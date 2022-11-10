U.N. agency: Iran continues to block nuclear probe, scales up its nuclear program

3
Stephanie Liechtenstein
·6 min read

VIENNA — The U.N. nuclear watchdog on Thursday said that Iran continues to increase its highly enriched uranium stockpile, which is just a small step away from weapons-grade.

In its latest quarterly report circulated to member states on Thursday and seen by POLITICO, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that Iran increased these reserves further since its last report in September.

More specifically, the IAEA estimated that as of Oct. 22, Iran had 62.3 kilograms of uranium enriched to up to 60 percent fissile purity, an increase of 6.7 kilograms from September.

Non-proliferation experts say that Iran’s current stockpile of 60 percent enriched uranium is sufficient for one nuclear bomb, if enriched further. Building an actual weapon, however, requires additional steps and time, as well as a decision by the Iranian regime to do so.

The IAEA report also estimated that as of Oct. 22, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was 3673.7 kilograms, a decrease of 267.2 kilograms since the last quarterly report in September.

These numbers significantly exceed the limits imposed under the original 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. While the U.S. withdrew from the deal in 2018, the other signatories to the deal, including Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China — continued to implement it. As a reaction to the U.S. withdrawal, Iran incrementally began to breach the pact starting in 2019.

Under the agreement, Iran is allowed to accumulate a total stockpile of not more than 300 kilograms and is allowed to enrich uranium at 3.67 percent — sufficient for peaceful purposes including medical aims or to fuel power plants.

Iran has long held that its nuclear program is solely intended for peaceful purposes.

On Thursday, the IAEA also cautioned that it was no longer able to verify the exact size of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium due to the severe restrictions Tehran had begun to impose on U.N. inspectors as of February 2021.

In June 2022, Tehran furthermore decided to remove all surveillance equipment — in total 27 cameras — that had been installed at its nuclear sites to monitor Tehran’s compliance under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In its current report, the IAEA also says that even if theoretically at some point in the future all of the equipment is reinstalled by Iran and inspectors are granted full access again, it would take the UN agency “considerable time” to re-established a baseline which would come with a “degree of uncertainty.”

“The longer the current situation persists the greater such uncertainty becomes,” the report states, adding that this situation is having “detrimental implications for the Agency’s ability to provide assurances of the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme.”

Eric Brewer, a Senior Director at the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative, explained this further, saying that this is “mainly about knowledge gaps pertaining to Iran’s centrifuge production activities.”

Centrifuges are machines that spin at high speed to enrich uranium.

“In essence, monitoring Iran’s centrifuge production bolsters confidence that Tehran doesn’t have a covert enrichment facility,” he said.

Iran’s rapidly growing nuclear program comes at a time when efforts to revive the original 2015 Iran nuclear deal are on ice.

The indirect talks between Iran, the U.S. and other world powers are aimed at restoring the original 2015 nuclear accord, which lifted many international sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program and verification by the IAEA.

The talks began in April 2021 and went on for about 16 months in Vienna with several ups and downs, before collapsing at the beginning of September.

At the time, Iran asked for further guarantees that a probe by the IAEA into its past nuclear program be closed once and for all — as a precondition for Tehran re-entering the nuclear deal.

Western nations have refused this demand and said that the investigation must be completed by the IAEA and must be kept separate from the nuclear deal negotiations.

Specifically, the IAEA is seeking answers from Iran on the origin of nuclear traces found at three specific locations inside Iran and wants to know where that nuclear material is located now.

Western officials have long held the belief that the nuclear traces could be a sign of Iran having pursued a clandestine nuclear weapons program that ran until approximately 2003.

But Iran has been stonewalling the agency for three years and continues to do so.

In its second report also circulated on Thursday and seen by POLITICO, the IAEA said that Iran has still not provided explanations about the origin and current location of the nuclear traces that are deemed “technically credible” by the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s experts.

In an effort to break the ice and move the investigation forward, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi held a meeting with Mohammad Eslami, vice president of Iran and the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, in Vienna on Sept. 26-27.

