of honor at Barack Obama’s State of the Union address. She held hands with Obama as he marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. She died later that year aged 104. Barack Obama holds hands with Amelia Boynton as they cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma on 7 March 2015. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP But even now, her words are more urgent than ever. Twenty years after Bloody Sunday, Boynton was asked whether all of the organizing and attacks were worth it when marchers from Selma finally reached the state capitol in Montgomery. “By all means,” she said. “One of the greatest things in the world was when we were able to show to the governor that we were solidified. That we were together. That if he didn’t do something, that we were going to [go] over him and we were going to get our rights regardless of what happened.” Also worth watching … Georgia Republicans continue to blitz a wave of new voting restrictions through the legislature. It’s not yet clear what proposals will make it through to final legislation, but legislation introduced so far would require voters to show ID information with absentee ballots, limit early voting and do away with no-excuse absentee voting. I spoke with Black women organizing in the south about what it meant to them to see Black women succeed in transforming Georgia elections over the last year. They spoke about how a sisterhood has developed among the women working in different states, and they’re working to bring the tactics from Georgia to other states.

  • EXPLAINER: Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes

    In rural Buckland, Massachusetts, two hours west of Boston, a vaccine clinic canceled a day of appointments after learning that out-of-towners scooped up almost all of them in minutes thanks to a Twitter alert. In parts of New Jersey, health officials added steps to block bots, which they say favor the tech-savvy. Weeks after the rollout began, demand for vaccines continues to outweigh supply, complicating the search even for eligible people as they refresh appointment sites to score a slot.

  • 'COVID Zero' Is Unattainable; Acceptable Risk Is the Goal

    Ten years ago, a deadly infectious disease killed more than 36,000 Americans. The next year, it killed another 12,000. Over each of the following eight years, the same disease caused between 22,000 and 62,000 deaths. That disease is influenza — also known as the flu — and it ranks among the 15 leading causes of death in the United States. Talking about the effects of a typical flu season is somewhat fraught these days. We are living through the worst pandemic in a century, one that is of a different order of magnitude from the flu. In the early months of COVID-19, some people who were trying to deny its severity, including then-President Donald Trump, claimed that it was barely worse the flu. That’s false. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Soon, however, the flu will become a meaningful point of comparison. In coming months, COVID will probably recede, as a result of vaccinations and growing natural immunity. But it will not disappear. “Some people have gotten this idea that we’re going to get to ‘COVID zero,’” Dr. Amesh Adalja of Johns Hopkins University told me. “That’s not realistic. It’s a fantasy.” COVID is caused by a coronavirus — known as SARS-CoV-2 — and coronaviruses often circulate for years, causing respiratory infections and the common cold. The world is not going to extinguish coronaviruses anytime soon, nor will it extinguish this specific one. The reasonable goal is to make it manageable, much like the seasonal flu. Fortunately, the vaccines are doing that. Israel, the country that has vaccinated the largest share of its population, offers a case study. One recent analysis followed 602,000 Israelis who had received a COVID vaccine and found that only 21 later contracted the virus and had to be hospitalized. Twenty-one is obviously not zero. Vaccines are almost never perfect. But the COVID vaccines are turning it into the sort of risk that people accept every day. Here’s a useful way to think about Israel’s numbers: Only 3.5 out of every 100,000 vaccinated people there was hospitalized with COVID symptoms. During a typical flu season in the U.S., by comparison, roughly 150 out of every 100,000 people is hospitalized with flu symptoms. And yet the seasonal flu does not bring life to a halt. It does not keep people from flying on airplanes, eating in restaurants, visiting their friends or going to school and work. The vaccines will not produce “COVID zero.” But they are on pace — eventually, and perhaps even by summer — to produce something that looks a lot like normalcy. The extremely rare exceptions won’t change that, no matter how much attention they receive. As Dr. Stefan Baral, a public health researcher and infectious disease expert, put it on Twitter: “Risk assessment? Absolutely! Risk mitigation? Absolutely! Risk management? Absolutely! Risk communication? Absolutely! Risk Elimination? Impossible.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

