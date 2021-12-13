U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Farge
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for new rules covering the use of autonomous weapons as a key meeting on the issue opened in Geneva.

Negotiators at the U.N. talks have for eight years been discussing limits on lethal autonomous weapons, or LAWS, which are fully machine-controlled and rely on new technology such as artificial intelligence and facial recognition.

But pressure has increased in part due to a U.N. panel report in March that said the first autonomous drone attack may have already occurred in Libya.

"I encourage the Review Conference to agree on an ambitious plan for the future to establish restrictions on the use of certain types of autonomous weapons," Guterres said at the start of the five-day talks.

The Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons has 125 parties including the United States, China and Israel.

Some participating states such as Austria call for a total ban on LAWS while others including Washington have been more reticent and have pointed to potential benefits of such weapons which might be more precise than humans in hitting targets.

Amnesty International and civil society groups are calling for countries to start negotiating an international treaty and will present a petition to negotiators later on Monday.

"The pace of technology is really beginning to outpace the rate of diplomatic talks," said Clare Conboy of Stop Killer Robots. "(This) is a historic opportunity for states to take steps to safeguard humanity against autonomy in the use of force."

France's Disarmament Ambassador Yann Hwang, who is president of the talks, called for "key and vital decisions" to be taken this week. However, diplomats say the body, which requires consensus, is unlikely to reach agreement launching an international treaty, with Russia among others expected to oppose such a step.

"There is not enough support to launch a treaty at this stage but we think some principles could be agreed for national implementation," said a diplomat involved in the talks.

If no agreement can be reached, countries might move talks to another forum either inside or outside the United Nations.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In UAE, Israeli Premier Bennet meets Abu Dhabi crown prince

    Naftali Bennett's trip this week to the Gulf Arab federation comes against the backdrop of nuclear talks between world powers and regional archrival Iran over its nuclear program. Israel has watched with concern as Iran has pushed a hard line against negotiators meeting in Vienna, at once demanding sanctions relief while accelerating its nuclear program.

  • Germany: 8 convicted over illegal data center in bunker

    A German court on Monday convicted eight people over their role in a data processing center installed at a former military bunker that hosted sites dealing in drugs and other illegal activities. The data center at the former bunker in Traben-Trarbach, a picturesque town on the Mosel River in western Germany, was raided and shut down in September 2019. It was set up as what investigators described as a “bulletproof hoster,” meant to conceal illicit activities from authorities’ eyes.

  • Nashville education politics overhauled

    Nashville will hold partisan school board elections in 2022 after the county Republican and Democratic parties voted last week to hold primaries.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Democrats conditionally voted to hold a primary only if the Republican Party did the same. Republicans kept their vote secret until the 11th hour by alerting the Election Commission late Friday afternoon.Democrats feared that if they voted not to hold primaries, the left-lean

  • NBC crew robbed in Oakland

    An NBC Sports crew working on assignment in Oakland, California was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning, according to a report from The Mercury News, and the robbers got away with a camera from the crew's vehicle.No one was injured during the robbery, the newspaper noted, citing an Oakland Police Department spokesperson.This robbery is reportedly the third involving news organizations in Oakland within two and a half weeks' time. On Dec. 3, a...

  • Iran negotiator "optimistic" despite sanctions impasse

    Iran's lead negotiator in the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna criticized the position of the European negotiators Sunday, telling Iranian state-run media that they had failed to propose compromises on the issue of sanctions.Catch up quick: Negotiations resumed after a months-long standstill following the election of Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.If the new round of talks fails, the United States and the E3

  • 'We're starting to see' venture capital shift from Silicon Valley, AOL co-founder explains

    Silicon Valley has long been the epicenter of both tech startups and the venture capital firms that fund them.

  • Russia faces ‘massive consequences’ if it invades Ukraine, warns Liz Truss

    Vladimir Putin faces “massive consequences” and a “severe cost” if Russian forces invade eastern Ukraine, Liz Truss said, as she led G7 leaders to a tough joint statement on the build-up of troops on the border on Sunday.

  • As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services. Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries — 12 of whom remain held hostage. Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups from visiting parts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and beyond where they had previously distributed food, water and other basic goods. “It’s just getting worse in every way possible,” said Margarett Lubin, Haiti director for CORE, a U.S. nonprofit organization.

  • Oil Slides After Last Week’s Rally as Traders Weigh Virus Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell in New York after its biggest weekly jump in three months as traders weighed the risks from the omicron variant, and physical markets showed further signs of softening. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearWest Texas Intermediate futures s

  • North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

    North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

  • Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime

    The southern tip of Israel is a rocky desert where solar panels are abundant and the sun, when shining, is the source of nearly all electricity. Renewable energy from solar and wind powered systems cannot be stored without extra cost - a major obstacle in the world's efforts to tear itself away from polluting fuels and avoid a climate catastrophe. But at Kibbutz Yahel, a small community not far from the Red Sea where a sweet variety of dates called Medjool is grown, residents have started using a new technology that can store solar energy cheaply and produce power well into the night. During the day, excess energy from solar panels drive a system where water is used to condense air in underground tanks.

  • Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

    Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Prices have dropped on global markets for crude oil and natural gas, which is filtering into lower prices at the pump and for home heating. To be sure, economists say inflation will likely stay higher than it was before the pandemic, even after it eases through 2022. “This is not going to be an easy fix,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.

  • Poll: 69% of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of inflation

    69% of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of inflation, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll published Sunday.Why it matters: When broken down along party lines, 71% of independents disapprove and a slim majority of Democratic voters (54%) approve of Biden's handling of inflation. The survey was conducted Dec. 10-11, as inflation continued to surge. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeData released Friday showed the C

  • North Korea's Kim at critical crossroads decade into rule

    Since taking power following his father’s sudden death 10 years ago this week, Kim Jong Un has erased those widespread doubts that greeted his early attempts to extend his family’s brutal dynastic grip over North Korea. While still firmly in control, Kim appears increasingly unlikely to achieve his stated goals of simultaneously keeping his nukes and bringing prosperity to his impoverished populace.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Chris Christie fired a fresh salvo at Trump, saying the events leading up to the Capitol riot were 'driven from the top' by 'C-team players'

    The onetime ally of Donald Trump said Trump's postelection strategy was "executed by C-team players" and was a "Keystone Cops operation."

  • Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN+. Why that's great for him — but not for Fox

    'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace leaves for CNN+ streaming. Known for tough interviews, he stood apart from commentators like Tucker Carlson.

  • 6 Times Chris Wallace Feuded With His Right-Wing Colleagues

    POOLChris Wallace shocked the media world on Sunday when he suddenly announced at the end of his Sunday political talk show that he was leaving Fox News, effective immediately. He will be joining the network’s rival CNN to host a weekday show on the channel’s new streaming service.The Fox News Sunday moderator had long been the face of the right-wing network’s “straight news” division, lending the channel an air of gravitas and respectability whenever he was on-air.Despite working for Fox News,

  • Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

    A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.

  • Meadows Jan. 5 email indicated Guard on standby to ‘protect pro Trump people,’ investigators say

    The context for the message is unclear, but it comes amid scrutiny of the Guard’s slow response to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.