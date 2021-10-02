U.N. calls for action as Lebanon faces worsening economic crisis

The United Nations is calling on Lebanon's government to address the country's worsening economic meltdown. Two years into the country's financial crisis, the U.N. estimates 78% of Lebanese citizens live below the poverty line and 36% live in extreme poverty. The World Bank released a report calling the situation one of the worst economic crises the world has seen in 150 years. Journalist Afeef Nessouli, who has covered Lebanon extensively, spoke with CBSN's Lana Zak about the nation's sinking economy.

