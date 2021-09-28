U.N. aid chief to Ethiopia on famine in Tigray: 'Get those trucks moving'

FILE PHOTO: U.N. official asks for more aid access to Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray
Michelle Nichols
·3 min read

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday he assumes famine has taken hold in Ethiopia's Tigray where a nearly three-month long "de-facto blockade" has restricted aid deliveries to 10% of what is needed in the war-torn region.

Griffiths told Reuters during an interview that his request was simple: "Get those trucks moving."

"This is man-made, this can be remedied by the act of government," he said.

War broke out 10 months ago between Ethiopia's federal troops and forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls Tigray. Thousands have died and more than two million people have been forced to flee their homes.

"We predicted that there were 400,000 people in famine-like conditions, at risk of famine, and the supposition was that if no aid got to them adequately they would slip into famine," said Griffiths, referring to a U.N. assessment in June.

"I have to assume that something like that is happening," he said, adding that it was difficult to know exactly what the situation was on the ground in Tigray because of a de-facto aid blockade and lack of fuel, cash and trucks.

Ethiopia's U.N. mission in New York said that "any claim on the existence of blockade is baseless." It said aid groups "faced shortage in trucks as a result of the non-return of almost all trucks that traveled to Tigray to deliver aid."

Truck drivers carrying aid into Tigray have been shot at at least twice and some Tigrayan drivers have been arrested in the neighboring region of Afar, although they were later released, according to U.N. reports.

Griffiths said a lot of trucks go into Tigray and don't come back, compounding the humanitarian problems.

"First of all, they probably don't have fuel to come out," he said. "And secondly, they may not wish to, so the consequences for humanitarian operations - whatever the cause - is problematic."

In Tigray the United Nations says 5.2 million people, or 90% of the population, need help.

According to the United Nations, screening of children under age 5 during the first half of September revealed that 22.7% of are malnourished and more than 70% of some 11,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women are acutely malnourished.

"As a comparison this is about the same levels of malnutrition that we saw in 2011 in Somalia at the onset of the Somali famine," Griffiths said.

Griffiths said 100 trucks a day of aid needed to get to Tigray, but only 10% had gained access in the past three months.

"We need the Ethiopian government to do what they promised to do which is to facilitate access," said Griffiths, who met with Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen last week during the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders in New York.

Mekonnen assured him that access is improving, but Griffiths said "it needs to improve a great deal more."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vote on breakaway region as Ethiopia faces tests to unity

    The hilltop bamboo palace in southwestern Ethiopia was once a formidable power base, where the now-defunct Kingdom of Kaffa hosted extravagant festivals and stored rich reserves of gold and buffalo hides.

  • UN: New meeting in October to draft Syria constitution

    The U.N. special envoy for Syria announced Tuesday that invitations have been issued for a sixth meeting of the committee charged with producing a new constitution for war-torn Syria in October. After the failure of the five previous meetings of Syrian government, opposition and civil society representatives, Geir Pedersen told the U.N. Security Council: “We should all now expect the constitutional committee to begin to work seriously on a process of drafting — not just preparing — a constitutional reform.”

  • Austin visits Afghan resettlement base as incoming refugee flights remain halted

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited one of the eight military bases housing Afghan nationals evacuated during the U.S. military withdrawal.

  • Chile lawmakers take 'first step' towards easing abortion rules

    Chile's lower Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday a plan to debate a bill that would expand the legal access for women to get abortions, despite opposition from the South American country's center-right government. The lower house passed the motion with 75 votes in favor versus 68 against and two abstentions, which allows it to move forward examining the bill that proposed legalizing termination of pregnancy up to 14 weeks. Chile in 2017 legalized abortion for women under conditions where their life was in danger, a fetus was unviable or when a pregnancy had resulted from rape.

  • Earth’s Longest Rivers Are Bigger than Entire Continents

    YouTuber RealLifeLore takes a look at the world's longest rivers in his latest video and the true sizes of the bodies of water are astounding. The post Earth’s Longest Rivers Are Bigger than Entire Continents appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Policewoman's serial murder trial grips South Africa

    The trial of a policewoman accused of murdering five relatives and a boyfriend to cash in on insurance claims has captivated South Africa, struck by her brass in the face of blood-curdling allegations.

  • Tunisia parties warn of violence after president's power grab

    Four Tunisian political parties on Tuesday urged President Kais Saied to reverse a recent power grab, warning that his controversial moves could stoke violence.

  • "Don't worry," says jailed Egypt rights researcher as he is driven from court

    MANSOURA, Egypt (Reuters) -A jailed Egyptian human rights researcher told supporters on Tuesday not to worry, as he was driven away from a courtroom where he is standing trial in a "fake news" case that has resonated in Italy where he was based. Patrick Zaki, 30, a graduate student at the University of Bologna, has been held for 19 months since being arrested on a trip home from Italy and accused of spreading false information, over an article he wrote about the plight of Egypt's Christians. The case has taken on political significance in Italy https://www.reuters.com/article/italy-egypt-idAFL8N2M752Z, which was already shocked by the 2016 killing in Egypt of an Italian graduate student, Giulio Regeni.

