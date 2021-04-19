U.S. must halve emissions to galvanize global climate action - UN chief

FILE PHOTO: Clouds gather but produce no rain as cracks are seen in the dried up municipal dam in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet
Valerie Volcovici and Kate Abnett
·4 min read

By Valerie Volcovici and Kate Abnett

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres wants the United States to commit this week to at least halving its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 -- a move he said could unlock similar action from the world's other large emitters.

The United States, the world's biggest economy and second-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China, will host a virtual climate change summit on April 22-23. Washington has urged world leaders to use the event as an opportunity to pledge more ambitious emissions cuts.

Guterres said the White House's own pledge needed to set the bar high.

"My expectation is that the United States will be able to present a reduction of emissions for 2030, in relation to 2010 levels, above 50%," Guterres told Reuters in an interview.

"If it happens, I have no doubt that it will have very important consequences in relation to Japan, in relation to China, in relation to Russia -- in relation to other areas of the world that have not yet entirely defined these levels," he said.

The White House is widely expected to unveil a target to cut emissions at least 50% by 2030, from 2005 levels. That would be equivalent to a 47% reduction by 2030 when compared with 2010 levels, according to research firm the Rhodium Group.

With climate change already worsening heat waves, strengthening hurricanes and making wildfires more ferocious, Guterres called this week's summit a "make it or break it" moment for climate action.

Scientists say global emissions must plummet this decade and reach net zero by 2050 in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in order to prevent cataclysmic climate impacts.

"The worst risk is that we don't reach 1.5 degrees as a limit, that we go over it, and that we precipitate the world into a catastrophic situation," he said, urging all major emitters to set targets for drastic emissions reductions this decade.

Given the urgency of the climate crisis, Guterres said he hoped the next major UN climate summit, known as COP26, could be held in person in November in Glasgow.

The UN along with this year's British hosts are discussing how to ensure participants can be vaccinated and attend the conference in person, he said.

"I appeal for all those that have the capacity to do so, to create the conditions of vaccination that will allow for a safe COP in Glasgow, with the physical presence of all those that need to be there," Guterres said.

The UN climate conference was already postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Britain is fielding questions about how the event -- originally expected to draw 30,000 attendees -- can go ahead given the uneven global rollout of vaccines, particularly in developing countries.

PARIS ALIGNMENT

Throughout the pandemic, the world's top diplomat has been beating the drum for ambitious climate action, calling for an end to fossil fuel subsidies and a phaseout of coal-fueled power generation in wealthy countries like Japan and South Korea by 2030, and globally by 2040.

Renewable energy costs have plummeted in recent years, and advances in technologies like battery storage mean green solutions are increasingly cost competitive.

But Guterres said policies tied to the fossil fuel-based economy are still standing in the way of the transition to clean energy.

He urged governments to tax CO2 emissions rather than income, and to end subsidies to fossil fuels.

"The economy is on our side, the technology is on our side. Sometimes government regulations and government strategies are not helping that to materialize," he said.

Developing economies also need financial support to decarbonize their economies, and the industrialized nations that are responsible for most of the excess greenhouse gas accumulated in the atmosphere must deliver this support, Guterres said. That includes meeting a goal to transfer $100 billion each year to help poorer nations cut emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

So far, climate aid fallen shy of that goal, which was set in 2009. Estimates vary for what has been delivered, but a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development last year said that only $79 billion was transferred in 2018 -- the highest annual transfer at that point.

A new target for climate finance will be discussed at COP26. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has estimated that an average of $3.5 trillion per year will be needed just in energy investments between 2016 and 2050 to achieve the 1.5-degree target.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Kate Abnett in Brussels; Editing by Katy Daigle and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Police officer’s powerful TikTok message on Daunte Wright goes viral

    Officer Brian B says someone shouldn’t be doing a police job if they can shoot someone in heat of moment

  • Eleven dead, 98 injured after train derails in Egypt

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Eleven people were killed and 98 injured on Sunday in a train accident in Egypt's Qalioubia province north of Cairo, the health ministry said in a statement. The train was heading from Cairo to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura when four carriages derailed at 1:54 p.m. (1154 GMT), about 40 kms (25 miles) north of Cairo, Egyptian National Railways said in a short statement. More than 50 ambulances took the injured to three hospitals in the province, the health ministry said.

  • Toyota to review climate stance as investors turn up the heat

    Japan's Toyota Motor Corp signalled a shift in its climate change stance on Monday, saying it would review its lobbying and be more transparent on what steps it is taking as it faces increased activist and investor pressure. The carmaker came under scrutiny after siding with the Trump administration in 2019 in a bid to bar the state of California from setting its own fuel efficiency rules. Toyota "will review public policy engagement activities through our company and industry associations to confirm they are consistent with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement," it said in a statement, adding that actions will be announced by the end of this year.

