U.N. chief urges Russia, Turkey to stabilize Syria's Idlib 'without delay'

UNITED NATIONS, June 18 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Russia and Turkey on Tuesday "to stabilize the situation without delay" in northwest Syria.

"I am deeply concerned about the escalation of the fighting in Idlib, and the situation is especially dangerous given the involvement of an increased number of actors," he told reporters. "Even in the fight against terrorism there needs to be full compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law."

The U.N. Security Council is due to be briefed behind closed doors later on Tuesday on the situation in northwest Syria. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)