  • WHO employees took part in Congo sex abuse during Ebola crisis, report says

    GENEVA (Reuters) -More than 80 aid workers including some employed by the World Health Organization (WHO) were involved in sexual abuse and exploitation during an Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an independent commission said on Tuesday. The probe was prompted by an investigation last year by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian in which more than 50 women accused aid workers https://www.reuters.com/article/congo-ebola-sexcrimes-idINL5N2GK4EE from the WHO and other charities of demanding sex in exchange for jobs between 2018-2020. In its long-awaited report, the commission found that at least 21 of 83 alleged perpetrators were employed by the WHO, and that the abuses, which included nine allegations of rape, were committed by both national and international staff.

  • EU no longer agrees on Balkan membership guarantee, diplomats say

    The European Union, fearing a political backlash in member states, can no longer agree to give a guarantee of future membership to the six Balkan countries once promised a place in the club, according to four diplomats and an internal document. An impasse over a declaration for a summit of EU and Balkan leaders on Oct. 6 is a low point in the EU's strategy to bring Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia into the bloc. It coincides with a flare-up of tension at the Kosovo-Serbia border https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-increases-patrols-near-kosovo-serbia-border-blockage-2021-09-27.

  • Guinea junta unveils 'charter' for civilian transition

    The junta that seized power in the West African state of Guinea has unveiled a "transitional charter" that it says will steer the country back to civilian rule.

  • Daily Spotlight: China, Japan Largest Owners of U.S. Debt

    Total public debt owed by the U.S. federal government was $28.5 trillion at the end of 2Q21, up 8% year-over-year as the government spends to keep the economy afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of U.S. investors, the two largest holders of U.S. public debt are Japan, which owns 5% of the debt, and China, which owns 4%. The other nations among the top 10 holders own 7% of the debt, so the top 10 holders collectively own 16%. The grand total of U.S. debt owned by foreign holders is $7.1 trillion, or about 25%. We suspect these holders are unlikely to push the U.S. government hard on reducing debt levels or to dump their holdings into the bond markets. Japan's holders are long-term in nature and China has no reason to sell a large portion of its holdings (as the increase in supply would merely depress the price of the balance of its holdings, and may even weaken the dollar further, setting off trade repercussions). The local U.S. holders can rest (relatively) assured that the government's printing presses will keep pumping out money until all are paid. We expect to see strong continued demand for U.S. fixed-income securities (and thus low interest rates) in the quarters ahead.

  • Every single thing we know about how Jennifer Lopez got her body

    From her workout routine to the food she eats, here's everything Jennifer Lopez does to stay in shape at 52-years-old – this is JLo's workout and diet revealed.

  • Chelsea star N’Golo Kante out after positive COVID-19 test, joins lengthy injury list

    N'Golo Kante has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Chelsea's games against Juventus and Southampton before the international break.

  • Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic Navalny, threatens more jail time

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia sharply escalated a campaign against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, opening a new criminal case against President Putin's fiercest domestic critic that could allow the authorities to hand him another decade in jail. His allies have had their homes raided, their freedom of movement restricted, or fled abroad after a court in June ruled their activities to be extremist and designed to stir up social unrest. The Kremlin and its loyalists have since said they will maintain and in some cases intensify their tough approach to internal and external critics and organisations that they view as a threat to Russia's stability.

  • Air Lease (AL) Delivers a Boeing 737-9 Jet to Alaska Airlines

    Air Lease (AL) delivers the first of 13 Boeing 737-9 aircraft to be delivered to Alaska Airlines as part of a previously announced agreement.

  • Khartoum says agrees with protesters on resumption of S.Sudan oil exports

    Oil exports from South Sudan can resume unimpeded through a Sudanese port, Khartoum's ruling council said late Sunday after it reached an agreement with protest leaders in the country's east.

  • Afghan army collapse 'took us all by surprise,' U.S. defense secretary

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Tuesday that the Afghan army's sudden collapse caught the Pentagon off-guard as he acknowledged miscalculations in America's longest war including corruption and damaged morale in Afghan ranks. "The fact that the Afghan army we and our partners trained simply melted away – in many cases without firing a shot – took us all by surprise," Austin told the Senate Armed Services Committee. Austin was speaking at the start of two days of what are expected to be some of the most contentious hearings in memory over the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan, which cost the lives of U.S. troops and civilians and left the Taliban back in power.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $757M Deal to Supply P-8A Jets to Germany

    Boeing (BA) is going to manufacture and deliver 12 P-8A Poseidon aircraft to Germany by February 2025

  • Taliban issue no-shave order to barbers in a southern Afghan province

    The Taliban banned barbershops in a southern Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.