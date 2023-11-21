U.N.: Civilian deaths in Ukraine war surpass 10,000

The United Nations said Tuesday that the civilian death toll in Ukraine has reached 10,000. File Photo by Dnipropetrovsk State Administration/UPI.

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Tuesday reported that more than 10,000 civilians have died in Ukraine since Russia invaded in early 2022.

The United Nations Human Rights Mission Monitoring Ukraine said that the death toll climbed above 10,000 on Nov. 15 when four people were killed after a missile struck a four-story building in the Ukraine-controlled Selydove village in the Donetsk Oblast.

"Ten thousand civilian deaths is a grim milestone for Ukraine," HRMMU head Danielle Bell said, reflecting on the casualties since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. "The Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, now entering into its 21st month, risks evolving into a protracted conflict with the sever human cost being painful to fathom."

Krzysztof Janowski, a spokesman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said that during the three-month period between August and October, 86% of verified civilian deaths occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine and that most were caused by explosives "with wide area effect -- such as artillery shells and rockets, cluster munitions, missiles and loitering munitions."

HRMMU also found that many of the casualties took place outside of the areas where most of the fighting was taking place as Russia has deployed long-range missiles toward targets in populated areas.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, shown here at a meeting in Berlin in January, visited Kyiv this week to pledge support. File Photo by Clemens Bilan /EPA-EFE

"Nearly half of civilian casualties in the last three months have occurred far away from the frontlines. As a result, no place in Ukraine is completely safe," Bell said.

The grim report came as allies visited Kyiv this week to shore up support for its effort to fend of Moscow's advances.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new $1.4 billion aid package for Ukraine while on a visit to Kyiv Tuesday.

"I am quite sure this will help you and your fight against Russian aggression," Pistorius said.

The package will include 155 mm ammunition, four IRIS-T missile systems and anti-tank mines but will not include the long-range Taurus missiles that Ukraine has requested.

Germany previously pledged 14,000 artillery shells for Ukraine over the next year, but Pistorius said an additional 20,000 would be included.

"Altogether 160,000 for next year," Pistorius said.

Earlier this month, Pistorius said of the Taurus system, "I don't think the missiles will be a game changer."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reasserted American support for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv Monday.

"I was honored to meet with President Zelensky in Kyiv today to raffirm the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine. We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and long-term requirements," Austin posted to X Monday.