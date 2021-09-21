U.N. chief grades world on vaccine rollout: 'F in Ethics'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Nichols
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Correct typo in first paragraph)

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reprimanded the world on Tuesday for the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, describing it as an "obscenity" and giving the globe an "F in Ethics."

Addressing the annual U.N. gathering of world leaders in New York, Guterres said images from some parts of the world of expired and unused vaccines in the garbage told "the tale of our times" - with the majority of the wealthier world immunised while more than 90% of Africa has not even received one dose.

"This is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity. We passed the science test. But we are getting an F in Ethics," Guterres told the U.N. General Assembly.

World leaders https://www.reuters.com/world/china/world-leaders-return-un-with-focus-pandemic-climate-2021-09-19 returned to New York this year after a virtual event last year during the pandemic. As the coronavirus is still raging, about a third of the 193 U.N. states are again sending videos, but presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers for the remainder have traveled to the United States.

Out of 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines administered around the world, only 2% have been in Africa. Guterres is pushing for a global plan to vaccinate 70% of the world by the first half of next year.

The secretary-general, who begins a second five-year term at the helm of the world body on Jan. 1, also warned of rising tensions between the world's superpowers - China and the United States.

"I fear our world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence - and ultimately two different military and geo-political strategies," he said.

"This is a recipe for trouble. It would be far less predictable than the Cold War," Guterres said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says nuclear talks with world powers to resume in few weeks

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran said on Tuesday that talks with world powers over reviving its 2015 nuclear deal would resume in a few weeks, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported. The world powers held six rounds of indirect talks betweenthe United States and Iran in Vienna to try and work out howboth can return to compliance with the nuclear pact, which wasabandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2018.

  • India’s Covid vaccinations magically tripled on Narendra Modi’s birthday

    The 25 million Covid-19 vaccines the government claims to have administered that day are more than three times the normal daily average.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Debt default would 'permanently' weaken America

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued a fresh plea for Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling on Sunday, arguing a default on U.S. debt would trigger a historic financial crisis. In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece https://www.wsj.com/articles/congress-raise-debt-limit-ceiling-yellen-treasury-brinkmanship-federal-budget-11632069056, Yellen said that the crisis triggered by a default would compound the damage from the continuing coronavirus pandemic, roiling markets and plunging the U.S. economy back into recession at the cost of millions of jobs and a lasting hike in interest rates. "We would emerge from this crisis a permanently weaker nation," Yellen said, noting that U.S. creditworthiness has been a strategic advantage.

  • Wall Street’s Message on Evergrande: China Has It Under Control

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts are putting their faith in the Chinese Communist Party.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveAfter a harrowing Monday that saw risky assets tumble globally on fears of a

  • Opinion: Dumb NFL taunting rule, which hurts the sport, is really about control of Black bodies

    The NFL's taunting rule is ineffective, silly and bad for the sport. It's also something else: The NFL's latest attempt to control its Black players.

  • Biden announces plan to combat extreme heat caused by climate change

    The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.

  • 'Toxic soup' algae warned of ancient extinction event – and it’s happening again now

    The end-Permian mass extinction event - the worst in Earth’s history - saw toxic microbial blooms seething in rivers, delaying the recovery of animal life by millions of years, fossil evidence has revealed.

  • Biden administration makes extreme heat rules to protect workers, expands cooling programs

    Responding to intense heat waves that gripped the U.S. this summer, the Biden administration is increasing protections for workers, elderly and kids.

  • Global protest seeks to turn up heat on leaders over climate

    Youth activists are hoping to turn up the heat on governments Friday with the first large-scale international protest against climate change in six months. Greta Thunberg and fellow activists said Monday they plan to stage demonstrations in cities around the world, weeks before leaders gather for a U.N. summit in Glasgow. “It has been a very, very strange year and a half with this pandemic, but of course, the climate crisis has not disappeared,” Thunberg told reporters.

  • Climate change: The world awaits India's net zero emission deadline

    India has given no clarity on how and when it plans to meet its net zero emission target.

  • ​​Widespread climate anxiety occurring in young people, research finds

    Majority of young people between the ages of 16 and 25 years of age believe that governments are failing them and future generations, one study reports.

  • 3 Climate Change Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    These best-in-class stocks should get long-term boosts from rising average temperatures, greater demand for water, and power outages increasing in frequency and duration.

  • Here are the biggest climate pieces of Democrats' spending plan

    From clean energy incentives to green jobs training, here's what climate spending could pay for.

  • Fact that one-third of US was hit with extreme weather event this summer is a red flag: Energy Secretary

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday, extreme weather events this summer have elevated the urgency with which the Biden administration tackles the climate crisis.

  • Explainer-Why are BMW and Daimler being sued over climate change?

    German activists have filed a lawsuit against automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten carbon emissions goals, the first time German citizens have sued private companies for exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit from the heads of Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is similar to one being lined up for Volkswagen by the heads of Greenpeace's Germany division in collaboration with Fridays for Future activist Clara Mayer and an unidentified landowner.

  • Biden takes action on heat protection after U.S. sees hottest summer on record

    The White House announced a slew of actions Monday, including the start of a rule-making process at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), to protect American workers from extreme heat. Driving the news: The U.S. just had its hottest summer on record, with triple-digit-temperatures killing hundreds in the Pacific Northwest and exposing outdoor workers to dangerous conditions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSc

  • A billionaire wants to build a utopia in the US desert. Seems like this could go wrong

    The architects of the proposed 150,000-acre project are scouting the American south-west. They’re already predicting the first residents can move in by 2030 Entrepreneur Marc Lore, left, at a high-tech aviation expo in Hawthorne, California. Lore wants to build a ‘city of the future’ in the desert. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Welcome to Telosa, a $400bn “city of the future,” according to its founder, the billionaire Marc Lore. The city doesn’t exist yet, nor is it clear which s

  • Exclusive: Investors call for governments to toughen climate accounting - letter

    Investors managing more than $2.5 trillion have called on governments to compel companies and auditors to file financial accounts aligned with the world's net zero emissions target, a letter seen by Reuters showed. Writing to UK climate czar Alok Sharma ahead of the next round of global climate talks in Glasgow in November, the group said doing so was crucial to clarify the financial impact of climate change and give an incentive to invest accordingly. Governments should mandate a requirement for companies to make clear the financial consequences of a net-zero pathway and for auditors to call out where companies have failed to do so, the investor group said in the Sept. 14 letter.

  • UN climate talks: Faint progress on money, none on pollution

    Opening pocketbooks wider to fight climate change? World leaders made “faint signs of progress” on the financial end of fighting climate change in a special United Nations feet-to-the-fire meeting Monday, but they didn't commit to more crucial cuts in emissions of the heat-trapping gases that cause global warming. Leaders said they had hope for promised “good news" coming Tuesday from U.S. President Joe Biden when he speaks at the U.N. Biden is expected to talk about America helping poorer countries develop cleaner energy and cope with climate change’s worsening harms.

  • 'People have many different routes:' Climate scientist calls for action

    Dr. Gavin Schmidt, NASA's acting adviser on climate, spoke with AccuWeather's Melissa Constanzer, detailing the ways climate change is impacting the Earth and what can still be done.