    More than 5,700 unaccompanied children apprehended crossing border in January

  • Noem promises to release more documents in AG's fatal crash

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on the state's attorney general to resign as she promised to release more documents on his fatal crash and enlisted a senior cabinet member to join the chorus calling for his removal from office. Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed a man walking on the shoulder of a rural highway on Sept. 12. Speaking at a news conference Thursday, the Republican governor said she decided to call for the resignation of Ravnsborg — the state's top law enforcement officer — after taking a day to review the investigation, including videos of his interviews with law enforcement.

  • The $15 minimum wage poses a major hurdle for Senate Democrats as they race to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus

    The path ahead for a $15 minimum wage increase is jeopardized by the lack of support from several key Democratic senators such as Joe Manchin.

  • Daniel Prude: protesters decry New York jury's failure to indict officers in death

    Protests in Rochester follow lack of charges for police officers who placed Black man in hood until he became unconscious People march in protest after a New York grand jury voted not to indict police officers in Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester, New York, on Tuesday. Photograph: Lindsay Dedario/Reuters A crowd of somber yet outraged protesters in Rochester, upstate New York, endured bitter cold on Tuesday night to decry a grand jury’s failure to indict local police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who was in town visiting relatives, last March. “This is not what we expected. This is not what we wanted. And until there is justice in this system, they will not get no peace from us,” said Jay Johnson, who was demonstrating. After taking over the case against the officers, who put Prude in a hood and held him naked on the freezing street, and presenting “the most comprehensive case possible”, Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, said her office had “sought a different outcome than the one the grand jury handed us”. A grand jury is seated and considers a criminal case from prosecutors behind closed doors, before announcing whether it believes charges should be filed. “The criminal justice system has frustrated efforts to hold law enforcement officers accountable for the unjustified killing of unarmed African Americans, and what binds these cases is a tragic loss of life in circumstances in which the death could have been avoided,” James said in an emotional news conference on Tuesday. On Tuesday evening, protesters walked through traffic and along the highway in Rochester, as one person yelled: “Tell the cops, ‘stop killing Black people,’” according to video from a local photojournalist. “White supremacy protects white supremacists,” said Stanley Martin, an organizer. “[The system] is not meant to protect us. The system did exactly what it was meant to do.” Prude, who was from Chicago but was visiting his brother in Rochester last spring, was experiencing a mental health episode when police officers handcuffed him. Amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic, they thrust a hood over his head meant to protect them from a person spitting, and held his body to the ground. Soon, he lost consciousness and had to be resuscitated. He never regained consciousness and was taken off life support a week later. The medical examiner ruled that his death was a homicide due to “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint”. “Excited delirium” and phencyclidine (PCP) intoxication – a drug his friends say he used more after his close nephew’s death in 2018 – also contributed. An expert in restraint-related death ultimately concluded that Prude died from cardiac arrest, according to a report released by James’s office. Another expert in police procedures felt that some behavior by the officers involved was “contrary to acceptable police practice”, though most of their actions were “reasonable” under the circumstances. Seven members of the Rochester police department remain on leave amid an internal investigation. Prude’s death was among a series of high-profile, lethal instances of police aggression against Black people in 2020, including the deaths of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and George Floyd in Minnesota. Outrage over the US’s history of race-based policing sparked widespread protests last summer in a major revival for the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement. “The system too often allows officers to use deadly force unnecessarily and without consequence,” James said. “And that is a system that at its core is broken.”

  • Biden puts a twist on 'America First' even as he moves to unravel Trump's foreign policy

    Americans want the U.S. to be No. 1, but 'don't appreciate going into endless costly wars.' Where does that leave the Biden administration?

