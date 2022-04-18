U.N.: There's been 136 attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine since start of invasion

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
A mental hospital in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after it was shelled by Russian forces.
A mental hospital in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, after it was shelled by Russian forces. Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, there have been at least 136 attacks on health care facilities across Ukraine, leaving at least 73 people dead and 52 injured, the United Nations said Monday.

Stéphane Dujarric, a spokesperson for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said those strikes account for more than 68 percent of all attacks on health care facilities worldwide this year, CNN reports. The World Health Organization reported the numbers.

Roughly 12 million people in Ukraine — more than 1 out of 4 — have been displaced because of the war, Dujarric said, with about 7.1 million internally displaced and 4.9 million refugees. Guterres is "deeply concerned" about the high civilian death toll in Ukraine, Dujarric added, and the damage to critical infrastructure.

You may also like

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stops secondary inspections at border after striking deals with 4 Mexican governors

John Oliver explains what really happens in police interrogations, and why you should always request a lawyer

Recommended Stories

  • White House to continue providing security, economic assistance to Ukraine amid 'empty threats' from Putin

    The White House on Monday said the United States will continue to provide security and economic assistance to Ukraine, even amid “empty threats” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who warned of “unpredictable consequences.”

  • 2021-22 Rockets roster review, offseason outlook: Dennis Schroder

    Dennis Schroder will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and Houston won’t have Bird rights to help retain him. Yet, there are reasons for both sides to consider a reunion.

  • Russia unleashes offensive on Ukraine, ushering in new phase of war

    British anti-ship missiles, tanks from Eastern European countries and armored vehicles from Australia are being rushed to the fight.

  • LEADING OFF: Baseball gets 1st 9-inning twinbills since 2019

    Tuesday's schedule will feature two doubleheaders — the first in the majors this season and the first twinbills of nine-inning games since Sept. 28, 2019. Major League Baseball used seven-inning doubleheaders in 2020 and ’21 amid rules changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic but did away with the shortened games for this season. There were 31 scheduled doubleheaders on the calendar when the lockout-delayed season began, but these first two twinbills were added because of weather.

  • Two additional suspects identified in mall shooting

    Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot. (April 18)

  • Colts’ full 7-round mock draft with trades

    Here's a 7-round mock draft for the Colts that features a trade-back.

  • Kim Jong Un observes test-firing of new weapons system that North Korea claims boost the efficiency of its tactical nukes, state media says

    The new-type weapons system boosts the efficiency of North Korea's tactical nuclear weapons, state media said on Sunday.

  • Tax Day: What to keep in mind (and avoid) when filing your taxes

    Tax Day can be an easy time for some taxpayers and daunting for others who don’t quite understand the nuance […] The post Tax Day: What to keep in mind (and avoid) when filing your taxes appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Blue corn and melons: meet the seed keepers reviving ancient, resilient crops

    In north-western New Mexico, traditional Indigenous farming methods are being passed down to protect against the effects of climate crisis Aaron Lowden, an Indigenous seed keeper and farmer, is bringing traditional Acoma crops back into the community. Photograph: Sharon Chischilly/The Guardian On a windy winter day in Acoma Pueblo in north-western New Mexico, Aaron Lowden knelt beside a field near the San Jose River, the tribe’s primary irrigator for centuries. “The soil has been building up,” s

  • Mexican president fails in bid to limit foreign energy firms

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador failed to find enough votes late Sunday to pass a constitutional reform limiting private and foreign firms in the electrical power industry, marking the first major legislative setback for the president. No longer able to ride on a legislative super-majority as he did in the first half of his term, López Obrador was stung by the failure of the electrical-power bill, and may now resort to harsher attacks on opponents and regulatory bodies like the courts and electoral authorities. The reforms that failed to pass Sunday would have undone much of the market opening in power generation carried out by his predecessor in 2013, but also raised concerns among U.S. officials and companies, who worried they would violate trade pacts and guarantees for foreign investors.

  • Lakers not interested in flipping Russell Westbrook for Gordon Hayward?

    Yet it has since been conveyed to me that the Lakers have more boundaries than advertised when it comes to weighing Russell Westbrook trades. One league source said that injury histories would be a prime consideration in any deal, given how injuries ...

  • Israel downs Gaza rocket, admonishes Jordan as Jerusalem tensions simmer

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel shot down a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Israeli military said, the first such attack in months as tensions over a flashpoint Jerusalem shrine drew angry pro-Palestinian rhetoric from Jordan and U.S. mediation efforts. No Gaza faction claimed responsibility for the launch, which followed warnings by the dominant Hamas Islamists of reprisals for Israeli conduct around Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound.

  • Alex Jones Hit With $1 Million In Court Fees Over Sandy Hook, Parkland Lawsuits

    Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ordered Alex Jones and Free Speech LLC to pay attorneys' fees and a fee for evidence tampering.

  • What Is Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.'s (NYSE:FBHS) Share Price Doing?

    While Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. ( NYSE:FBHS ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw...

  • Putting more guns on the street

    As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons

  • Supreme Court denies Penobscot appeal over namesake river

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined an appeal by the Penobscot Indian Nation in its fight with Maine over ownership and regulation of the tribe’s namesake river. It was a bitter defeat for the tribe that sued a decade ago, claiming the Penobscot River is part of its reservation. Penobscot Chief Kirk Francis said it was a disappointing outcome in a legal case that goes to the “core identity of the Penobscot Nation.”

  • US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

    Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left at least 31 people wounded.

  • Hate Crimes In New York Have Risen 76% Compared To The Same Period In 2021

    A new report from the New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force (HCTF) shows that hate crimes in New York City have increased 76% when compared to the same period in 2021, according to CNN. This includes a 19-year-old charged with hate crimes against Sikh men in Queens, a 17-year-old boy charged with assault on a transgender girl, and a man who was just indicted for allegedly assaulting seven Asian women.

  • South Korea lifts most COVID precautions as new cases dip to two-month low

    South Korea lifted almost all of its COVID-19 precautions on Monday in a major step towards a return to normal life as the Omicron variant recedes and daily infections retreated to a more than two-month low of fewer than 50,000. The relaxation of the rules come as the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea fell to 47,743 on Monday, the lowest since Feb. 9, after hovering at more than 620,000 a day in mid-March. South Korea has largely managed to limit deaths and critical cases through widespread vaccination, and it has scaled back the aggressive tracing and containment efforts that made it a mitigation success story from most of the first two years of the pandemic.

  • KwaZulu-Natal floods: South Africa army to send 10,000 troops

    A national state of disaster is declared after the devastation in KwaZulu-Natal province last week.