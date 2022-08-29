U.N. aid chief pushes for restart of Afghanistan development aid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Nichols
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Martin Griffiths
    British diplomat

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Countries should restart some development aid for impoverished Afghanistan that was halted a year ago when the Taliban seized power, the U.N. aid chief said on Monday, as the United States told Russia and China to "put your money where your mouth is."

Afghanistan has long relied heavily on development aid, which was cut as the international community demanded the Taliban respect human rights, particularly girls and women whose access to work and school has been limited by the Islamists.

"Poverty is deepening, the population is still growing, and the de facto authorities have no budget to invest in their own future. It's clear to us that some development support needs to be restarted," U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council.

More than half of Afghanistan's 39 million people need humanitarian help and six million are at risk of famine, said Griffiths. More than a million children are "estimated to be suffering from the most severe, life-threatening form of malnutrition" and could die without proper treatment, he said.

"Afghanistan's de facto authorities must also do their part. Bureaucratic interferences and procedures slow down humanitarian assistance when it is needed most. Female humanitarian aid workers ... must be allowed to work unhindered and securely. And girls must be allowed to continue their education," he said.

The Taliban has not been formally recognized by any foreign governments and is still subjected to international sanctions, which the United Nations and aid groups say are now hindering humanitarian operations in Afghanistan.

'PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS'

International banks are wary of breaching sanctions and the United Nations and aid groups have been struggling to get enough money into the country over the past year.

"Humanitarians have brought in over $1 billion in cash to sustain program delivery, but the liquidity and banking crisis continues to impact delivery of assistance and on the daily lives of Afghans," Griffiths said.

The United Nations has been trying to kickstart a system - described as a Humanitarian Exchange Facility (HEF) - to swap millions of aid dollars for Afghan currency in a plan to stem aid and economic crises and bypass Taliban leaders.

Griffiths said this plan was "still under deliberation" with the Taliban.

Billions of dollars in Afghan central bank reserves, held mainly in the United States, have also been frozen by foreign governments to prevent it from falling into Taliban hands. Russia and China have called for those funds to be released.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said: "No country that is serious about containing terrorism in Afghanistan would advocate to give the Taliban instantaneous, unconditional access to billions in assets."

The Afghan central bank "was hollowed out long ago" and cannot currently conduct responsible monetary policy, she said, citing a lack of credible systems to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Thomas-Greenfield said the United States was the top aid donor to Afghanistan and called out Russia and China: "If you want to talk about how Afghanistan needs help, that's fine. But we humbly suggest you put your money where your mouth is."

Russia and China dismissed her remarks.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Deepa Babington and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • German leader outlines vision for bigger, more coherent EU

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Monday for a growing European Union to agree on a series of changes that would help it overcome internal divisions and stand up to external rivals such as Russia and China. In a wide-ranging speech at Charles University in Prague, Scholz said the EU must make itself “fit” for future enlargement from 27 to 30 — or even 36 — nations by taking more decisions by majority vote, rather than requiring unanimity on all issues that has in the past allowed individual member states to veto key decisions. “We have to remember that swearing allegiance to the principle of unanimity only works for as long as the pressure to act is low,” Scholz said, arguing that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a wake-up call for the EU to change the way it takes decisions.

  • Republican Violence Brewing?

    The National Archives has found itself at the center of the fallout from the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

  • Most ‘Venmo pitches’ are for beer or gas money. This Paso student wants a college degree

    “It has been lifesaving in the moment I’ve gotten it,” Alyssa Salazar, a full-time college student and single mom, says of the Venmo donations she’s received.

  • Russians attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, causing much destruction

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 28 AUGUST 2022, 08:32 Russian occupying forces shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast using Grad and Uragan Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS). They also used heavy artillery, striking four hromadas in two districts.

  • After six deployments, he was ready to move on from the war in Afghanistan. It followed him to Pennsylvania.

    Matt Coburn was ready to leave the war in Afghanistan behind after six deployments. But Afghanistan has come to him and his small Pennsylvania town.