  • 'She understands enforcement': Biden's trade pick faces Senate confirmation hearing

    Katherine Tai, Biden's nominee to be the next US trade chief, will face a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday morning.

  • Mike Pompeo is speaking at CPAC amid rumors of a 2024 presidential bid

    Mike Pompeo has quickly reentered the political fray, raising money for Republicans, addressing key political gatherings and joining an advocacy group run by Donald Trump's former lawyer.Why it matters: The former secretary of state is widely considered a potential 2024 presidential contender. His professional moves this week indicate he's working to keep his name in the headlines and bolster a political brand built largely on foreign policies easily contrasted with the Biden White House.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: Pompeo is lending his name to fundraising efforts on behalf of House Republicans looking to retake the lower chamber next year."It's Mike Pompeo," read fundraising texts sent this month by the National Republican Congressional Committee. "The Democrats won't stand up to China. Will you, Friend? 5X match give to restore a USA First agenda."Spam-blocking service RoboKiller estimates the NRCC has sent nearly 3 million of those texts during the past three weeks.Pompeo's name also emblazoned an NRCC email fundraising appeal this week warning of ostensible Democratic appeasement toward China.Between the lines: China is a popular target among conservative Republicans. Pompeo's instrumental role in the Trump administration's aggressive China posture is a unique political asset for him.It was the theme of Pompeo's Tuesday column in the Wall Street Journal, which criticized Beijing's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.Shifts in U.S. policy toward China and other nations such as Iran provide easy ways for Pompeo and allies to draw contrasts with the Biden administration — and remind conservatives of his role in crafting Trump administration policy.China and Iran both came up during Pompeo's interview this week with Jay Sekulow, the former Trump attorney who leads the nonprofit American Center for Law and Justice.Pompeo joined ACLJ this week as senior counsel for global affairs.He also took a position with the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank, in January.Pompeo is addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference this weekend.His speech is titled, "How the Bill of Rights Inspires Us at Home and Across the World," according to the CPAC schedule.He also addressed members of the Republican Study Committee, an influential bloc of House Republicans, late last year.As he keeps up a high profile publicly, Pompeo has also quietly formed a new company.In early February, he incorporated "Kansas CNQ LLC" in Virginia, according to corporate records in the state.CNQ stands for "Courage Never Quits," a reference to the coat of arms for Pompeo's 1986 class at West Point.A Pompeo spokesperson would not discuss the company on the record.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S

    The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States on Thursday under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns. The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the initial group comprised 27 people who had been living in the makeshift camp in Matamoros opposite Brownsville, Texas. Some residents have lived there for more than a year under former President Donald Trump's controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

  • Hong Kong's freedoms threadbare as China removes last vestiges of political opposition

    China’s Communist Party wields much, if not all, of the political power in Hong Kong, having chipped away at the “one country, two systems” model meant to guarantee the former British colony’s unique freedoms after being returned to mainland rule. Four elected opposition lawmakers were ousted last year and those remaining resigned in protest, further skewing the city legislature toward Beijing loyalists. Mainland allies have also long represented the majority on a committee that selects the city’s leader. Outsized political influence has allowed Beijing the ability to exercise its will over Hong Kong, often thinly disguising it as ‘process’ – for instance, passing a law last June through city legislature making it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem. In some instances, China has completely bypassed Hong Kong, imposing new laws at will, including introducing a sweeping national security law last summer criminalising any behaviour deemed as subversion, secession, terrorism or foreign collusion. Now, China is moving to remove the last threads of political opposition in Hong Kong by introducing restrictions on the city’s electoral system to identify and bar candidates deemed unpatriotic from running for any elected office. China is expected to press forward with plans to create a senior group of government officials with the legal authority to investigate and determine whether candidates are loyal to Beijing. Hong Kong officials also plan to introduce a bill requiring district councillors, one of the lowest elected offices, to take loyalty oaths and ban them from running again for five years if deemed unpatriotic. Local councillors have no legislative power and instead oversee community affairs, such as upgrading public facilities or organising cultural activities. But in November 2019, Beijing was alarmed when pro-democracy candidates tripled their seats on district councils to hold a record 389 of 452 elected spots in a stunning victory – viewed as a referendum against China’s leadership at the end of a long year of mass protests. Such actions – blocking candidates, no matter how little power they have while in office – are aimed at ensuring only one voice in government is allowed to shine through, and to snuff out future revivals of the pro-democracy movement. It also serves to prompt more Hongkongers, worried about a lack of liberties in the city, to move abroad – giving them even further reason to flee. Already activists are seeking asylum in countries including the UK. Protesters during mass unrest in 2019 spoke of fears that Hong Kong would soon become ‘just another Chinese city’ – governed by an ever-tightening authoritarian government that demands complete deference and punishes any pocket of dissent. Beijing has done everything in its power to first squash the protests and create a culture of fear, and now to ensure that political dissent never returns, suggesting that those fears are indeed quickly coming true. Telegraph View: Democracy in Hong Kong is now nothing more than a charade

