U.N. calls for action as Lebanon faces worsening economic crisis

Reuters

Lebanon's top Christian cleric said on Sunday the government should put an end to any meddling in the judiciary after the probe into last year's vast Beirut port blast was halted by the latest of a series of complaints against the lead investigator. The investigation was frozen on Monday when a former minister wanted for questioning as a suspect filed a case questioning the judge's impartiality. The move followed a smear campaign by Lebanon's political class against Judge Tarek Bitar and a warning by a senior official of the powerful heavily armed Iran-backed Hezbollah group to Bitar that he would be removed.