  • 4 infertility organizations that help Black women on their parenting journeys

    Nearly one out of every eight couples in the U.S. are affected by infertility. For National Infertility Awareness Week, “GMA” is spotlighting infertility stories to help demystify and destigmatize all paths to parenthood. Regina Townsend, 39, of Chicago, said that as a Black child and then as a young Black woman, she never heard discussions of infertility and in vitro fertilization among her family and friends.

  • Biden's blinking red lights: Taiwan, Ukraine and Iran

    Russia is menacing Ukraine’s borders, China is sending increasingly ominous signals over Taiwan and Iran is accelerating its uranium enrichment to unprecedented levels.The big picture: Ukraine, Taiwan and Iran’s nuclear program always loomed large on the menu of potential crises President Biden could face. But over the last several days, the lights have been blinking red on all three fronts all at once.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Within 24 hours beginning last Sunday, an explosion rocked Iran’s underground nuclear site at Natanz, 25 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense zone, and Ukraine announced that the number of Russian troops massing in Crimea and on its eastern border had risen to 80,000.Russia has now assembled enough troops for a “limited military incursion,” CIA director Bill Burns warned Wednesday. Moscow has avoided such overt intervention in Eastern Ukraine since the war there began in 2014, but could strike now in an attempt to push further into Ukrainian territory or secure a source of much-needed water for occupied Crimea.After a flurry of phone calls from Washington to Kyiv to signal support for Ukraine, Biden called Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and proposed a summit to discuss Ukraine and other issues. The state of play: U.S. European Command commander Gen. Tod Wolters said Thursday that there was a “low to medium” risk of a Russian invasion in the next few weeks.The threat of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is less urgent, but carries a far greater risk of plunging the U.S. into a direct military confrontation.Beijing has repeatedly threatened to take control of the self-governing island by force. Biden, meanwhile, has continued the longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity,” with the U.S. signaling that it’s prepared to defend Taiwan without explicitly pledging to do so.After Monday’s air incursion, the largest to date, Biden dispatched three former senior U.S. officials to Taiwan, a move Beijing described as “playing with fire.” China reacts furiously to any gesture that treats Taiwan — a flourishing democracy and global tech hub — as an independent country.The state of play: Admiral Philip Davidson, the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, has said there’s a real and rising risk that China will invade in the next several years, but that the more worrying short-term scenario is an “accident or a miscalculation” that leads to escalation.After the apparent act of Israeli sabotage at Natanz, Iran announced it would begin enriching uranium to 60%, approaching the levels required for a nuclear weapon.Both the attack and the Iranian response have threatened to derail the negotiations aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal.The state of play: The talks resumed on Thursday in Vienna, but back in Tehran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei implied that Iran might soon walk away from the table. If the talks falter and Iran continues to accelerate its enrichment, further flash points are likely.What to watch: Just about all that’s missing from this cocktail of crises is another North Korean missile test. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • German Greens launch chancellor bid as Merkel bloc squabbles

    Germany’s environmentalist Greens chose co-leader Annalena Baerbock on Monday to make their first bid for the chancellery in the country’s September election, while a power struggle in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc entered its second week. Baerbock's nomination was unveiled by the party's other co-leader, Robert Habeck, in a smoothly staged announcement that contrasted with the increasingly heated standoff in Merkel's Union bloc. The Sept. 26 parliamentary election is unpredictable, in part because the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

  • Covid-19: How India failed to prevent a deadly second wave

    India's government and parts of the media ignored warnings about a rising wave of cases, experts say.

  • Royal summit to decide future of monarchy to be led by Prince Charles and Prince William

    The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge will hold a summit to decide the future of the monarchy over the next two generations following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. In consultation with the Queen, Britain’s next two kings will decide how many full-time working members the Royal family should have, who they should be, and what they should do. The death of Prince Philip has left the Royal family with the immediate question of how and whether to redistribute the hundreds of patronages he retained. Meanwhile the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step back from royal duties, confirmed only last month after a one-year “review period”, has necessitated a rethink of who should support the sovereign in the most high-profile roles. Royal insiders say that the two matters cannot be decided in isolation, as the issues of patronage and personnel are inextricably linked. Because any decisions made now will have repercussions for decades to come, the Prince of Wales will take a leading role in the talks. He has made it clear that the Duke of Cambridge, his own heir, should be involved at every stage because any major decisions taken by 72-year-old Prince Charles will last into Prince William’s reign. The Earl and Countess of Wessex, who were more prominent than almost any other member of the Royal family in the days leading up to the Duke’s funeral, are expected to plug the gap left by the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by taking on more high-profile engagements. However, they already carry out a significant number of royal duties – 544 between them in the last full year before Covid struck – meaning they will not be able to absorb the full workload left by the absences of the Sussexes and the Duke of York, who remains in effective retirement as a result of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. In 2019 the Sussexes and the Duke completed 558 engagements between them. It leaves the Royal family needing to carry out a full-scale review of how their public duties are fulfilled. Not only do they have three fewer people to call on, they must also decide what to do with several hundred patronages and military titles held by the Duke of Edinburgh, the Sussexes and possibly the Duke of York, if his retirement is permanent. Royal sources said the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge would discuss over the coming weeks and months how the monarchy should evolve. The issue has been at the top of the Queen and the Prince of Wales’s respective in-trays since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s one-year review period of their royal future came to an end last month, but the ill health and subsequent death of Prince Philip forced them to put the matter on hold.

  • Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

    Michael Ellis, a former Republican operative tapped as general counsel at the National Security Agency in the final months of the Trump administration, resigned Friday after spending three months on administrative leave. Former President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary had ordered NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to accept Ellis' appointment as general counsel, and Nakasone agreed days before Trump left office, The Washington Post reported. The day Trump left the White House and Ellis was scheduled to start his new job, Nakasone placed him on administrative leave, citing a Pentagon inspector general investigation and inquiry into how Ellis handled classified information. The inspector general's investigation is still open, Nakasone told a House committee last Thursday. "I have been on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates, and there is no sign that NSA will attempt to resolve the issue," Ellis said in his resignation letter to Nakasone on Friday, the Post reports. "I therefore resign my position, effective immediately." Ellis was general counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) before he joined the Trump White House in early 2017 as a National Security Council lawyer. His appointment to the NSA "raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and senior position — one with visibility into the activities of other U.S. spy agencies," the Post reports. The NSA general counsel job doesn't require Senate confirmation. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal'Highly unlikely' Chauvin trial ends in 'all-out' acquittal, legal analyst predicts

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • India coronavirus: Delhi announces lockdown as Covid cases surge

    With record daily spikes all of last week, the Indian capital is now the worst-hit city in the country.

  • Lance Bass says Colton Underwood may receive backlash from the LGBTQ community for 'monetizing' his coming out

    Singer Lance Bass offered Colton Underwood some advice after the former "Bachelor" star came out as gay: "sit back, listen and learn."

  • High-ranking Iranian general dies of heart disease at 65

    A high-ranking general key to Iran's security apparatus has died, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Sunday. Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, who died at 65, served as deputy commander of the Quds, or Jerusalem, force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The unit is an elite and influential group that oversees foreign operations, and Hejazi helped lead its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • Queen turns to Sophie, Countess of Wessex to step out of the shadows

    She is said to be the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law, and now the monarch is set to turn to the Countess of Wessex to fill the gap left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in carrying out royal duties. The 56-year-old Countess was one of the most prominent members of the Royal family in the days following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. She made the first public comments about his passing, repeatedly visited Windsor Castle and provided a photograph of the Queen and the Duke at Balmoral that Her Majesty chose to share with the world as a tribute to her late husband. The departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the UK, and the effective retirement of the Duke of York, has left a major hole in the roster of Royal family members available to carry out public duties, and the Countess has been groomed to step out of the shadows in the year since “Megxit”. Her husband, the Earl of Wessex, 57, is also expected to increase his public profile as he prepares to take on the title Duke of Edinburgh when the Prince of Wales - who automatically inherited the title from his father - becomes king.

  • Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, typically a Democrat donor, gave $2,800 to each GOP lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump

    Kimbal Musk previously donated to the presidential campaigns of Democrats Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

  • Russia beefs up warship presence in Black Sea as Ukraine tensions simmer

    Two Russian warships transited the Bosphorus en route to the Black Sea on Saturday and 15 smaller vessels completed a transfer to the sea as Moscow beefs up its naval presence at a time of tense relations with the West and Ukraine. The reinforcement coincides with a huge build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine, something Moscow calls a temporary defensive exercise, and follows an escalation in fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

  • Neighbor who tossed an elderly Jewish woman off a balcony while yelling 'Allahu Akbar' avoids trial because he smoked weed

    A court ruled that Kobili Traoré, a drug dealer who smoked cannabis every day, will not go to trial for murdering Orthodox Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene stops ‘America First’ caucus amid criticism from GOP

    Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has scrapped the planned launch of the “America First” caucus, which called for “common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and election integrity. CNN reported that Greene received pushback from fellow Republican leaders after a spokesperson from her team confirmed the launch on Friday. Nick Dyer, Greene’s spokesperson, told CNN in an email on Saturday that she is not “launching anything.”