  • India's health workers balk at taking homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

    India is struggling to convince its health and front-line workers to take a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine controversially approved without late-stage efficacy data, government data showed https://dashboard.cowin.gov.in on Thursday, days ahead of a wider roll-out. The country has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States, with cases recently surging as mask wearing declines and states have eased social distancing measures. A lack of confidence in a homegrown vaccine country could prevent India from meeting its target of vaccinating 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

  • A Honduran man who spent nearly 4 years living in a church to escape deportation has finally come out of hiding

    Alex Garcia said he has assurances from the Biden Administration and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement that he no longer in danger of deportation.

  • The American flag should unite, not divide us, Gov. DeSantis. Take a cue from Sears | Opinion

    What’s built into a flag?

  • Drummer Phil Jones on His Years With Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Roy Orbison

    The drummer plays on Petty's 'Full Moon Fever' and has also worked with the Rolling Stones, Cracker, Del Shannon, and the Waddy Wachtel Band

  • Federal Judge Indefinitely Blocks Biden Administration’s 100-Day Deportation Moratorium

    A federal judge on Tuesday indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing a 100-day pause on deportations of most illegal immigrants in response to a lawsuit from Texas, which argued that the moratorium violated federal law and could saddle the state with additional costs. U.S. district judge Drew Tipton issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday, dealing a blow to President Biden’s efforts to follow through on his campaign promise to pause most deportations. The pause would not have applied to those who have engaged in terrorism or espionage or who pose a danger to national security. It would also have excluded those who were not present in the U.S. before November 1, 2020, those who agreed to waive the right to remain, and those whom the ICE director individually determined need to be removed by law. Tipton first ruled on January 26 that the pause violated federal law on administrative procedure and that the U.S. failed to show why a deportation pause was justified. He issued a temporary two-week restraining order, which was set to expire Tuesday. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton argued that Biden’s January 20 memorandum violated federal law and an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security that Texas be consulted before reducing immigration enforcement or pausing deportations. As part of the agreement, DHS must give Texas 180 days notice of any proposed change on any matter that would reduce enforcement or increase the number of “removable or inadmissible aliens” in the United States. However, the ruling does not require deportations to resume at their previous pace and immigration agencies have broad discretion in enforcing removals and processing cases. In the wake of the first ruling, authorities deported hundreds of people to Central America and 15 people to Jamaica. The administration has also continued deportations that began under the Trump administration due to a public-health law in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Ted Cruz approval rating with Republican voters crashes 23% following Cancun trip

    Ted Cruz’s approval rating had been plummeting since he objected to the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory

  • Ex-girlfriend leads FBI to Capitol riot suspect who called her a 'moron' in a text, feds say

    Richard Michetti took a break during the Jan. 6 attack to berate the woman in the text message, authorities said.