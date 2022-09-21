At UN, Biden will rally nations behind Ukraine as Putin calls up more troops

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will try to rally other nations behind Ukraine in a speech at the United Nations on Wednesday that comes as Russia is rebuilding its military.

Biden is also speaking days after he angered China by once again promising to come to Taiwan's aid if China attacks the self-governing island.

Biden’s international stature has been enhanced since his inaugural United Nations address last year, delivered soon after the U.S.’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But despite the praise he's received for building a coalition of support for Ukraine, he still faces a mountain of international problems – including trying to keep the pressure on Russia as its war against its neighbor grinds on and Europe prepares to survive a winter without Russian gas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is not attending the annual gathering of world leaders, announced a partial military mobilization in a televised address to his nation Wednesday as Ukraine's counteroffensive continued to push his invasion troops back toward the Russian border.

Tensions with China have escalated since last year and continue to flare every time Biden says – as he did again recently – that U.S. forces will help defend Taiwan if China attacks.

The U.S. and Iran are still in a standoff over attempts to revive a 2015 deal to keep Iran from becoming a nuclear power.

And back home, growing numbers of Mexicans, Hondurans, Cubans and Venezuelans are coming across the U.S.-Mexico border causing a humanitarian crisis and political headache.

Here’s what to watch for:

President Joe Biden speaks to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21 in New York.

Ukraine war will be top topic

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Europe’s first major war since World War II – looms over the gathering and is expected to feature prominently in Biden’s remarks.

Ukraine recently forced Russian troops into a retreat in the north, regaining hundreds of square miles of territory. But it remains to be seen if Ukraine can consolidate its gains, and Europe is facing an energy crisis as Russia cuts off supplies of cheap natural gas.

This week’s U.N. meetings are a chance for the Biden administration to take stock of “whether or not Vladimir Putin and Russian diplomats continue to be isolated within the U.N. system, within the international organizations,” said Richard Goldberg, a senior adviser at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a policy institute focusing on foreign policy and national security in Washington, D.C.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address the general assembly remotely on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Is Taiwan next?

Biden is expected to emphasize principles stated in the United Nations’ charter on self-determination and international order that can both help rally continued support for Ukraine and also address China's saber rattling against Taiwan.

"Everyone should be prepared to stand together on the basic underlying principles of the charter," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, said when previewing Biden's remarks Tuesday.

It’s an argument that could be better received by other countries than Biden’s frequent framing of geopolitical issues as the battle of democracies versus autocracies, according to Stewart Patrick, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a think tank in Washington.

Countries that don’t believe in democracy, or think the U.S. has an imperfect record in supporting democracies over other interests, could win over his an audience that respects basic norms and rules about peaceful coexistence, he said.

“That’s the sort of framing that is going to get the most applause at a place like the United Nations, where countries, for a variety of historical reasons, are understandably wary of aligning themselves too closely with either one bloc or another,” Patrick said.

Sept. 21, 2021: President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Sending a warning to China

Biden provoked China when he said in a CBS interview Sunday that U.S. military forces would defend Taiwan if it’s attacked by China. He’d made a similar comment during a trip to Asia in May.

In response, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Biden violated the U.S.’s commitment not to support Taiwan’s independence.

Under a longtime policy of “strategic ambiguity,” the United States recognizes there is only one Chinese government while expressing support for Taiwan’s ability to defend itself.

Sullivan said Tuesday the president was “answering a hypothetical question” about a Chinese invasion, not changing U.S. policy.

Patrick said Biden’s comments and the subsequent clarifications are “unhelpful ambiguity.”

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President President Tsai Ing-wen arrive for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Lowering food prices

The war in Ukraine deepened what was already projected to be record levels of food insecurity in the world caused by rising costs, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and civil wars.

Biden is set to announce more than $2.9 billion in new help, most of it emergency assistance for the hardest-hit countries. Other funding provides more medium and longer-term assistance through adding school feeding projects in Africa and East Asia and helping developing countries, including by boosting agriculture productivity.

Food security challenges will be particularly challenging next year and that could lead to political instability in developing countries, said Romina Bandura, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, another think tank in Washington.

“I’d like the West to respond more on the Ukraine front, both humanitarian-wise, not just for Ukraine, but for countries that are suffering because of the war,” she said.

People receive food at a humanitarian aid distribution point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Iran deal remains elusive

Biden has long promised to try to revive the Iran nuclear agreement from which the Trump administration withdrew. But a deal with Tehran remains elusive.

In an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said he sees no differences between the Biden and Trump administrations and had no plans to meet with Biden at the U.N. Talking, he said, would not be beneficial.

Sullivan said the U.S. will consult with other members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran, which is likely to have its own conversations with other countries.

“I don’t expect a breakthrough,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi hold a meeting in Tehran on July 19, 2022.

Face-to-face diplomacy

There will be more opportunities for leaders to confer in person after three years of pandemic interruptions to the annual gathering.

“It’s an opportunity now post-COVID with in-person travel for important conversations to be had face-to-face on the sidelines,” Goldberg said.

Biden will have his first sit down with Liz Truss, Great Britain’s new prime minister. Their agenda is expected to include the war in Ukraine, China, energy issues and Northern Ireland.

While the leaders will also discuss their joint economic relationship, both sides said there’s no prospect anytime soon for a trade deal between the two nations.

Liz Truss meets supporters at a Conservative Party leadership campaign event in Birmingham, England, on Aug. 23, 2022.