After that meeting, it took Iran until Nov. 7 to send a delegation of senior officials to Vienna for follow-up talks. They ended again without progress.

Iran nevertheless committed to inviting senior IAEA officials to Tehran before the end of November to continue talking.

The second IAEA report warns Tehran that it “expects to start receiving from Iran technically credible explanations on these issues” when its experts meet with Iranian officials in the coming weeks in Tehran.

One senior diplomat with detailed knowledge of the nuclear file said it was “likely” that officials at next week’s IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna will respond to Iran’s lack of cooperation by passing a resolution criticizing Tehran for its behavior. “A lot of time has passed without any progress,” the diplomat said. “What else can be done?”

But the diplomat also cautioned that no formal decision on a resolution has been made yet and no draft text has been circulated.

A senior European diplomat agreed that a resolution is the most likely scenario. Both diplomats requested anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic.

A resolution criticizing Iran would coincide with other developments that have made a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal near impossible.

Iran’s security forces have been brutally cracking down on protesters across the country for many weeks, which has prompted the U.S., EU member states and other Western nations to impose additional sanctions for human rights abuses. The protests have been sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict hijab rules. Iran has also been selling lethal drones to Russia that Moscow is using in its war against Ukraine, prompting further sanctions from the West.

Recommended Stories

  • UN, Russians to discuss extension of Ukraine export deal

    Senior U.N. and Russian officials planned to meet in Geneva on Friday for talks on extending the deal that returned Ukrainian grain to world markets and was supposed to eliminate obstacles for Russian exports of grain and fertilizer. The agreement expires Nov. 19, and Ukraine and Western nations are pressing for it to be extended. U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and U.N. trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who has been in charge of the Russian side of the agreement, were to meet with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, the U.N. said Thursday.

  • Democrats win governors' races in three crucial 'blue wall' states

    (Reuters) -Democrats won elections for governor in the "blue wall" states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Tuesday, enabling them to resist Republican efforts in those states to restrict abortion and voting rights. Democratic Governors Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Tony Evers of Wisconsin were re-elected, while Josh Shapiro succeeded an outgoing Democratic governor in Pennsylvania, according to projections from Edison Research.

  • Russian troops retreat from Kherson

    ABC News Contributor and former Senior CIA Field Operative Darrell Blocker discusses Russian retreat from Kherson and what this means for the war in Ukraine.

  • Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next week

    Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next week

  • Sri Lanka starts building $700 million port project funded by India's Adani

    Sri Lanka's largest port began on Wednesday construction of a $700 million terminal project, partly funded by India's Adani Group, an official said, marking the first foray by an Indian company into the sector. India has this year provided the most financial support to its southern neighbour, which is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades. India is now keen to see long-term projects by Indian companies take off in Sri Lanka.

  • 15+ early Black Friday deals on holiday baking gadgets, from $5

    As a baker, I sifted through Amazon's offerings to pick the best affordable tools that'll make your treats SO much better.

  • Control of U.S. Congress still undecided as midterm vote counting continues

    PHOENIX (Reuters) -Two days after Americans went to the polls, control of both houses of the U.S. Congress remained up in the air, with 31 seats in the House of Representatives too close to call and hundreds of thousands of ballots still being counted in the key battleground state of Arizona, officials said. Republicans have captured at least 211 House seats, Edison Research projected, seven short of the 218 needed to wrest the House away from Democrats and effectively halt President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. While Republicans remain favored to win a majority in the House, the 31 House contests yet to be decided include 19 of the most competitive, based on a Reuters analysis of the leading nonpartisan forecasters - likely ensuring the final outcome will not be determined for some time.

  • Exclusive-Political leaders drawn into $2 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    A dispute between Airbus and Qatar Airways over grounded A350 jets rose to the attention of French and Qatari leaders, according to a French official and internal Airbus emails recently released as part of a UK court battle. The two leaders discussed the issue last December during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Doha, the French official told Reuters on Wednesday. Qatar's government communications office declined any comment on the matter.

