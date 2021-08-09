U.N.-backed climate panel issues a dire report that contains a sliver of positive news

Peter Weber, Senior editor
·2 min read
Greece wildfires
Greece wildfires Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a dire report Monday warning that the world was already locked into more weather-related disasters, higher sea levels and more acidic oceans, and other significant changes to the planet due to greenhouse gasses humans have sent into the atmosphere since the 1850s. United Nations Secretary General António Guterres called the report's findings "a code red for humanity" and said we owe it to "the entire human family" to cut emissions fast and sharply to avoid irreversible catastrophe.

But amid the stark warnings of "unprecedented" environmental changes human actions are provoking, the IPCC said the worst-case scenario it laid out in its 2013 report is actually less likely eight years later.

The 234 climate scientists who compiled IPCC's sixth report laid out five scenarios, based on how much action countries take to combat climate change. In each scenario, the world fails to meet the most ambitious target from the 2015 Paris climate agreement: keeping the rise in global temperatures under 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. The world is now expected to surpass that mark in the 2030s.

Under the best-case scenario — humanity replaces fossil fuels with renewable energy by 2050 and changes how it eats, lives, and travels — the temperature would drop slightly after hitting 1.5 degrees next decade. In the worst case, in which the world takes no action, global temperatures would be about 3.3 degrees Celsius above 19th century levels by the end of the century. The past five IPCC reports assumed the world was on this hottest "business as usual" path, but now the climate scientists see us somewhere in between either slowing emissions considerably or reducing them slightly, according to study co-author Claudia Tebaldi, a scientist at the U.S. Pacific Northwest National Lab.

"We are a lot less likely to get lucky and end up with less warming than we thought," said Zeke Hausfather at the Breakthrough Institute and a report co-author. "At the same time, the odds of ending up in a much worse place than we expected if we do reduce our emissions are notably lower."

"Things are going to change for the worse. But they can change less for the worse than they would have, if we are able to limit our footprint now," Tebaldi said. "Every little bit counts."

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Jeopardy! can do better than Mike Richards

Arkansas governor admits he regrets signing mask mandate ban into law

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate-driven weather extremes will worsen without deep emissions cuts: UN

    Human-caused global warming from the emission of fossil fuels is already affecting extreme weather in every region across the world, which will become more frequent and intense with every additional increment of warming, the United Nations said in a new report Monday.

  • Global stocks mixed as governments tighten virus curbs

    European stocks opened lower and Asian markets advanced Monday after U.S. hiring improved and China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. London and Frankfurt declined in early trading. Wall Street futures were lower after the S&P 500 benchmark ended last week at a new high following government data showing American employers added more jobs in July than expected.

  • Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

    The sweep comes despite condemnations by the international community and warnings from the United Nations.

  • Nagasaki marks 76th anniversary of atomic bombing

    Nagasaki on Monday marked the 76th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city with its mayor urging Japan, the United States and Russia to do more to eliminate nuclear weapons. In his speech at the Nagasaki Peace Park, Mayor Tomihisa Taue urged Japan's government to take the lead in creating a nuclear-free zone in Northeast Asia rather than staying under the U.S. nuclear umbrella — a reference to the U.S. promise to use its own nuclear weapons to defend allies without them.

  • Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

    Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. “CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times,” agency spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in a statement.

  • "Apocalyptic, catastrophic": World leaders, activists react to "sobering" UN climate report

    A sweeping United Nations-sponsored review of climate science published Monday projected that the world will cross a crucial temperature threshold as early as 2030 — up to a decade sooner than previously thought.Why it matters: Warming is affecting every area of the globe, the report notes, and extreme weather events are becoming more common and severe contributing to a more volatile world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: United King

  • What a recently burned tract of land in Oregon can teach us about fighting wildfires

    "The use of fire never should have been discontinued," said Craig Bienz, program director for the Sycan Marsh Preserve.

  • China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

    An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food, appears finally to be headed home. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured. The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

  • The California tourist town that’s running out of water: ‘It’s a shock’

    Lush Mendocino draws nearly 2m visitors a year. But drought is threatening to sink its key industry The coastline and the town of Mendocino, California. Photograph: Talia Herman/The Guardian On many mornings, the village of Mendocino vanishes into a thick white fog that covers its seaside cliffs, redwood trees and quaint Victorian houses. Carved into California’s northern coast, the historic hamlet’s rugged beaches, scenic hikes, charming bed-and-breakfasts and boutique galleries draw in 1.8m vi

  • Thousands of fish killed by toxic red tide wash ashore on Florida beaches

    A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia

  • Illegal mining drives elephants to destroy villages

    The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.

  • Why China's climate policy matters to us all

    The global battle against climate change is likely to be won or lost in China.

  • Op-Ed: Send in the sea otters to help save California's North Coast

    Kelp forests north of the Golden Gate are in dire shape. The return of the sea otter could help bring them back to life.

  • ‘More and more dire’: Idaho salmon advocates rally for Snake River dam breaching

    Environmental activists say now is the time to act to save salmon and steelhead.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • Climate-related changes to Earth's ice and oceans are now 'irreversible for centuries to millennia,' a new report says

    The new IPCC report concludes that the past century has changed the Earth as we know it - and that some of the changes will persist for millennia.

  • Judge: California utility PG&E must explain role in Dixie Fire, biggest blaze now burning in U.S.

    A federal judge on Friday gave Pacific Gas & Electric, California's largest power company, one week to explain its role in potentially starting two fires that have now burned hundreds of thousands of acres in Northern California.Driving the news: PG&E told the state last month that malfunctions with one of its utility poles may have caused the Dixie Fire, the third-largest blaze in state history and currently the largest fire in the U.S. And U.S. District Judge William Alsup wants to know detail

  • Many Of The Andes Mountains Have No Snow Cover Due To Long-Term Drought

    Satellite images show sparse snow and bare ground on some peaks of the South American mountain range.

  • Scientists unlock new secrets of frozen prehistoric cave lion cubs

    The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.

  • ‘Don’t expect an optimistic picture’: The most influential U.N. climate report in nearly a decade hits Monday

    The United Nations on Monday is set to release arguably the most high stakes and comprehensive assessment of global warming in some time, including estimates showing how continued greenhouse gas emissions will increase Earth’s sea levels and drive more frequent extreme weather.