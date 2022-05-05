U.N. again trying to evacuate civilians from Ukraine's Mariupol

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, May 5 (Reuters) - A third operation is under way to evacuate civilians from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstal steel plant, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.

The United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have so far helped nearly 500 civilians flee the area during two operations in the past week. Guterres declined to give details on the new operation "to avoid undermining possible success."

"I hope that the continued coordination with Moscow and Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage from the fighting and aid to reach those in critical need," he told the 15-member Security Council. "We must continue to do all we can to get people out of these hellscapes."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli medics say 3 killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

    An attacker went on a stabbing rampage in a town near Tel Aviv on Thursday night, killing at least three people and wounding four others before fleeing in a vehicle, Israeli authorities said. Police said they suspected it was a Palestinian militant attack and launched a massive search for the assailant, setting up roadblocks and dispatching a helicopter. The stabbing, coming on Israel's Independence Day, was the latest in a string of deadly attacks in Israeli cities in recent weeks.

  • Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks

    Heavy fighting raged Thursday at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol, as Russian forces attempted to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port.

  • Why DigitalOcean Holdings Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) were down 18.3% as of 11:08 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered earnings results for the first quarter. DigitalOcean continues to gain traction helping start-ups scale and develop applications for the cloud. Adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share came in at $0.07, while analysts were expecting $0.12.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

    Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east.

  • 'Deadliest Catch' fisherman's life saved in harrowing Coast Guard helicopter rescue: ‘Most challenging hoist we've ever done'

    Tuesday’s "Deadliest Catch" was extremely intense as the U.S. Coast Guard battled a vicious storm in order to rescue a severely injured fisherman.

  • Wealthy Russians flee to Dubai to avoid sanctions

    Property purchases by Russians in Dubai surged by 67% in the first quarter of 2022, a report says.

  • Kadyrovites suffer daily, heavy losses in the war, but they are hiding it Russian media

    "UKRAINIAN TRUTH" - THURSDAY, 5 MAY 2022, 16:26 Russian journalists claim that units subordinate to the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, are suffering daily losses in terms of dead and wounded soldiers, but this is well hidden by PR strategies.

  • Why historians believe Cinco de Mayo prevented the Confederacy's win in the Civil War

    French Emperor Napoleon III had planned to trade weapons for cotton with Confederate states during France's invasion of Mexico. However, the Mexican army's resolve surprised him.

  • Protesters demand resignation of Armenian PM, opposition walks out

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Protesters demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday and opposition lawmakers walked out of parliament as pressure mounted against the embattled politician. After blocking major roads in the capital Yerevan, demonstrators rallied outside parliament to voice their discontent while Pashinyan was speaking inside. Protesters brandishing tricolour Armenian flags shouted "Armenia without Nikol!" and "Leave!", according to video from the scene.

  • Burundi says 10 of its peacekeepers killed in Somalia attack

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -Burundi's military said on Wednesday 10 of its African Union (AU) peacekeepers were killed in an attack on their base in Somalia, while a security source in the region and a Mogadishu-based source said dozens were dead. Burundi state television quoted army spokesperson Floribert Biyereke saying that 25 other soldiers were wounded in Tuesday's raid on a camp near the village of El Baraf in central Somalia, while 20 "al Shabaab terrorists" were also killed. The security source in the region said several follow-up operations were going on after al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants overran the camp the previous day.

  • Russian bombing of drama theater in Mariupol now believed to have killed some 600 people: AP analysis

    Associated Press investigation refutes Russian claims that the Ukrainian military was operating from the theater building and that Ukraine, not Russia, attacked the building.

  • Russia's demolition of the Mariupol theater and the alleged removal of bodies could be a sign they're trying to 'hide' their war crime, witnesses believe

    An Associated Press investigation found that roughly 600 people were killed in a March airstrike, making it the deadliest attack on civilians so far.

  • American fighters seek to help civilians across Ukraine

    Ukrainian forces are being joined by Americans who want to help civilians affected by Russia's assault.

  • The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

    Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, but he said he didn’t expect the 10-week-old conflict to “drag on this way.” Lukashenko said Moscow, which launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — partly from his territory — had to act because Kyiv was “provoking Russia.”

  • Hecklers interrupt Israel PM's Memorial Day speech on unity

    Hecklers interrupted Israel's prime minister for several minutes during a Memorial Day address on Wednesday in which he called for unity, laying bare the country's internal divisions even as it mourns its dead. At least two people shouted “swindler” and “shame” as Naftali Bennett cast ongoing friction among Jews as an existential threat to the country. At one point, Bennett, whose family has received death threats in recent weeks, put his hand over his heart as he looked out over the crowd at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

  • Armenian police detain protesters calling for PM to step down

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Police detained dozens of protesters who marched and blocked roads in Armenia's capital Yerevan on Thursday calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis. Local television footage showed officers grabbing protesters and dragging them into vans. Police said they had detained 49 protesters as of midday.

  • Inside a dystopian retirement village left by Russia's war of attrition

    CBS News meets weary souls eking out an existence in a front-line Ukrainian town where Russia "can't do anything except bomb everything."

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘missile terrorism’ amid widespread attacks

    Complaining that the West is "stuffing Ukraine with weapons,” Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.

  • Demonstrators Clash With Police During Anti-Government Protest in Yerevan

    Demonstrators clashed with police outside the parliament building in Yerevan, Armenia, on May 4, as opposition parties demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian over his handling of a territorial dispute.Video from Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty shows protesters and police jostling on what they said was a fourth day of protest.The protesters were calling on Pashinyan to resign over a proposed peace treaty with Azerbaijan aimed at resolving the dispute around the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Dozens of people were arrested, RFE said. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful

  • Moldova ready for 'pessimistic' scenarios but sees no imminent threat of unrest

    Moldova sees no imminent threat of unrest spilling over from the war in Ukraine despite "provocations" by pro-Russian separatists in recent days, but has been making contingency plans for "pessimistic" scenarios, President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday. Fears have grown in the past week that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, after pro-Russian separatists in a breakaway region reported a number of attacks and explosions there, which they blamed on Kyiv. Sandu and her pro-Western government have blamed incidents in the breakaway region on "pro-war" separatist factions.