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany Warns That War ‘Could Last Years’

    (Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned the war in Ukraine “could last years,” telling a newspaper that Berlin is ready to support Kyiv for the long haul.The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant “remains very risky, dangerous,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned, even after two power units were reconnected to the country’s energy grid following an outage.The plant is working “despite provocations by occupying Russian forces,” state-owned operator Energo

  • Camila Cabello Teams With Hans Zimmer for ‘Frozen Planet II’ Theme ‘Take Me Back Home’

    "It’s a love song to the natural world, but it’s also my way of processing the heartache," singer says of collaboration

  • Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing U.S. drones to use its airspace

    KABUL (Reuters) -The Taliban's acting defence minister said on Sunday that Pakistan had allowed U.S. drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, which Pakistan's foreign minister denied. Pakistani authorities have previously denied involvement in or advanced knowledge of a drone strike the United States said it carried out in Kabul in July that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. Afghan Acting Minister of Defence Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob told a news conference in Kabul that American drones had been entering Afghanistan via Pakistan.

  • The U.S. will run out of money to mail free COVID tests this week. The White House is blaming Congress

    Officials plan to hold on to the remaining stock of tests in case of a new surge this fall, a senior Biden administration official said Sunday.

  • Supreme Court climate ruling could impact nuclear waste case

    The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on climate change could have implications for a range of other issues, including a case involving nuclear waste storage and a proposal requiring companies to disclose how climate risk affects their businesses, advocates across the political spectrum say. Two Republican attorneys general — including the West Virginia official who successfully challenged Environmental Protection Agency rules restricting greenhouse gas emissions by power plants — say the Supreme Court ruling applies more broadly to other executive branch actions. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the court's June 30 ruling, which limited how the nation's main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, can be used to block a federal license issued to a private facility to store radioactive waste in his state.

  • Deputy killed while driving home with dinner for family, Texas cops say. ‘Tragic’

    The off-duty deputy was in a family vehicle when he was shot, authorities said.

  • Protracted inflation? Investor says 'We don't think so'

    STORY: The U.S. two-year Treasury yield hit its highest in 15 years on Monday as investors repositioned for an extended period of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve following Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish speech on Friday.The Fed will continue to raise rates in a bid to curtail inflation even as those rate increases cause pain for households and businesses, Powell said on Friday, in his bluntest language yet on the hiking-cycle.

  • Marco Rubio roasted for sharing how easy it was for him to repay student loans by writing a book

    Republicans flounder with response to Biden’s action

  • Biden administration injects $11M into monkeypox vaccine production

    The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Monday announced it is providing about $11 million of funding to support domestic production of the Jynneos smallpox vaccine being used to limit the spread of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak. HHS said in a statement that the funds would be used to support manufacturing at Grand…

  • Chinese think tank: Virus curbs must change to help economy

    A Chinese think tank issued a rare public disagreement Monday with the ruling Communist Party’s severe “zero COVID” policy, saying curbs that shut down cities and disrupt trade, travel and industry must change to prevent an “economic stall.” The Anbound Research Center gave no details of possible changes but said President Xi Jinping's government needs to focus on shoring up sinking growth. “Preventing the risk of economic stall should be the priority task," the think tank said in a report titled, “It's Time for China to Adjust Its Virus Control and Prevention Policies.”

  • Judge: Congregation at oldest US synagogue can stay, for now

    Newport-based Congregation Jeshuat Israel is the current tenant at the 250-year-old Touro Synagogue. It's owned by New York-based Congregation Shearith Israel, which filed a motion in state Superior Court in February to take control of the board that oversees day-to-day operations. Judge Colleen Hastings in Newport District Court on Monday dismissed Congregation Shearith Israel's effort to take control of the board.

  • Cannabis, crypto and meme stocks rally Monday as stock-market selloff continues

    AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF advanced 4.5% on Monday, rising with other speculative sectors, even as the stock market continued to fall since Friday.

  • Beto O'Rourke postpones campaign due to illness

    Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

  • Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

    For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest.

  • NASCAR’s Scott Miller details multi-car accident late at Daytona

    NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller details how NASCAR threw the caution flag once it began raining in a wreck late in the Final Stage at Daytona International Speedway.