  • Wall Street soars on sign of cooling inflation

    STORY: U.S. stocks skyrocketed higher on Thursday, racking up their biggest daily percentage gains in about 2-1/2 years, after consumer prices data showed signs of slowing inflation that investors thought might get the Federal Reserve to ease up on its aggressive interest rate hikes.The Dow jumped 3.7% and the S&P 500 soared 5.5%, while the Nasdaq saw a whopping 7.3% gain.The Labor Department's closely watched inflation report showed CPI rose 7.7% from a year ago, the first time since February the annual inflation rate was below 8%. Christian Ledoux, director of investment research at CAPTRUST, said that number would almost certainly allow the Fed to scale back its hefty interest rate hikes."I think the market has been trying to figure out where the Fed is going to be slowing and or pausing. And this particular report gives it a lot of confidence - the market, I'm meaning - that this could be the time that they do that in December."One-time Wall Street darlings that have taken a beating in 2022 were among Thursday's strongest performers, with Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Google-parent Alphabet all soaring. Mega-cap growth stocks Apple and Microsoft each jumped more than 8% - huge moves for the tech titans.Shares of Amazon.com surged more than 12% after the Wall Street Journal reported that the e-commerce heavyweight was reviewing unprofitable business units to cut costs. And shares of Rivian Automotive surged more than 17% after the electric-vehicle maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss, a higher number of pre-orders and reaffirmed its full-year production outlook.

  • World Cup: Group B Preview

    Matt McAfee previews Group B of the World Cup which features England, Iran, the United States and Wales. (Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports)

  • Officials Fear Putin’s Big Retreat Could Be Another Russian Trap

    GettyJust hours after Russia claimed that it would be retreating from the strategically key city of Kherson in Ukraine, American and Ukrainian officials are expressing some skepticism about Russia’s plans.Losing Kherson, which Russia seized at the beginning of the invasion this year, would be a major loss to Russian President Vladimir Putin. It’s been a key part of Russia’s attempts to build a land bridge to Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, and losing it would prevent Moscow from

  • The most popular massage gun on Amazon just hit $70 for early Black Friday — save 70%

    Nearly 25,000 shoppers agree: Your friends and family knead this under the tree.

  • Lindsey Graham Says Midterm Elections Are 'Definitely Not a Republican Wave, That's for Darn Sure'

    The South Carolina senator didn't, however, remark on what could prove an elephant in the room in the coming days and weeks: how the endorsement of former President Trump may have impacted some GOP candidates

  • GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Makes Surprise Admission About Midterms

    The Donald Trump loyalist also offered "unsolicited advice" to President Joe Biden.

  • Ex-Putin advisor compares Kherson retreat in Ukraine to the collapse of the Soviet Union, warning of 'really big' consequences

    "The surrender of Kherson is the largest geopolitical defeat of Russia since the collapse of the USSR," an ex-Putin advisor said.

  • Pence opens up on Trump and Jan. 6, GOP takes notice, after dismal midterms

    In an excerpt of his forthcoming memoir published in the Wall Street Journal, Pence revealed a wealth of new details about his direct interactions with then-President Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Trump says 'I'd like to apologize to Melania' on behalf of news outlets that reported he blamed her for his failed endorsement of Dr. Oz

    "I'd like to apologize to Melania and Sean Hannity for all of the Fake News and fictional stories," the former president wrote on social media.

  • Trump Says He Maligned Rape Accuser to Maintain Americans’ Trust

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump urged the District of Columbia’s highest local court to adopt his argument that he was acting in the interests of the American people when he made allegedly defamatory remarks while denying a rape claim by New York author E. Jean Carroll.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomFTX Warns of Ban

  • Democratic strategist apologizes for saying Lauren Boebert's House loss would be 'a gain for OnlyFans'

    Kurt Bardella said the right-wing firebrand could become a porn creator if she loses her hyper-competitive reelection bid in Colorado.

  • Voters have amended the Idaho Constitution. Lawmakers shouldn’t mistake the message

    Voters narrowly approved an amendment to allow the Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session. That isn’t a mandate to lurch toward a year-round Legislature. | Opinion