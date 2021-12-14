U.N. agency confirms 2020 Arctic heat record

FILE PHOTO: A man digs a control line during the work on extinguishing a forest fire in Yakutia

GENEVA (Reuters) - An Arctic temperature record of more than 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) was reached in a Siberian town last year during a prolonged heatwave that caused widespread alarm about the intensity of global warming, a U.N. agency confirmed on Tuesday.

Verkhoyansk, where the record temperature was hit on June 20, 2020, is 115 kilometres (71 miles) north of the Arctic Circle - a region warming at more than double the global average.

The extreme heat fanned wildfires across northern Russia's forests and tundra, even igniting normally waterlogged peatlands, and releasing carbon record emissions.

"It is possible, indeed likely, that greater extremes will occur in the Arctic region in the future," the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in a statement.

The probe was one of a record number of investigations the U.N. agency had opened into weather extremes as climate change unleashes unrivalled storms and heatwaves.

Since Arctic records are a new category, the data needed checking against other records as part of a vigorous verification process involving a network of volunteers.

The record is now an official entry in the World Weather & Climate Extremes Archive, a sort of Guinness World Records for weather that also includes the heaviest hailstone and longest lightening flash.

The agency already has a category for the Antarctic and had to create a new one for the Arctic after the submission in 2020 - one of the three warmest years on record.

A WMO committee is also verifying other potential heat records, including in Death Valley in California in 2020 and on the Italian island of Sicily this year.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 outbreak prompts shutdowns in Chinese manufacturing hub

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Multiple companies have suspended operations in one of China's biggest manufacturing hubs as local authorities try to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries to textile dyes and plastics. At least 20 listed companies have shut operations in virus-hit areas in Zhejiang, an eastern province with a large industrial sector that accounts for around 6% of China's GDP and where many goods are manufactured for export. Tens of thousands of Zhejiang residents are in quarantine and some domestic flights have been suspended as a national health official said the outbreak in three cities - Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou - was developing at a "relatively rapid" speed. Zhejiang reported 44 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Dec. 13, official data showed on Tuesday, taking the total to 217 just over a week since the first case was reported on Dec. 6.

  • Headlines today

    A look at a few trending headlines in the news today.

  • Oral Care Brand Moon Names Odell Beckham Jr. Brand Ambassador

    The Los Angeles Rams wide out will serve as a brand ambassador and stakeholder and will provide creative direction for the brand.

  • Deer hunter: That unfilled tag

    A good deer hunter should be ready at all times because when it comes to deer hunting, you just never know

  • Indonesia earthquake: 7.4 magnitude quake shakes South Sulawesi

    Videos showed panicked people running out of buildings just days after a deadly volcanic eruption.

  • ‘It’s like taking advantage of folks’: These KC locals hunt down cash-for-homes signs

    You’ve probably seen the “We Buy Houses” signs across Kansas City. Here is what’s behind those posts and why some are pushing back against the industry.

  • Remainers seek voice in UK's post-Brexit cacophony

    UK Remainers may take a crumb of comfort as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, elected on a promise to "Get Brexit Done", sees his poll support dive after a string of scandals. But a year after Britain left the European Union, even the most ardent of pro-EU backers accept the divorce was so complete that it could take years to win back anything like the relationship with Europe they would find acceptable. "It'll have to come in stages, over years," said activist Steve Bray, whose one-man street protests outside the Houses of Parliament since the 2016 referendum provided the noisy backdrop to hundreds of TV broadcasts as the saga unfolded. Barely two years ago, British Remainers could plausibly claim to have created the most proactive pro-EU grassroots movement in Europe, mobilising hundreds of thousands to join street demos and millions more to sign anti-Brexit petitions.

  • Indonesia lifts tsunami alert after powerful undersea quake

    Indonesia lifted a tsunami alert Tuesday following a magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake that struck off Flores Island, triggering panic in a region prone to fatal quakes but apparently causing no major damage or casualties. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province with a population of 85,000. After an initial tsunami alert, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii and later Indonesia's meteorological agency lifted the warning hours after the quake.

  • Teen girl jailed by untrustworthy cop must be allowed to sue

    Congress has given qualified immunity problem little attention, so the Supreme Court must ensure Americans can defend their constitutional rights.

  • Bee County Sheriff's Office: Search ends after 11-year-old girl found safe

    The 11-year-old girl was found safe late Monday night.

  • Big California storm dumps snow, drenches parched regions

    Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West. Kirkwood Mountain Resort was closed Monday, saying on social media that it was not safe to open with 17 inches (43 centimeters) of overnight snow and high winds. A California Highway Patrol car in Truckee nudged a big-rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said. The multiday storm, a powerful “atmospheric river” weather system that is sucking up moisture from the Pacific Ocean, raised the threat of flooding and was expected to dump more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks in California and Nevada and drench other parts of the two states before it moves on midweek, forecasters said.

  • Thwaites: Antarctic glacier heading for dramatic change

    Scientists say a section at the front of Thwaites Glacier could soon "shatter like a car windscreen".

  • Doctors reveal exactly what kind of face mask travelers should wear on an airplane to protect against COVID-19

    If you’re traveling for the holidays — or just taking a much-needed vacation or essential business trip — you may be wondering: What is the mask protocol for optimally safe air travel? Before you get into the weeds of finding the perfect mask, first and foremost, get vaccinated, and remember this: A variety of masks, worn correctly and consistently, offer protection against COVID-19. An “important thing to consider is wearing it correctly,” says Dr. Raj Dasgupta, associate professor of clinical medicine, pulmonary and critical care at USC Keck Hospital. Shaped like a duck’s bill, this mask is approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, and Wirecutter gives it a shout-out on its list of masks you can trust, noting that it is “oddly comfortable.”

  • Car in Niagara Falls rescue attempt went over brink

    A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls this weekend and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said Monday. The car was last seen in the churning rapids above the American Falls at about 9 p.m. Saturday amid rising water and heavy winds. The car was gone from the brink by daybreak Sunday when the water receded, according to a statement from the state parks department.

  • Cracks could cause key ice shelf holding back "Doomsday Glacier" to collapse

    Scientists have detected new cracks in the key ice shelf that buttresses Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, indicating that the ice shelf could break apart within the next five years. Why it matters: The destruction of the ice shelf could accelerate the movement of inland ice into the sea, eventually causing sea levels to rise by several feet and endangering coastal communities worldwide, per the Washington Post.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play

  • Geminid meteor shower to peak Monday with more than 50 stunning meteors per hour

    NASA called an expected meteor shower "one of the most reliable" and suggested that the Geminids could showcase scores of shooting stars per hour.

  • San Diego County prepares for severe weather

    San Diego County residents and crews are preparing for the most significant storm so far this season to move into the region on Tuesday.

  • Storm floods parts of Bay Area

    A strong winter storm unleashed flooding in Oakland, Half Moon Bay and other parts of the Bay Area. Here is a glimpse of some of those severe scenes.

  • ‘Giant snapping turtle’ prompts 911 calls in Pennsylvania. It’s not a native species

    A wildlife officer said he “captured the beast!”

  • Soaking storm setting sights on Southern California

    A storm already responsible for travel-snarling snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the lower elevations much of the Pacific Coast states this past weekend will focus its onslaught on the Southwest and Southern California, in particular, into Tuesday night. The storm currently bringing rain and snow to the West Coast, and perhaps another that follows next week, will likely be the most disruptive in terms of creating travel concerns and producing the greatest risk of mudslides. But the ov